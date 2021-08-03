U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

QHR Health Wins HealthTrust 2021 Operational Excellence Award

·2 min read

Recognized for strengthening independent hospital supply chain performance

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health, a leading shared service solutions provider for independent hospitals and health systems nationwide, proudly announces HealthTrust has chosen PLUSTM, the company's supply chain subsidiary, as the winner of its 2021 Operational Excellence Award. Each year, HealthTrust selects one organization for its commitment to implementing best practices in streamlining and maximizing supply chain operations and cost-savings initiatives.

"On behalf of the more than 150 hospitals and health systems QHR Health serves through PLUSTM, I am proud to accept the prestigious HealthTrust 2021 Operational Excellence Award for our steadfast commitment to driving efficiencies in contract, spend and leveraged savings opportunities, and I am especially grateful for our clients' continued trust and partnership," said Dwayne Gunter, President and CEO of QHR Health. "Together with HealthTrust, PLUSTM is strengthening independent hospital supply chain performance with more than $1.1 billion in purchasing power."

In November 2020, QHR Health announced the creation of PLUSTM, an innovative and comprehensive supply chain solution for independent and community hospitals and health systems. Since then, PLUSTM has:

  • Optimized total supply chain management through the implementation of a multi-disciplinary team approach that includes industry experts in pharmacy, materials management, strategic sourcing and savings initiatives,

  • Identified nearly $1.3 million in capital equipment and service agreement savings,

  • Delivered savings in shipping charges of more than 50 percent, and

  • Shipped almost 52,000 cases of personal protective equipment (PPE) to 115 client sites.

"The PLUSTM PPE warehouse program was invaluable to King's Daughters Medical Center," said Tom Hood, Chief Operating Officer, King's Daughters Medical Center, Brookhaven, MS. "During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, PLUSTM was our only option to obtain the PPE we need to keep our patients and staff safe."

To learn more about PLUSTM, visit: https://myplusnow.com/.

ABOUT QHR HEALTH

QHR Health is the industry's leading health solutions provider serving independent, critical access and rural hospitals and health systems across the U.S. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with clients to ensure that people in communities ranging from small rural towns to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. To learn more, visit QHR.com (https://qhr.com) or connect with us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qhr-health-wins-healthtrust-2021-operational-excellence-award-301345791.html

SOURCE QHR Health

