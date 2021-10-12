U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.60
    -7.59 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,427.91
    -68.15 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,474.13
    -12.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.30
    +5.66 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.82
    +0.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6120
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5630
    +0.2410 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,024.47
    -235.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,338.10
    +5.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.18
    -25.67 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

QED-C Introduces a Novel Approach to Measuring Performance of Quantum Computers

·3 min read

Collaboration results in suite of benchmarking tools to advance quantum computing capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) announced today the public availability of an open-source suite of application-oriented performance benchmark programs for quantum computing. This suite of quantum computing benchmarking tools was developed by the QED-C Standards and Performance Metrics Technical Advisory Committee (Standards TAC) and is the result of a multi-year collaborative effort by QED-C member companies involved with the development of quantum computing technologies.

The novel approach executes familiar quantum algorithms and small programs over a range of problem dimensions to gauge how well—and how quickly—a quantum computer performs quantum operations. The QED-C approach complements other methods for characterizing the performance of quantum computers, such as randomized benchmarking or quantum volume.

"We designed this suite of benchmark programs to be as easy to use as possible and to be readily accessible through multiple APIs, such as Qiskit, Cirq and Braket," says Tom Lubinski of Quantum Circuits Inc. and Chair of the QED-C Standards TAC. "This makes it possible for users and providers alike not only to gauge performance across different quantum hardware devices but also to track improvements as hardware evolves over time."

The approach provides a perspective on the end-user experience when running quantum programs on a quantum computer. Results from executing these benchmark programs correlate well with predictions from other measures such as quantum volume, at the same time offering a more direct view of how specific applications will perform.

Celia Merzbacher, Executive Director of the QED-C added that "this successful project stands out as an example of what a consortium, such as QED-C, can accomplish when like-minded individuals from diverse and sometimes competing organizations work together toward a shared goal benefitting the whole community and encourages adoption of quantum computing technology."

The open-source code repository is available at https://github.com/SRI-International/QC-App-Oriented-Benchmarks. The Standards TAC also authored a paper that provides results and details about the methodology used in this project, "Application Oriented Performance Benchmarks for Quantum Computing," available at https://arxiv.org/pdf/2110.03137.

About Quantum Economic Development Consortium
The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) is an industry-driven consortium managed by SRI International and established in response to the 2018 National Quantum Initiative Act. Membership includes more than 120 US companies from across the supply chain and more than 40 academic institutions and other stakeholders. The consortium seeks to enable and grow the quantum industry and associated supply chain. For more about QED-C, visit quantumconsortium.org and follow us on Twitter @The_QEDC.

Contact:
Celia Merzbacher
QED-C Executive Director
321174@email4pr.com

Media Contact:

Artineh Aladadian
321174@email4pr.com
(818)-913-5593

Amanda Tomasetti
SRI International
321174@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qed-c-introduces-a-novel-approach-to-measuring-performance-of-quantum-computers-301398063.html

SOURCE SRI International

Recommended Stories

  • Winners and Losers in the Streaming Wars 2021

    The figure measures how many subscribers cancel their plans during a particular period. Subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) churn rates fell from 8% in the first quarter to just 6% in the second quarter. While nearly all SVOD services saw improved churn rates in the second quarter versus the first, a few recorded notable improvements instead.

  • Crypto Funds Doubled Inflows Last Week, Bitcoin Leads the Pack

    The highlight of the latest CoinShares report is that the amount of new capital flowing into crypto has doubled in the past week.

  • Amesite Inc. Founder to Present Professional Training Webinar

    Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) founder and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry is scheduled to deliver a webinar offering tips on professional training. The webinar, which is scheduled for Oct. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET, is hosted by the Association for Talent Development (“ATD”), which is the world’s largest talent development association. According to AMST, flexible, digitalized work is here to stay and quick, effective upskilling is a constant need. Amesite is committed to supporting companies in offering upskilli

  • Amazon reverses demands that staff return to office

    Amazon has ditched plans to bring all workers back to the office three days per week, instead leaving it up to department leaders to decide how often staff should be present.

  • Whistleblower Edward Snowden brands CBDCs as ‘crypto-fascist currency’

    American whistleblower Edward Snowden has labelled central digital bank currencies as “perverted” and a “cryptofascist currency”.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $60,000. Avoiding sub-$56,000 Will be Key, However

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $58,000 levels, however, would bring $60,000 into play and signal a broad-based crypto rally.

