QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
Net income of $29.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted share
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $28.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share
Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.46% and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.71%
Annualized loan and lease growth of 14.5% for the quarter
Annualized deposit growth of 8.3% for the quarter
Nonperforming assets improved for the quarter and represented 0.23% of total assets
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.51%
Increased total risk-based capital to 14.55% through the issuance of subordinated notes and strong earnings
MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $29.3 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.71 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $15.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.87 for the second quarter of 2022.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2022 were $28.9 million and $1.69, respectively. For the second quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $30.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.73. For the third quarter of 2021, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $31.6 million and $1.99, respectively.
For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
$ in millions (except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
Net Income
$
29.3
$
15.2
$
31.6
Diluted EPS
$
1.71
$
0.87
$
1.99
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*
$
28.9
$
30.4
$
31.6
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*
$
1.69
$
1.73
$
1.99
*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
“We delivered another strong quarter of net income, driven by exceptional loan growth, improved credit quality and carefully managed expenses,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Building on the momentum we established in the first half of the year, we generated robust lending activity again in the third quarter with annualized loan growth of 14.5%. This was funded primarily by growth in deposits during the quarter. Additionally, we raised $100 million of subordinated debt, bolstering our capital position against the backdrop of an uncertain economy.”
Net Interest Income of $60.8 Million
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $60.8 million, compared to $59.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $46.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average earning assets, primarily attributable to loan growth and NIM expansion on a linked-quarter basis. Adjusted net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $64.1 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 20.8% annualized, from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.
In the third quarter of 2022, NIM was 3.46% and tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) NIM was 3.71%, compared to 3.53% and 3.74% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion, was 3.65%, up 1 basis point from the prior quarter. Excluding the final impact of PPP loans (non-GAAP) on NIM in the prior quarter, adjusted NIM for the current quarter (non-GAAP) was up 5 basis points prior to the dilutive impact of our subordinated debt issuance. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to the impact of multiple interest rate hikes on our asset-sensitive balance sheet, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs and our recent subordinated debt issuance.
For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
NIM
3.46%
3.53%
3.36%
NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) *
3.71%
3.74%
3.56%
Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) *
3.65%
3.64%
3.53%
Adjusted NIM ex. PPP (TEY)(non-GAAP)*
3.65%
3.63%
3.39%
* See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
“Our adjusted NIM, excluding PPP, expanded by 5 basis points during the third quarter, prior to the dilutive impact of our recent subordinated debt issuance,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While our balance sheet is well positioned to continue to drive NIM expansion in this rising rate environment, the sharply higher interest rates impacted our deposit mix and pricing this quarter. However, we are very pleased with the expansion in NIM that we have experienced early in the current rising rate cycle of 26 basis points on a year-over-year basis.”
Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 14.5%
Total Loans and Leases Surpass $6 Billion
During the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s loans and leases increased $210.7 million to a total of $6.0 billion, or 14.5% on an annualized basis. Deposits increased by $120.4 million during the quarter, helping to fund our loan and lease growth.
“Strength in our traditional commercial lending, leasing and our Specialty Finance businesses drove our continued loan growth,” added Mr. Helling. “This speaks to the dedication of our experienced teams and the economic resiliency in our markets. Given our current pipelines, we are reaffirming our targeted loan growth of between 10% and 12% for the fourth quarter, while continuing to be vigilant on maintaining our exceptional credit quality.”
Noninterest Income of $21.1 Million
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $21.1 million, compared to $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.5 million decline in capital markets revenue from swap fees due to delays in client projects caused by ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and higher interest rates. Wealth management revenue was $3.5 million for the quarter, consistent with the second quarter of 2022, despite ongoing market volatility.
“Capital markets revenue totaled $10.5 million for the quarter, which was below our guidance due to delays in funding low-income housing tax credit projects,” added Mr. Gipple. “While certain client projects have been delayed, the economics of these projects remain solid, and our pipeline is strong. Capital markets revenue has averaged approximately $11 million per quarter for the last four quarters and therefore we expect this source of fee income to be in a range of $10 to $12 million for the fourth quarter.”
