U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,310.10
    +12.96 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,157.89
    +245.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,115.80
    -12.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.11
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.94
    -2.47 (-2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -9.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    -0.21 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.0490 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2080
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4250
    +1.1530 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,862.34
    -388.20 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.87
    -4.05 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Qeepsake, a journaling app that helps families capture and store memories, raises $2M

Aisha Malik
·4 min read

Qeepsake, a New York-based family journaling app, has raised $2 million in seed funding. Founded in 2015, Qeepsake sends its users daily questions via text or push notifications to encourage them to reflect on their day, children, parenting and more. Text, photo and video responses are then automatically organized into digital journals in Qeepsake’s app.

The app was founded by two parents, Jeff and Stephanie McNeil, who wanted to create a private and secure service that would store their memories and remind them to stay on top of saving fleeting moments. The idea came from Stephanie and Jeff’s experience raising four young children at the time and feeling like they didn’t have the time or help in saving the memories that mattered most to them.

Qeepsake uses simple prompts to help parents save memories that would otherwise be missed. Users also have the option to turn these memories into custom-printed Qeepsake Books. To date, Qeepsake says it has over 700,000 registered users and has helped parents save over 50 million memories.

Once you sign-up for the app, you're asked to add your child's name or nickname to create a journal for them. You have the option to add more journals for your other children, as well. From there, you're asked how many prompts you want to receive in a day and what time you want to receive them. You can also decide if you want to receive prompts for specific holidays, such as New Year's Day, Valentine's Day, Christmas and more. When you're all set up, you'll start receiving daily prompts.

The app is free to join, but also offers two paid memberships to users who want to unlock more features. The company's Qeepsake Plus membership, which costs $47.88 per year, gives users access to unlimited entries and photos, up to two questions per day texted to your phone, the ability to answer previous questions and more. The membership also gives users the ability to sync the app with their social media accounts. Once you sync your social media accounts, you can add your posts on Instagram and Facebook to your Qeepsake journal. In addition, you can choose to skip questions and send in any photo and story to create a spontaneous journal entry. 

Qeepsake app
Qeepsake app

Image Credits: Qeepsake

The company's Qeepsake Premium membership, which costs $95.99 per year, gives users the ability to add their spouse, partner, grandparent, sister, friend, nanny, daycare teacher, or neighbor to contribute to their journal. The premium membership is designed to capture your family's journey from every perspective and is the only membership that includes Qeepsake video.

In addition to the funding announcement, Qeepsake also announced the appointment of Tracy Cho as its new CEO. Cho told TechCrunch that Qeepsake plans to explore new monetization opportunities over the next few years. The company also plans to pilot a few partnerships to introduce relevant parenting products and services.

The company's seed funding round was led by LaunchCapital and included participation from TechStars, Right Side Capital and other strategic angels. Cho says Qeepsake will use the funding to invest in its marketing and engineering teams. Cho also notes that Qeepsake is aiming for "radical growth" in the next three years, as the company acknowledges that technology has evolved since the app's founding seven years ago.

"Qeepsake was founded in 2015 to make it easier for new parents to document their journey," Cho told TechCrunch. "And we’re proud to have developed a large and loyal user base. But technology has evolved a lot since then and Qeepsake needs to evolve in order to reach more parents. Consumer’s expectations of products they use every day have risen, and we want the product to be more personalized to each parents’ journey. For example, today, every parent gets the same set of questions. There is a lot of work we can do to tailor those questions based on how parents interact with us."

Cho also said the company believes Qeepsake can be used beyond those first few years of child's life, and that the app can grow alongside a child with the purpose of being turned over to them once they're old enough to continue journaling on their own. She sees Qeepsake as an app that can help a family write a story that is passed on through generations.

With this latest investment, Qeepsake aims to reach more parents, increase engagement with a more personalized user experience and grow subscription revenues.

Recommended Stories

  • Sync Computing rakes in $15.5M to automatically optimize cloud resources

    After a pandemic-driven cloud adoption boom in the enterprise, costs are finally coming under a microscope. A separate survey from Flexera found that optimizing the existing use of cloud services is a top initiative at 59% of companies -- cost being the main motivation. Sync co-founders Jeff Chou and Suraj Bramhavar both worked as members of the technical staff at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory prior to launching the startup.

  • Still Time to Chip In on Synopsys

    Now is a rough time to invest in the semiconductor space. Synopsys is the largest company specializing in so-called electronic design automation, or EDA, software. Put simply, this is the software that allows semiconductor engineers to efficiently design and test complex chips that now often contain more than a billion transistors each—with circuitry measuring about a thousand times less thick than a human hair.

