QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is QCR Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, QCR Holdings has grown EPS by 22% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that QCR Holdings' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for QCR Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 12% to US$325m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for QCR Holdings.

Are QCR Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's pleasing to note that insiders spent US$973k buying QCR Holdings shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Brent Cobb, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$463k for shares at about US$46.30 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that QCR Holdings insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$31m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 3.3% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Larry Helling, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to QCR Holdings, with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b, is around US$3.4m.

The QCR Holdings CEO received US$1.9m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is QCR Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that QCR Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Even so, be aware that QCR Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

