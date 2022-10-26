U.S. markets closed

QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

QCR Holdings, Inc.
·16 min read
QCR Holdings, Inc.
QCR Holdings, Inc.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net income of $29.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted share

  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $28.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share

  • Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.46% and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.71%

  • Annualized loan and lease growth of 14.5% for the quarter

  • Annualized deposit growth of 8.3% for the quarter

  • Nonperforming assets improved for the quarter and represented 0.23% of total assets

  • Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.51%

  • Increased total risk-based capital to 14.55% through the issuance of subordinated notes and strong earnings

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $29.3 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.71 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $15.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.87 for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2022 were $28.9 million and $1.69, respectively. For the second quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $30.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.73. For the third quarter of 2021, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $31.6 million and $1.99, respectively.

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

$ in millions (except per share data)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

Net Income

$

29.3

 

 

$

15.2

 

 

$

31.6

 

Diluted EPS

$

1.71

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

1.99

 

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*

$

28.9

 

 

$

30.4

 

 

$

31.6

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*

$

1.69

 

 

$

1.73

 

 

$

1.99

 

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered another strong quarter of net income, driven by exceptional loan growth, improved credit quality and carefully managed expenses,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Building on the momentum we established in the first half of the year, we generated robust lending activity again in the third quarter with annualized loan growth of 14.5%. This was funded primarily by growth in deposits during the quarter. Additionally, we raised $100 million of subordinated debt, bolstering our capital position against the backdrop of an uncertain economy.”

Net Interest Income of $60.8 Million

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $60.8 million, compared to $59.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $46.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average earning assets, primarily attributable to loan growth and NIM expansion on a linked-quarter basis. Adjusted net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $64.1 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 20.8% annualized, from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter of 2022, NIM was 3.46% and tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) NIM was 3.71%, compared to 3.53% and 3.74% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion, was 3.65%, up 1 basis point from the prior quarter. Excluding the final impact of PPP loans (non-GAAP) on NIM in the prior quarter, adjusted NIM for the current quarter (non-GAAP) was up 5 basis points prior to the dilutive impact of our subordinated debt issuance. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to the impact of multiple interest rate hikes on our asset-sensitive balance sheet, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs and our recent subordinated debt issuance.

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

NIM

3.46%

 

3.53%

 

3.36%

NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) *

3.71%

 

3.74%

 

3.56%

Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) *

3.65%

 

3.64%

 

3.53%

Adjusted NIM ex. PPP (TEY)(non-GAAP)*

3.65%

 

3.63%

 

3.39%

* See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

 

 

 

 

 

“Our adjusted NIM, excluding PPP, expanded by 5 basis points during the third quarter, prior to the dilutive impact of our recent subordinated debt issuance,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While our balance sheet is well positioned to continue to drive NIM expansion in this rising rate environment, the sharply higher interest rates impacted our deposit mix and pricing this quarter. However, we are very pleased with the expansion in NIM that we have experienced early in the current rising rate cycle of 26 basis points on a year-over-year basis.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 14.5%
Total Loans and Leases Surpass $6 Billion

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s loans and leases increased $210.7 million to a total of $6.0 billion, or 14.5% on an annualized basis.   Deposits increased by $120.4 million during the quarter, helping to fund our loan and lease growth.

“Strength in our traditional commercial lending, leasing and our Specialty Finance businesses drove our continued loan growth,” added Mr. Helling. “This speaks to the dedication of our experienced teams and the economic resiliency in our markets. Given our current pipelines, we are reaffirming our targeted loan growth of between 10% and 12% for the fourth quarter, while continuing to be vigilant on maintaining our exceptional credit quality.”

Noninterest Income of $21.1 Million

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $21.1 million, compared to $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.5 million decline in capital markets revenue from swap fees due to delays in client projects caused by ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and higher interest rates. Wealth management revenue was $3.5 million for the quarter, consistent with the second quarter of 2022, despite ongoing market volatility.

