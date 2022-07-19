QC Kinetix Franchise Specializing in Regenerative Medicine Ranks on Prestigious Franchise List

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / QC Kinetix, a medical franchise specializing in regenerative medicine, is excited to be included in the recently released Entrepreneur's Top 150 Hottest New Brands List. The list shines the light on some of the newest rising stars in the franchise world. The ranking consists of those companies that began franchising in the last five years.

Entreprenuer's Franchise 500 evaluation of new and emerging franchises analyzes more than 150 data points consisting of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

QC Kinetix CEO Scott Hoots is proud of the growth of the brand.

"In a short amount of time, our franchise has made a significant impact in the communities where we provide services. We have truly been able to make a difference in people's lives by reducing pain through the life-changing regenerative medicine treatments we offer."

QC Kinetix provides effective, non-surgical treatments for musculoskeletal conditions, to improve patients' lives. Each patient receives individualized care tailored to their unique situation.

Using the latest in natural, regenerative therapies, treatments have proven effective for countless patients suffering from joint inflammation, chronic pain, or a lack of mobility.

The brand continues to expand, now providing a new line of dietary supplements in addition to a recently unveiled hair restoration therapy designed to enhance hair growth.

QC Kinetix is plotting international expansion, starting with the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Spain, and Sweden - locations familiar with the benefits of regenerative medicine.

The global regenerative medicine industry is expected to reach $83.2 billion by 2030, according to an Allied Market Research report, driven largely by a greater focus on improving health.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Williams jwilliams @919marketing.com 919.459.3592

Sue Yannello syannello@919marketing.com 919.459.8162

About QC Kinetix

QC Kinetix is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based franchise company leading the way in helping people maintain an active lifestyle using comprehensive regenerative medicine treatments to address musculoskeletal conditions and joint pain. QC Kinetix uses the body's own healing properties through state-of-the-art natural biologic treatments as alternatives to invasive surgery and addictive pain medications. The healthcare franchise currently operates in more than cities with rapid growth underway throughout the U.S. QC Kinetix clinics are dedicated to maximizing the body's ability to help heal and repair itself from the inside out for vastly improved function and overall quality of life. For more information, visit www.qckinetix.com.