  • Xi Jinping Scrutinizes Chinese Financial Institutions’ Ties With Private Firms

    Inspections of state banks and others are aimed at ensuring full Communist Party control over what is seen as the lifeblood of the economy, say people familiar with the plan.

  • Become A Certified Microsoft Azure Pro With This $20 Prep Bundle

    An Azure certification proves that you're able to commit to career goals since it takes quite a lot to get one. Start working towards increasing your demand with this bundle, which is now available for $20 in our limited-time price drop.

  • Netflix to Sell ‘Squid Game’ Goods, Other Products on Walmart Site

    The ‘Netflix Hub’ for consumer merchandise is part of the streaming company’s broader effort to diversify revenue and market its content.

  • Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Could Hit 700M Users by 2030, Report Shows

    Arcane Research predicts that the number of Lightning Network users could cross 700 million by 2030. Remittance, gaming, and streaming use cases will help lift the scaling solution to that figure.

  • Google Will Show Its Cloud Customers Their Carbon Footprint

    (Bloomberg) -- Google’s cloud-computing division unveiled tools to help clients monitor and reduce their environmental impact, part of the company’s broader push to fight climate change. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThe

  • China to set assessment measures to regulate data sent abroad by cars

    China, the world's biggest auto market, said on Monday it will roll out assessment measures to regulate data sent abroad by vehicles, as the country steps up efforts to protect data and privacy. As cars become 'smarter' with more in-car entertainment, information and autonomous driving functions, automakers and tech companies are gathering more data from vehicles, raising privacy and security concerns. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology did not offer details about how the assessment would be done.

  • El Salvador to use Bitcoin profits to build veterinary hospital

    El Salvador will use part of its $4m Bitcoin profit surplus to build a veterinary hospital.

  • Celebrate Columbus’s Achievements

    We should acknowledge his flaws, but his treatment by the left is reminiscent of communist propaganda.

  • FTX.US Launches Collectibles Arm in Boost to Solana-Based NFTs

    FTX.US is moving into the non-fungible token (NFT) business with a trading platform for digital collectibles on the Solana blockchain. On Monday, the U.S. wing of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire said its new marketplace, FTX NFTs, will allow users to trade, mint, auction and authenticate Solana-based NFTs. It plans to soon support NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, the home to the bulk of non-fungibles trading.

  • #ChamberBreakers: Case study: How D&I affects your bottom line

    Lianna Brinded and Xavier White speak to David Kenny, CEO of Nielsen, about how it’s never too late to put diversity at the heart of your business.

  • Sponsored sessions deliver big at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

    TechCrunch events always offer a compelling mix of main stage presentations and smaller breakout sessions that allow more time for lots of questions and deeper discussions. Expect nothing less at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 on October 27. Remember, TechCrunch sponsors don’t just cut a check and call it a day.

  • IBM partners Raytheon Technologies on AI and cryptography

    IBM and Raytheon Technologies have formed a partnership in order to establish advanced artificial intelligence, cryptographic and quantum solutions for the aerospace, defence and intelligence industries.

  • Facebook-backed group launches misinformation adjudication panel in Australia

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A tech body backed by the Australian units of Facebook, Google and Twitter said on Monday it has set up a special committee to adjudicate complaints over misinformation, a day after the government threatened tougher laws over false and defamatory online posts. The issue of damaging social media posts has emerged as a second battlefront between Big Tech and Australia, which last year passed a law to make platforms pay licence fees https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-media-idUSKBN2AO099 for content, sparking a temporary Facebook blackout in February. Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week labelled social media "a coward's palace" https://www.reuters.com/technology/australian-law-chief-wants-defamation-rules-fixed-internet-age-letter-2021-10-07, while the government said on Sunday it was looking at measures to make social media companies more responsible, including forcing legal liability onto the platforms https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-mulls-measures-making-social-media-giants-responsible-defamatory-2021-10-10 for the content published on them.

  • ConsenSys Holds Funding Round Talks With $3B Valuation

    Ethereum development operation ConsenSys is said to be in talks about a new funding round that would value it at $3 billion.