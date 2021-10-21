U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

QIMA/WQS Named Food Certification Body Of The Year By BRCGS

·2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QIMA/WQS, a leading provider of food certification, audit and training services in North and Latin America, announced today that the company has been named Certification Body of the Year by Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards (BRCGS) at the recent Food Safety Americas annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

BRCGS is a brand and consumer protection organization used by over 29,000 certified suppliers across 130 countries. The goal of the organization is to harmonize food safety standards across the supply chain. BRCGS issues its certifications through a global network of accredited bodies performing onsite audits and verifications, such as QIMA/WQS.

QIMA/WQS offers solutions to the food industry from farm to fork, through GFSI-recognized certifications (BRCGS, PrimusGFS, GLOBALG.A.P., SQF, IFS), food safety and ethical audits, sustainable protocols, quality seals, inspections, and training.

The BRCGS Food Safety Americas Awards are an opportunity to recognize individuals and organizations that make outstanding contributions to the development of the BRCGS Standards and the food safety industry in the Americas.

QIMA/WQS has been accredited by BRCGS since 2012. The award recognizes its nine years in growth of audited sites and auditor numbers, as well as its contribution in the growth of the BRCGS Standard.

"All of us on the QIMA/WQS team are grateful and proud to not only have been shortlisted but to receive this award," said Mario Berard, CEO, QIMA/WQS. "BRCGS is one of the strongest food safety certifiers in the world, and its recognition is a true testament to our teams' professionalism and expertise."

About QIMA/WQS
WQS was founded in 1993 and in 2019, the company was acquired by QIMA. With headquarters in the U.S. (Charlotte, NC) and Brazil (Botucatu) and operations in Mexico and China, the company offers solutions for food safety from farm to fork. The company has performed more than 18,000 audits for more than 9,000 clients.

More information about QIMA/WQS's BRCGS services can be found here.

Contact: Courtney Terrey
Press@QIMA.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qimawqs-named-food-certification-body-of-the-year-by-brcgs-301406084.html

SOURCE QIMA