Noninterest Expenses of $47.7 Million
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $47.7 million, compared to $54.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $41.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to elevated expenses in the second quarter related to the Guaranty Bank acquisition and lower incentive-based compensation in the third quarter. Excluding acquisition/post-acquisition related costs, noninterest expense for the third quarter was $47.4 million, compared to $47.5 million in the second quarter.
Asset Quality Remains Exceptional
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $18.0 million at the end of the third quarter, a decrease of $6.0 million from the second quarter of 2022. The reduction in NPAs during the quarter was primarily the result of paydowns on several NPAs. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.23% on September 30, 2022, compared to 0.33% on June 30, 2022, and 0.11% on September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on September 30, 2022 improved to 2.35% and 1.29%, respectively, as compared to 2.37% and 1.43% as of June 30, 2022.
The Company did not record a provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of continued improvements in overall credit quality. As of September 30, 2022, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.51%, compared to 1.59% as of June 30, 2022.
Continued Strong Capital Levels
As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.55%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.33% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.68%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 13.40%, 9.46% and 8.11% as of June 30, 2022.
On August 18, 2022, the Company announced that it completed a private placement of $100 million in aggregate principal amount subordinated notes. The notes qualify as tier 2 capital and contributed to the increase in the total risk-based capital ratio. This transaction increased our total risk-based capital ratio by 140 bps.
During the third quarter, the Company purchased and retired 190,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $55.18 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized an approximate 1,500,000 additional shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 1,030,000 shares remaining under the program.
The Company’s accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) declined $24.8 million during the third quarter due to a decrease in the value of its available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from continued sharp increases in interest rates during the quarter. While AOCI and the repurchase of shares reduced the Company’s tangible common equity, solid earnings offset this impact, which led to a slight increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).
Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives
As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:
Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.
QCR Holdings, Inc.
As of
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
(dollars in thousands)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
Cash and due from banks
$
86,282
$
92,379
$
50,540
$
37,490
$
57,310
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
71,043
56,532
66,390
87,662
70,826
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses
879,450
879,918
823,311
810,215
828,719
Net loans/leases
5,918,121
5,705,478
4,753,082
4,601,411
4,519,060
Intangibles
17,546
18,333
8,856
9,349
9,857
Goodwill
137,607
137,607
74,066
74,066
74,066
Derivatives
185,037
97,455
107,326
222,220
198,393
Other assets
434,963
405,239
292,248
253,719
256,277
Total assets
$
7,730,049
$
7,392,941
$
6,175,819
$
6,096,132
$
6,014,508
Total deposits
$
5,941,035
$
5,820,657
$
4,839,689
$
4,922,772
$
4,871,828
Total borrowings
701,491
583,166
443,270
170,805
183,514
Derivatives
209,479
113,305
116,193
225,135
201,450
Other liabilities
140,972
132,675
108,743
100,410
107,902
Total stockholders' equity
737,072
743,138
667,924
677,010
649,814
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,730,049
$
7,392,941
$
6,175,819
$
6,096,132
$
6,014,508
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO
Loan/lease mix:
Commercial and industrial - revolving
$
332,996
$
322,258
$
263,441
$
248,483
$
175,155
Commercial and industrial - other
1,415,996
1,403,689
1,374,221
1,346,602
1,465,580
Total commercial and industrial
1,748,992
1,725,947