“Capital markets revenue totaled $10.5 million for the quarter, which was below our guidance due to delays in funding low-income housing tax credit projects,” added Mr. Gipple. “While certain client projects have been delayed, the economics of these projects remain solid, and our pipeline is strong. Capital markets revenue has averaged approximately $11 million per quarter for the last four quarters and therefore we expect this source of fee income to be in a range of $10 to $12 million for the fourth quarter.”

Noninterest Expenses of $47.7 Million

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $47.7 million, compared to $54.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $41.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to elevated expenses in the second quarter related to the Guaranty Bank acquisition and lower incentive-based compensation in the third quarter. Excluding acquisition/post-acquisition related costs, noninterest expense for the third quarter was $47.4 million, compared to $47.5 million in the second quarter.

Asset Quality Remains Exceptional

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $18.0 million at the end of the third quarter, a decrease of $6.0 million from the second quarter of 2022. The reduction in NPAs during the quarter was primarily the result of paydowns on several NPAs. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.23% on September 30, 2022, compared to 0.33% on June 30, 2022, and 0.11% on September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on September 30, 2022 improved to 2.35% and 1.29%, respectively, as compared to 2.37% and 1.43% as of June 30, 2022.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of continued improvements in overall credit quality. As of September 30, 2022, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.51%, compared to 1.59% as of June 30, 2022.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.55%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.33% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.68%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 13.40%, 9.46% and 8.11% as of June 30, 2022.

On August 18, 2022, the Company announced that it completed a private placement of $100 million in aggregate principal amount subordinated notes. The notes qualify as tier 2 capital and contributed to the increase in the total risk-based capital ratio. This transaction increased our total risk-based capital ratio by 140 bps.

During the third quarter, the Company purchased and retired 190,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $55.18 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized an approximate 1,500,000 additional shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 1,030,000 shares remaining under the program.

The Company’s accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) declined $24.8 million during the third quarter due to a decrease in the value of its available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from continued sharp increases in interest rates during the quarter. While AOCI and the repurchase of shares reduced the Company’s tangible common equity, solid earnings offset this impact, which led to a slight increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

  • Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

  • Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through November 3, 2022. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 9369877. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 40 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $7.7 billion in assets, $6.0 billion in loans and $5.9 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:
Todd A. Gipple
President
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
(309) 743-7745
tgipple@qcrh.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

 

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

86,282

 

$

92,379

 

$

50,540

 

$

37,490

 

$

57,310

 

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

 

71,043

 

 

56,532

 

 

66,390

 

 

87,662

 

 

70,826

 

Securities, net of allowance for credit losses

 

879,450

 

 

879,918

 

 

823,311

 

 

810,215

 

 

828,719

 

Net loans/leases

 

5,918,121

 

 

5,705,478

 

 

4,753,082

 

 

4,601,411

 

 

4,519,060

 

Intangibles

 

17,546

 

 

18,333

 

 

8,856

 

 

9,349

 

 

9,857

 

Goodwill

 

137,607

 

 

137,607

 

 

74,066

 

 

74,066

 

 

74,066

 

Derivatives

 

185,037

 

 

97,455

 

 

107,326

 

 

222,220

 

 

198,393

 

Other assets

 

434,963

 

 

405,239

 

 

292,248

 

 

253,719

 

 

256,277

 

Total assets

$

7,730,049

 

$

7,392,941

 

$

6,175,819

 

$

6,096,132

 

$

6,014,508

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

$

5,941,035

 

$

5,820,657

 

$

4,839,689

 

$

4,922,772

 

$

4,871,828

 

Total borrowings

 

701,491

 

 

583,166

 

 

443,270

 

 

170,805

 

 

183,514

 

Derivatives

 

209,479

 

 

113,305

 

 

116,193

 

 

225,135

 

 

201,450

 

Other liabilities

 

140,972

 

 

132,675

 

 

108,743

 

 

100,410

 

 

107,902

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

737,072

 

 

743,138

 

 

667,924

 

 

677,010

 

 

649,814

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,730,049

 

$

7,392,941

 

$

6,175,819

 

$

6,096,132

 