  • Tech startup layoffs approach 71,000 in 2022

    A total of 522 startups have laid of 70,698 employees in 2022, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks public reports. Among the more recent moves, Sema4 Holdings Corp. cut 250 positions on Monday, ContraFect Corp. dropped 16 positions, also on Monday. Peloton Interactive Inc. said Aug. 12 it would eliminate 780 jobs. Layoffs in the sector have been increasing all year, but the pace has gained in May, June and July, according to data from the website. Since the start of COVID-19, 1,096 startups h

  • Apple orders staff to come back to the office

    Apple has ordered staff back to the office three days a week after a year-long battle with employees over winding down working from home.

  • Signal hack: Private messaging services hit by hack, leaking users’ phone numbers

    Signal, the secure messaging app, has been hit by a hack that leaked its users phone numbers. The hack is of particular concern to Signal, given that it is intended as a private messaging app and is regularly recommended for use by people whose messages need to stay especially secure. The attack was not conducted directly on Signal, but rather on Twilio, a separate company that provides services to developers.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: PANW, CRWD, OKTA ZS Earnings On Tap

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • 'Inevitable': Warner Bros. Discovery cuts 14% of HBO Max jobs amid restructuring efforts

    Warner Bros. Discovery has cut 14% of its HBO Max workforce, according to a new report.

  • Uber Makes a Change That Will Upset Riders

    Uber Technologies is challenged with transitioning its customers to a subscription-based service. Uber was born into existence by entrepreneurs to allow people to get rides through their cell phones. The Uber ride share app was created and has grown dramatically over the last decade and a half.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As 2022 Smartphone Forecasts Lowered

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • What we bought: Anker's MagSafe battery pack charges and pulls double duty as a phone stand

    The Anker 622 is a MagSafe-compatible battery pack that also has a kickstand.

  • Apple Sets Return-to-Office Deadline of Sept. 5 After Covid Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. set a Sept. 5 deadline for corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week, marking its latest return attempt after Covid-19 spikes delayed its plans several times. The company will require employees to work from the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays and a regular third day that will be determined by individual teams. That is a shift from Apple’s original plan, which called for in-person work on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The company notified employ

  • Signal, a Favorite App for Privacy Buffs, Says a Phishing Attack Compromised 1,900 Users

    The encrypted messaging app said an attacker had accessed either users’ phone numbers or registration codes through verification service Twilio .

  • Alicia Silverstone Emancipated Herself From Her Parents Because Movie Producers Wanted To Make Her Work Longer Hours, And 12 Other Child Stars Who Were Emancipated

    It's infuriating how often producers use emancipation to get around child labor laws!View Entire Post ›

  • OK Google, get me a Coke: AI giant demos soda-fetching robots

    Alphabet Inc's Google is combining the eyes and arms of physical robots with the knowledge and conversation skills of virtual chatbots to help its employees fetch soda and chips from breakrooms with ease. Google robots are not ready for sale. While Google says it is pursuing development responsibly, adoption could ultimately stall over concerns such as robots becoming surveillance machines, or being equipped with chat technology that can give offensive responses, as Meta Platforms Inc and others have experienced in recent years.

  • T-Mobile Surprises as Tech Winner in Tough Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- With everything from once-high-flying software companies to behemoths such as Alphabet Inc. mired in losses this year, investors looking to make money in technology-related stocks have found a surprising winner -- T-Mobile US Inc.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?

  • Pastel, a Nigerian bookkeeping and digital platform for merchants, raises $5.5M led by TLcom

    In Nigeria alone, this industry, worth more than $200 billion, consists of over 40 million businesses of varying sizes, according to reports. Traditional retail in the country comprises small kiosks and open-air markets selling various products from food and beverages and groceries to personal care products and stationery. B2B digital marketplace upstarts such as TradeDepot, Sabi and Omnibiz have raised millions of dollars to help thousands of these businesses purchase inventory from manufacturers while providing solutions to track cash flow, payments and access capital.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Getting Married (Again!) This Weekend in Georgia

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting married again this weekend in Georgia and the three-day celebration is costing millions.

  • Why Microsoft May Be the Safest Big Tech Stock for Your Portfolio

    Microsoft may have missed Wall Street expectations, but its latest earnings showcased why it's still worth a buy.

  • Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at SC beach, officials say

    A South Carolina woman died Wednesday after struck and impaled by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach, WPDE reports.