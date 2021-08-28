U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,002.25
    +718.40 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

QFIN EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of 360 DigiTech, Inc.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·3 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired 360 DigiTech securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 13, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/360-digitech-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=360_digitech

360 DigiTech, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants touted 360 DigiTech’s customer data protection practices and security systems that protect user information and abide by other network security requirements under such laws and regulations.

The truth was revealed on July 8, 2021, when reports circulated on social media to the effect that 360 DigiTech’s core product, the 360 IOU app, had been removed from major app stores. The reports came on the heels of the removal of other companies’ apps as Chinese regulators investigated their customer data protection practices. For example, an article published by the 21st Century Business Herald on July 8, 2021 indicated that “[t]he reason for the removal may be related to the discussion with the central bank and other financial regulators on April 29 this year about 13 Internet financial platforms and requesting rectification.”

Following this news, 360 DigiTech’s stock price fell $7.12 per share, or 21.48%, to close at $26.02 per share on July 8, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 360 DigiTech had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations; (2) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (3) as a result, 360 DigiTech’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

360 DigiTech investors may, no later than September 13, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