$

6,014,508

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO

 

 

 

 

 

Loan/lease mix:

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial - revolving

$

332,996

 

$

322,258

 

$

263,441

 

$

248,483

 

$

175,155

 

Commercial and industrial - other

 

1,415,996

 

 

1,403,689

 

 

1,374,221

 

 

1,346,602

 

 

1,465,580

 

Total commercial and industrial

 

1,748,992

 

 

1,725,947

 

 

1,637,662

 

 

1,595,085

 

 

1,640,735

 

Commercial real estate, owner occupied

 

627,558

 

 

628,565

 

 

439,257

 

 

421,701

 

 

434,014

 

Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied

 

920,876

 

 

889,530

 

 

679,898

 

 

646,500

 

 

644,850

 

Construction and land development

 

1,149,503

 

 

1,080,372

 

 

863,116

 

 

918,571

 

 

852,418

 

Multi-family

 

933,118

 

 

860,742

 

 

711,682

 

 

600,412

 

 

529,727

 

Direct financing leases

 

33,503

 

 

40,050

 

 

43,330

 

 

45,191

 

 

50,237

 

1-4 family real estate

 

487,508

 

 

473,141

 

 

379,613

 

 

377,361

 

 

376,067

 

Consumer

 

107,552

 

 

99,556

 

 

73,310

 

 

75,311

 

 

71,682

 

Total loans/leases

$

6,008,610

 

$

5,797,903

 

$

4,827,868

 

$

4,680,132

 

$

4,599,730

 

Less allowance for credit losses

 

90,489

 

 

92,425

 

 

74,786

 

 

78,721

 

 

80,670

 

Net loans/leases

$

5,918,121

 

$

5,705,478

 

$

4,753,082

 

$

4,601,411

 

$

4,519,060

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO

 

 

 

 

 

Securities mix:

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government sponsored agency securities

$

20,527

 

$

20,448

 

$

21,380

 

$

23,328

 

$

23,689

 

Municipal securities

 

724,204

 

 

710,638

 

 

667,245

 

 

639,799

 

 

649,486

 

Residential mortgage-backed and related securities

 

68,844

 

 

81,247

 

 

86,381

 

 

94,323

 

 

100,744

 

Asset backed securities

 

19,630

 

 

19,956

 

 

23,233

 

 

27,124

 

 

30,607

 

Other securities

 

46,443

 

 

47,827

 

 

25,270

 

 

25,839

 

 

24,367

 

Total securities

$

879,648

 

$

880,116

 

$

823,509

 

$

810,413

 

$

828,893

 

Less allowance for credit losses

 

198

 

 

198

 

 

198

 

 

198

 

 

174

 

Net securities

$

879,450

 

$

879,918

 

$

823,311

 

$

810,215

 

$

828,719

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit mix:

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,315,555

 

$

1,514,005

 

$

1,275,493

 

$

1,268,788

 

$

1,342,273

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

 

3,904,303

 

 

3,758,566

 

 

3,181,685

 

 

3,232,633

 

 

3,086,711

 

Time deposits

 

672,133

 

 

540,074

 

 

382,268

 

 

421,348

 

 

441,743

 

Brokered deposits

 

49,044

 

 

8,012

 

 

243

 

 

3

 

 

1,101

 

Total deposits

$

5,941,035

 

$

5,820,657

 

$

4,839,689

 

$

4,922,772

 

$

4,871,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings mix:

 

 

 

 

 

Overnight FHLB advances (1)

$

335,000

 

$

400,000

 

$

290,000

 

$

15,000

 

$

30,000

 

Other short-term borrowings

 

85,180

 

 

1,070

 

 

1,190

 

 

3,800

 

 

1,600

 

Subordinated notes

 

232,743

 

 

133,562

 

 

113,890

 

 

113,850

 

 

113,811

 

Junior subordinated debentures

 

48,568

 

 

48,534

 

 

38,190

 

 

38,155

 

 

38,103

 

Total borrowings

$

701,491

 

$

583,166

 

$

443,270

 

$

170,805

 

$

183,514

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 3.29%.

