QCR Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$337.2m (up 11% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$113.6m (up 15% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 34% (up from 33% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: US$6.79 (up from US$5.94 in FY 2022).

QCRH Banking Performance Indicators

  • Net interest margin (NIM): 3.35% (down from 3.73% in FY 2022).

  • Cost-to-income ratio: 59.5% (down from 60.9% in FY 2022).

  • Non-performing loans: 0.50% (up from 0.14% in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

QCR Holdings Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 9.7%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.4% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.8% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with QCR Holdings, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

