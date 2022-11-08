U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Qianhai launches Global Service Providers Program to create a core engine of modern services in GBA

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Qianhai Global Investment Promotion Conference commenced in Shenzhen, China on November 8. At the conference, Qianhai Global Service Providers (QGSP) Program was launched, where a wide range of incentives will be provided to support service industries. According to the Authority of Qianhai, it will render an industrial support fund of no less than one billion yuan and an industrial space of over 200,000 square kilometers every year. By 2025, it will have more than 300 modern service providers around the world and achieve an added value of over 100 billion yuan in the modern service sector.

As Qianhai's business environment continues to optimize, more and more enterprises have noticed the improvement and considered the area as an ideal business destination. "The number of PE firms establishing new offices in Qianhai has risen sharply. As a result, we have been able to communicate with our clients and partners more frequently, conveniently, and efficiently than ever before," a representative from SC Ventures said in an interview. "We notice that many start-up teams from Hong Kong, Macao, and overseas have been attracted to Qianhai, especially by its perfect office and living conditions, excellent conditions for science and technology innovation, and fair market opportunities. This gives us an opportunity to get closer to more outstanding start-up teams."

Qianhai has fostered a full-fledged, multi-level professional judicial system to settle disputes in business, finance, intellectual property, and other important areas. It has also been exploring an innovative mediation process that combines international commercial mediation with foreign law ascertainment. The Shenzhen Qianhai International Commercial Mediation Center and Benchmark Chambers International & Benchmark International Mediation Center were established specifically for this purpose.

To satisfy businesses' urgent demand for talent, Qianhai developed the International Talent Hub and International Talent One-stop Service Center, and enabled qualified professionals from Hong Kong and Macao in 16 categories like construction engineering and taxation to register to practice in Qianhai. In addition, Qianhai provides integrated services for international talent, which cover 451 items including government services, business services, etc. It also offers customized services for six types of talent occupations, such as leading scientists and technologists.

By deepening reforms in simplifying investment and trade, accelerating innovations in finance and legalization, and developing pilot programs in talent management, Qianhai has become a fertile ground for investment and business ventures.

The representative from SC Ventures added, "Qianhai offers exceptional policies to support QFLP enterprises in such areas as business establishment, market access, investment scope, foreign exchange settlement, and efficient customs clearance. Therefore, with the help of Qianhai's competent departments, everything went smoothly in setting up a QFLP management company."

Owen Wang, vice president of Operations of LF Logistics who has been engaged in logistics in Qianhai for years, stated, "Thanks to the support of Customs and Qianhai Authority, LF Logistics has witnessed its revenue double almost each year since joining the Qianhai Free Trade Zone in 2015."

Liu Guilin, deputy director-general of Qianhai Authority, underscored that Qianhai will continue to promote the attraction of talent and investment well into the future in order to encourage professionals and experts from all over the world to establish businesses here. As a result, Qianhai will provide comprehensive support for talent development and actively create huge opportunities for business growth.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qianhai-launches-global-service-providers-program-to-create-a-core-engine-of-modern-services-in-gba-301671393.html

SOURCE Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone

  • Tech war: Nvidia offers new GPU chip tailored for Chinese market as it vows to comply with US export regulations

    US graphics card giant Nvidia is offering a new chip specially-designed for the Chinese market, which will allow it to continue to sell its products to customers in China while still complying with new US export control requirements, the company said. The new A800 graphic processing unit (GPU) is an alternative to its A100 chip that the US government has barred from sale to Chinese clients without approval. Reuters first reported the existence of the new product, which was later confirmed by the

  • 10 Meta Investors Lose $211 Billion On Mark Zuckerberg's Madness

    Who could slow down Mark Zuckerberg's costly plan to pivot Meta Platforms into the metaverse? It's going to have to be one of the investors holding the biggest losses.

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs, including income limits. Learn about the drawbacks of Roth IRAs.

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • US Supreme Court Throws Out Bristol Myers Appeal On Cancer-Drug Related Patent With Gilead

    The U.S. Supreme Court turned away an appeal made by rebuffed efforts made by Bristol Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Juno Therapeutics Inc to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in its patent fight with Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Kite Pharma Inc over Yescarts, a lymphoma drug. Juno and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research sued Kite in 2017 in a federal court in Los Angeles, accusing it of copying technology the institute licenses to Juno. A jury awarded the plaintiffs $778 mi

  • Why Peabody Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Peabody (NYSE: BTU) popped 11% on Monday after the coal miner called off its merger talks with Coronado Global Resources. The two companies agreed to end their plans to form a global coal empire by combining their assets in the U.S. and Australia. Peabody has mining operations in multiple U.S. states and Australia.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • China Deflation Fears Rise as Demand Weakens on Covid Outbreaks

    (Bloomberg) -- China is facing increasing deflation pressure as Covid outbreaks and controls cut demand and the falling prices of some commodities put pressure on companies to lower prices.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsTwitter Fires More Than

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Could Oil Reach $200 a Barrel? Some Traders Are Betting on It.

    Oil hasn’t yet climbed back to $100 per barrel, but some options traders are setting their sights on another target—$200. Here's why it's unlikely, but not impossible.

  • Don’t go into retirement with a mess–organize your retirement accounts

    After decades of hard work, retirement can be a blissful time, but without a little organization, it can also be overwhelming. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before you get too far into your retirement, make sense of your assets, your spending and have an easy way to adjust when necessary – if you’re already retired, don’t waste any more time. The first thing to do is make a list of what retirement or other financial accounts you have – list the investment firm or bank, the balance, and if you can, have an idea of how that money is invested, if it is.

  • Job Postings With Broad Pay Ranges Leave Applicants Guessing in NYC

    Some companies stretch salary ranges to hundreds of thousands of dollars as the firms comply with New York City’s pay-transparency law.

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Who Helped Expose Luckin Coffee’s Fraud Bets on Chinese Chain’s Comeback

    Sean Ma, founder of Snow Lake Capital, says he expects the Chinese chain to overtake Starbucks in China.

  • National CineMedia Says “Nothing Has Changed Day To Day” Despite Regal Showdown

    The nation’s biggest cinema advertising network National CineMedia saw revenue rise and losses narrow last quarter as executives cited brisk sales of movie theater ads and insisted that it’s business as usual fo now, even as part owner and major client Regal is swept up in bankruptcy. “From our perspective, nothing has changed on a […]

  • 15 Biggest IT Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest IT companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest IT companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest IT Companies in the World. According to market research firm Gartner, Information Technology or IT, “is the common […]

  • SEC gets more time to file reply briefs in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    The U.S. SEC has received approval from the court to extend the time for all parties to submit reply briefs, in the ongoing lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • Analyst Report: McCormick & Company, Incorporated

    In its 130-year history, McCormick has grown to become the leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings. Beyond end consumers, McCormick's customer base also includes top quick-service restaurants, retail grocery chains, and other packaged food and beverage manufacturers, with about 30% of sales generated beyond its home turf to include 150 other countries and territories. In addition to its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Old Bay, Zatarain's, Thai Kitchen, Frank's RedHot, French's, and the recently acquired Cholula brand.

  • Diesel shortage keeps fuel prices high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.