1,637,662
1,595,085
1,640,735
Commercial real estate, owner occupied
627,558
628,565
439,257
421,701
434,014
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
920,876
889,530
679,898
646,500
644,850
Construction and land development
1,149,503
1,080,372
863,116
918,571
852,418
Multi-family
933,118
860,742
711,682
600,412
529,727
Direct financing leases
33,503
40,050
43,330
45,191
50,237
1-4 family real estate
487,508
473,141
379,613
377,361
376,067
Consumer
107,552
99,556
73,310
75,311
71,682
Total loans/leases
$
6,008,610
$
5,797,903
$
4,827,868
$
4,680,132
$
4,599,730
Less allowance for credit losses
90,489
92,425
74,786
78,721
80,670
Net loans/leases
$
5,918,121
$
5,705,478
$
4,753,082
$
4,601,411
$
4,519,060
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO
Securities mix:
U.S. government sponsored agency securities
$
20,527
$
20,448
$
21,380
$
23,328
$
23,689
Municipal securities
724,204
710,638
667,245
639,799
649,486
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities
68,844
81,247
86,381
94,323
100,744
Asset backed securities
19,630
19,956
23,233
27,124
30,607
Other securities
46,443
47,827
25,270
25,839
24,367
Total securities
$
879,648
$
880,116
$
823,509
$
810,413
$
828,893
Less allowance for credit losses
198
198
198
198
174
Net securities
$
879,450
$
879,918
$
823,311
$
810,215
$
828,719
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS
Deposit mix:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,315,555
$
1,514,005
$
1,275,493
$
1,268,788
$
1,342,273
Interest-bearing demand deposits
3,904,303
3,758,566
3,181,685
3,232,633
3,086,711
Time deposits
672,133
540,074
382,268
421,348
441,743
Brokered deposits
49,044
8,012
243
3
1,101
Total deposits
$
5,941,035
$
5,820,657
$
4,839,689
$
4,922,772
$
4,871,828
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS
Borrowings mix:
Overnight FHLB advances (1)
$
335,000
$
400,000
$
290,000
$
15,000
$
30,000
Other short-term borrowings
85,180
1,070
1,190
3,800
1,600
Subordinated notes
232,743
133,562
113,890
113,850
113,811
Junior subordinated debentures
48,568
48,534
38,190
38,155
38,103
Total borrowings
$
701,491
$
583,166
$
443,270
$
170,805
$
183,514
(1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 3.29%.
QCR Holdings, Inc.
For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
$
79,267
$
68,205
$
51,062
$
52,020
$
51,667
Interest expense
18,498
8,805
5,329
5,507
5,438
Net interest income
60,769
59,400
45,733
46,513
46,229
Provision for credit losses (1)
-
11,200
(2,916
)
(3,227
)
-
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses
$
60,769
$
48,200
$
48,649
$
49,740
$
46,229
Trust department fees
$
2,537
$
2,497
$
2,963
$
2,843
$
2,714
Investment advisory and management fees
921
983
1,036
1,047
1,054
Deposit service fees
2,214
2,223
1,555
1,644
1,588
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans
641
809
493
922
954
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans
50
-
19
227
-
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue
10,545
13,004
6,422
12,982
24,885
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
605
350
346
470
446
Debit card fees
1,453
1,499
1,007
1,072
1,085
Correspondent banking fees
189
244
277
266
265
Loan related fee income
652
682
480
536
550
Mark to market gain - derivatives
904
432
906
97
(17
)
Other
384
59
129
879
1,128
Total noninterest income
$
21,095
$
22,782
$
15,633
$
22,985
$
34,652
Salaries and employee benefits
$
29,175
$
29,972
$
23,627
$
24,809
$
28,207
Occupancy and equipment expense
6,033
5,978
3,937
3,723
4,122
Professional and data processing fees
4,477
4,365
3,671
3,866
3,568
Acquisition costs
315
1,973
1,851
624
-
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs
62
4,796
-
-
-
Disposition costs
-
-
-
5
-
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees
1,497
1,394
1,310
1,316
1,108
Loan/lease expense
390
761
267
606
308
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate
19
59
(1
)
-
(1,346
)
Advertising and marketing
1,437
1,198
761
1,679
1,095
Communication
639
584
403
481
457
Supplies
289
237
246
274
298
Bank service charges
568
610
541
553
525
Correspondent banking expense
218
213
199
200
201
Intangibles amortization
787
787
493
508
508
Payment card processing
477
626
262
298
346
Trust expense
227
195
187
208
188
Other
1,136
500
571
262
1,802
Total noninterest expense
$
47,746
$
54,248
$
38,325
$
39,412
$
41,387
Net income before income taxes
$
34,118
$
16,734
$
25,957
$
33,313
$
39,494
Federa...