Qgiv’s Customer Experience Team Earns Bronze Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

Qgiv
·5 min read

Dedication to free, timely, and unlimited support contribute to an average customer satisfaction score of 97%.

Qgiv’s Customer Experience Team Earns Bronze Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

Image shows a member of Qgiv&#39;s Customer Experience Team talking into a headset.
Image shows a member of Qgiv's Customer Experience Team talking into a headset.

LAKELAND, Fla., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

“We take great pride in being one of the only companies in the nonprofit technology sector to offer truly free and unlimited support and training for every customer,” said Jennifer Mansfield, vice president of customer experience at Qgiv. “Our passion for the success of the nonprofits we work with is fueled by the passion they show us every single day. They’re making an indelible mark for the better on the world, and we are fortunate to be a part of their journey.”

To exceed client expectations, Qgiv offers unlimited phone, email, and chat support. During regular business hours, Qgiv clients don’t have to worry about speaking to an operator or going through a long, automated menu—a live Qgiv representative will always answer the phone! In addition, all new clients are assigned a customer onboarding specialist to help them with initial trainings and product setup. The Customer Success Team also proactively reaches out to hundreds of clients; helping them utilize the Qgiv platform to reach fundraising success.

“The unique thing about the Qgiv onboarding and training process was that it was not isolated to the first week–or even the first month. We had a variety of trainings for the first couple of months of using Qgiv, and our onboarding specialist even scheduled additional times for us to chat when we had questions,” said Tara Jacobsen, fundraising and grants manager of Berkshire Family and Individual Resources (BFAIR). “Qgiv’s customer support is truly unparalleled and made it possible for us to host a successful online auction and kick off our year-end fundraising campaign within a few short months of adopting the software.”

Qgiv’s Customer Experience department has a dedicated team that utilizes live answer, support tickets, chat, webinars, live workshops, and more to achieve a superior customer experience. Over the last year, Qgiv’s Customer Experience Team received an average NPS score of 61—30 points higher than industry average—and maintained a first response time under one hour (the current average is 36 minutes). Over the years, the Qgiv CX team has evolved to include onboarding, training, and customer success strategies to proactively help nonprofits exceed their goals.

“The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11.”

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About The Stevie Awards: Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 13,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 5,500 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $2 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Melaina Chromy Qgiv melaina.chromy@qgiv.com


