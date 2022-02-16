U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,467.34
    -3.73 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,883.22
    -105.62 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,091.56
    -48.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.18
    +2.72 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.70
    +1.63 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.10
    +13.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1390
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0360
    -0.0090 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4550
    -0.1410 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,245.39
    +175.98 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.00
    +7.62 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

What is a QD-OLED TV?

Michael Desjardin, Reviewed
·6 min read
A new type of TV is blending OLED display tech with quantum dots.
A new type of TV is blending OLED display tech with quantum dots.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to the best TVs you can buy, there are two types that stand above the rest: OLED TVs and quantum-dot LED TVs. Both premium display technologies have advantages and disadvantages depending on your living space and personal preferences.

But the days of being forced to choose between these top-tier TV technologies appear to be nearing an end. At CES 2022, Samsung received an Innovation Award for its QD-OLED TV, an all-new display type that combines OLED technology with quantum dots—a true best of both worlds situation. Around the same time, Sony announced that it, too, would be bringing a Sony QD-OLED TV to market using Samsung’s own panel type.

If we’re truly entering the era of QD-OLED, it’s important to understand the proposed advantages of this technology. Let’s start with the basics.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

What is an OLED TV?

Because the pixels found in OLED displays are self-illuminating, the space in between stars is free to get as dark as possible.
Because the pixels found in OLED displays are self-illuminating, the space in between stars is free to get as dark as possible.

OLED (organic light-emitting diode) TVs are celebrated for their unparalleled contrast, ultra-wide viewing angles and all-around terrific picture quality.

The secret to OLED’s success has to do with its pixels. While traditional LED TVs rely on complicated LED backlight systems for pixel illumination, the pixels of an OLED TV are self-illuminating, meaning they turn on and off independently of one another. This capability allows for perfect black levels; a 100% black screen will look identical to a TV unplugged from the wall.

To put it in practical terms, if you’re watching a scene set in outer space on an OLED TV, the darkness will appear completely and truly black, with the regions surrounding every dotted star totally free of light bloom. The so-called infinite contrast ratio of an OLED TV has positive, cascading effects on nearly every other aspect of performance. It allows for an incredibly detail-rich picture, pinpoint-accurate colors and shadow tones free from that nasty banding effect. The self-emissive nature of OLED displays also allows for the widest viewing angles on the market today.

TV brightness is often reported in “nits,” a common shorthand for a measurement of luminance output. And if OLED TVs have one performance-related pitfall, it’s that they’re not nearly as bright as the high-end LED TVs that occupy the same price bracket. Even in HDR, the brightest OLED we’ve ever tested tops out at around 750-800 nits of sustained brightness—over half as dim as a premium LED TV. This makes them a less-than-ideal pick for folks with brightly lit living spaces or people craving a dazzlingly bright viewing experience. From a shopping standpoint, there’s also a wider variety of premium LED TVs to choose from compared to similarly priced OLED TVs.

What is a quantum-dot LED TV?

QLED, a term coined and popularized by Samsung, refers to TVs that feature quantum dot technology.
QLED, a term coined and popularized by Samsung, refers to TVs that feature quantum dot technology.

If you’re shopping for a traditional LED TV in a higher, OLED-level price bracket, there’s a very good chance that your ideal candidate will come with quantum dots in tow. TV brands refer to quantum-dot displays in different ways; Samsung and TCL call them “QLED” TVs while Sony calls its proprietary quantum dot technology “Triluminos Color.” There are currently two ways to apply quantum dots to a screen, but the fundamental effect on viewing is the same.

Quantum dots are microscopic nanocrystals that emit red or green light when struck with blue light. They allow a display to use bright, blue light to illuminate its pixels, increasing the saturation of red and green in the process. TVs use "additive" color, and since red, green and blue are their primary colors, the enhanced red/green saturation extends to the millions of secondary and tertiary colors that the primary colors are used to create.

In short, quantum-dot TVs typically offer a brighter, more-colorful picture than LED TVs without quantum dots. In fact, the brightest TVs we’ve ever tested have all been quantum-dot TVs—some climbing as high as 2,000 nits in HDR. These make them excellent picks for people with bright living rooms, or for folks who are seeking bright, rich colors.

But until now, all quantum-dot TVs have been LED TVs, which means they lack the many advantages of OLED TVs. Most LED TV panel types also struggle to maintain their picture quality when viewed at off angles, too.

What if you didn’t have to choose between OLED and quantum dots? What if there was a technology that blended the incredible contrast of OLED with the bright, colorful look of quantum-dot LED?

Enter QD-OLED.

What is a QD-OLED TV?

QD-OLED uses blue light to illuminate red and green quantum dots, allowing for a brighter, more colorful OLED display.
QD-OLED uses blue light to illuminate red and green quantum dots, allowing for a brighter, more colorful OLED display.

