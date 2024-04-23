QES Group Berhad's (KLSE:QES) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that QES Group Berhad's (KLSE:QES) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on QES Group Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for QES Group Berhad is:

11% = RM19m ÷ RM178m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.11.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

QES Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

On the face of it, QES Group Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.9%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Looking at QES Group Berhad's exceptional 25% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared QES Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 21% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is QES Group Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is QES Group Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

QES Group Berhad has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 17%, meaning that it has the remaining 83% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like QES Group Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, QES Group Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend.

Summary

In total, it does look like QES Group Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

