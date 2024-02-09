The Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Full-Year Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues of US$2.0b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$1.48, missing estimates by 4.0%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Qiagen's 19 analysts is for revenues of US$2.03b in 2024. This would reflect a reasonable 3.1% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 14% to US$1.76. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.06b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.82 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$51.01, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Qiagen, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$61.86 and the most bearish at US$42.50 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Qiagen shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Qiagen's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 3.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.7% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Qiagen is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Qiagen's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$51.01, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Qiagen analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Qiagen that you should be aware of.