Although still early in its lifespan, QD-OLED (quantum-dot organic light-emitting diode) technology is quickly becoming the most talked-about and sought-after tech in the TV industry.

QD-OLED TVs combine the self-emissive nature of OLED displays with the brightness- and color-boosting qualities of quantum-dot displays by using blue light to illuminate red and green quantum dots. While we haven’t yet tested a QD-OLED TV for ourselves, the expectation is that these TVs are inherently brighter than traditional OLED TVs while maintaining their perfect black levels, wide viewing angles and incredible overall contrast. And although OLED TVs already tend to produce rich, well-saturated colors, the addition of quantum dots should widen a QD-OLED’s color palette even further.

When will I be able to buy a QD-OLED TV?

The 65-inch Sony A95K will use Samsung&#39;s QD-OLED panels. It&#39;s the first QD-OLED TV from Sony.
The 65-inch Sony A95K will use Samsung's QD-OLED panels. It's the first QD-OLED TV from Sony.

Right now, Samsung is the only major manufacturer producing QD-OLED TV panels. The company recently unveiled its intentions to bring a 65-inch QD-OLED TV to market in 2022 (the same TV that won the CES Innovation Award). Unfortunately, pricing and release date have not been announced.

Sony’s QD-OLED TV actually has a model name: the Bravia XR A95K. Slated for a 2022 release, the A95K will be available in 55- and 65-inch sizes. As Samsung is currently the only manufacturer of QD-OLED TV displays, the Sony A95K will use Samsung panels. Despite the cutting-edge nature of QD-OLED technology, the A95K will forgo a cutting-edge 8K resolution in favor of 4K (which is probably for the best, given the lack of 8K content currently available).

Alienware also made waves at CES 2022 when it announced the first ever QD-OLED gaming monitor. The 34-inch, 175Hz gaming monitor will be hitting shelves soon.

While pricing is not available for either QD-OLED TVs, don’t expect them to come at a bargain. Some of the best TVs you can buy right now are over $2,000 for 65 inches of screen real estate. Due to the complicated nature of their hardware, we expect 65-inch QD-OLED TVs to exceed these price points—perhaps significantly so. If you’re hoping for affordable QD-OLED options, you might have to wait several years.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: What is a QD-OLED TV?

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    This afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET, the biggest name in graphics semiconductor chips will report its sales and profits for fiscal Q4 2021, and for the whole year as well. Wall Street has told investors that Nvidia grew its sales 48% in Q4, and grew its earnings 58%. If true, that would be pretty incredible growth, and some analysts think Nvidia may have done even better than this, with investment bank Piper Sandler, for example, saying yesterday that the company will probably beat expectations -- and raise guidance as well.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Nvidia stock declines ahead of reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details revenue estimates ahead of Nvidia's earnings reports and the chip maker's latest partnership with Jaguar Land Rover in developing smart driving technology.

  • Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.

  • Why Shopify Stock Cratered on Wednesday

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) got crushed on Wednesday, tumbling as much as 18.4%. For the fourth quarter, Shopify generated revenue of $1.38 billion, up 41% year over year. At the same time, subscription revenue of $351.2 million climbed 26%.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Hookipa Pharma Stock Surges On HIV Pact With Gilead

    Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In April 2018, Gilead licensed exclusive rights to Hookipa's arenaviral platform to develop immunotherapies for HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV). The companies agreed to collaborate through a joint research phase, after which Gilead had rights

  • Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment in $5.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states. Most Read from BloombergStocks Pare Declines After Federal Reserve Minutes: Markets WrapElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Jho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine Up

  • Why Ternium Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) tumbled more than 12% by 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the steelmaker were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2022. Ternium reported solid fourth-quarter results.

  • Meta’s stock plummeted because it lied about the ‘value of the company’: Frances Haugen

    Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the reasons behind Meta's Wall Street troubles.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy After Its Blistering Retreat?

    The e-commerce tools provider cratered after its earnings report. What does this mean for investors?

  • Why Sage Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    The late-stage trial results for the company's major depressive disorder drug aren't impressing investors today.

  • Why Angi Stock Plunged More Than 21% in Morning Trading Today

    The digital home improvement company's Q4 earnings report did not please the market, despite strong top-line growth.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Judge rules on Altria-Juul investment, Ericsson stock falls on potential ISIS payment

    Yahoo Finance takes a look at business headlines affecting markets today.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The metaverse is becoming a popular investment theme of late. While much about the metaverse is speculative right now and lots of new companies are coming to market with their ideas for capitalizing on it, investors do not have to buy in on unknown or unproven startups to benefit from the tailwind. There are well-established companies that investors can bet on to ride the metaverse story.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Oil price surge: 'There is something different going on here than 2007,' expert says

    The Energy Word Founder Daniel Dicker, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil prices and the various factors driving the recent surge.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...