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

 

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME STATEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

79,267

 

$

68,205

 

$

51,062

 

$

52,020

 

$

51,667

 

Interest expense

 

18,498

 

 

8,805

 

 

5,329

 

 

5,507

 

 

5,438

 

Net interest income

 

60,769

 

 

59,400

 

 

45,733

 

 

46,513

 

 

46,229

 

Provision for credit losses (1)

 

-

 

 

11,200

 

 

(2,916

)

 

(3,227

)

 

-

 

Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses

$

60,769

 

$

48,200

 

$

48,649

 

$

49,740

 

$

46,229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust department fees

$

2,537

 

$

2,497

 

$

2,963

 

$

2,843

 

$

2,714

 

Investment advisory and management fees

 

921

 

 

983

 

 

1,036

 

 

1,047

 

 

1,054

 

Deposit service fees

 

2,214

 

 

2,223

 

 

1,555

 

 

1,644

 

 

1,588

 

Gain on sales of residential real estate loans

 

641

 

 

809

 

 

493

 

 

922

 

 

954

 

Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans

 

50

 

 

-

 

 

19

 

 

227

 

 

-

 

Swap fee income/capital markets revenue

 

10,545

 

 

13,004

 

 

6,422

 

 

12,982

 

 

24,885

 

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

 

605

 

 

350

 

 

346

 

 

470

 

 

446

 

Debit card fees

 

1,453

 

 

1,499

 

 

1,007

 

 

1,072

 

 

1,085

 

Correspondent banking fees

 

189

 

 

244

 

 

277

 

 

266

 

 

265

 

Loan related fee income

 

652

 

 

682

 

 

480

 

 

536

 

 

550

 

Mark to market gain - derivatives

 

904

 

 

432

 

 

906

 

 

97

 

 

(17

)

Other

 

384

 

 

59

 

 

129

 

 

879

 

 

1,128

 

Total noninterest income

$

21,095

 

$

22,782

 

$

15,633

 

$

22,985

 

$

34,652

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

$

29,175

 

$

29,972

 

$

23,627

 

$

24,809

 

$

28,207

 

Occupancy and equipment expense

 

6,033

 

 

5,978

 

 

3,937

 

 

3,723

 

 

4,122

 

Professional and data processing fees

 

4,477

 

 

4,365

 

 

3,671

 

 

3,866

 

 

3,568

 

Acquisition costs

 

315

 

 

1,973

 

 

1,851

 

 

624

 

 

-

 

Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs

 

62

 

 

4,796

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Disposition costs

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

5

 

 

-

 

FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees

 

1,497

 

 

1,394

 

 

1,310

 

 

1,316

 

 

1,108

 

Loan/lease expense

 

390

 

 

761

 

 

267

 

 

606

 

 

308

 

Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate

 

19

 

 

59

 

 

(1

)

 

-

 

 

(1,346

)

Advertising and marketing

 

1,437

 

 

1,198

 

 

761

 

 

1,679

 

 

1,095

 

Communication

 

639

 

 

584

 

 

403

 

 

481

 

 

457

 

Supplies

 

289

 

 

237

 

 

246

 

 

274

 

 

298

 

Bank service charges

 

568

 

 

610

 

 

541

 

 

553

 

 

525

 

Correspondent banking expense

 

218

 

 

213

 

 

199

 

 

200

 

 

201

 

Intangibles amortization

 

787

 

 

787

 

 

493

 

 

508

 

 

508

 

Payment card processing

 

477

 

 

626

 

 

262

 

 

298

 

 

346

 

Trust expense

 

227

 

 

195

 

 

187

 

 

208

 

 

188

 

Other

 

1,136

 

 

500

 

 

571

 

 

262

 

 

1,802

 

Total noninterest expense

$

47,746

 

$

54,248

 

$

38,325

 

$

39,412

 

$

41,387

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income before income taxes

$

34,118

 

$

16,734

 

$

25,957

 

$

33,313

 

$

39,494

 

Federa...

