QC Kinetix (Sylvania) Offers Regenerative Sports Medicine Solutions in Toledo, OH

NewMediaWire
·4 min read

Toledo, OH - (NewMediaWire) - March 31, 2023 - via QC Kinetix -- Athletes search for a sports medicine physician at one point in their careers. This is because their bodies are prone to sports-related injuries during training and active playing. The injuries could lead to a torn ACL/MCL/meniscus, tennis elbow, golfer's elbow, a torn rotator cuff or knee, hip, and shoulder pain. In cases of knee pain, conventional doctors may recommend ice compressors, a knee brace, or even surgery to correct the issue.

However, QC Kinetix (Sylvania) does things differently. The sports medicine Toledo clinic is renowned for its revolutionary regenerative medicine treatments, offering a natural, more viable alternative to pain treatment. The natural treatments help decrease inflammation and improve pain and sports injuries without surgery. In addition, the treatments address the soreness right at the source rather than mask the symptoms and thus provide patients with prolonged relief from pain.

The company representative said, "We offer various non-surgical regenerative treatments that get to the source of your pain to resolve it by galvanizing your body's natural ability to restore itself. We have helped patients dealing with all types of conditions such as knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, and lower back pain."

Chronic pain can be debilitating and affect every aspect of a person's life. Natural regenerative medicine treatments offered at QC Kinetix (Sylvania) help patients to regain their mobility, independence, and quality of life as soon as they embark on the treatment journey. The medical providers at QC Kinetix (Sylvania) understand that dealing with pain or injury can be difficult, and that's why they're committed to providing patients with the highest quality care and support.

Patients who are scheduled for knee and hip replacement as their only option for recovery are offered natural alternatives to consider at QC Kinetix (Sylvania). The medical team promptly provides feedback on patient inquiries and informs them of the type of treatment they will receive. Moreover, patients can expect minimal to no downtime after the treatment, and they can even drive themselves to and from appointments and resume their daily routine immediately. Additionally, patients have access to the medical team throughout the treatment process.

The pain control clinic also offers non-surgical treatments for musculoskeletal injuries. Many musculoskeletal conditions result from overuse, poor posture while working or working out, sitting for long hours, and repetitive motion. Some symptoms that point to pain due to tendon and ligament injuries and muscle pain include a dull ache, a burning sensation, fatigue, soreness, stiffness, twitching muscles, and widespread pain that is tender to the touch. Consequently, the biologic therapies offered at QC Kinetix (Sylvania) minimize the musculoskeletal pain and inflammation without addictive pain medication and expensive, invasive surgeries while enhancing the quality of life.

QC Kinetix (Sylvania) often consults with patients experiencing pain due to arthritis. Symptoms of pain due to arthritis vary from person to person but can include loss of appetite, inflammation, and in severe cases, joint deformity. The surgical pathway to relieve pain due to arthritis is not always successful and, in many instances, increases the pain and further restricts mobility. In situations where it's successful, the recovery is long and wrought with risks of infection and joint stiffness. But QC Kinetix (Sylvania) recommends using natural regenerative medicine to treat pain caused by arthritis before considering the surgical option. The pain control clinic thoroughly assesses every case to see if their non-pharmaceutical and non-surgical regenerative therapies are appropriate.

The pain control clinic offers a calming ambiance and friendly staff that warmly welcomes patients and makes them feel at ease. The clinic's medical providers carefully evaluate each patient's medical history, perform necessary tests, and develop a personalized treatment plan for them. The clinic's staff members strive to create a comfortable environment where patients can feel relaxed and receive high-quality care. The medical providers take the time to listen to patients and work closely with them to identify the root cause of their pain.

To learn more about QC Kinetix (Sylvania), visit their website or call (419) 362-6767 to speak to a representative. Their office is located at 3130 Central Park West, Suite B, Toledo, OH, 43617, USA.

Media Contact:

Company Name: QC Kinetix (Sylvania)

Contact Person: Scott Hoots

Phone: (419) 362-6767

Address: 3130 Central Park West, Suite B

City: Toledo

State: OH

Postal Code: 43617

Country: US

Website: https://qckinetix.com/toledo/sylvania-oh/

