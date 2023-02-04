U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.70
    -53.10 (-2.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0113 (-1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,306.75
    -233.86 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Qiming Venture Partners Backed Structure Therapeutics Successfully Debuts on Nasdaq

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming Venture Partners' portfolio company Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company focusing on novel oral small molecule therapeutics, successfully debuts on Nasdaq on February 3 Beijing Time. It issued at $15.00 per ADS, opened at $25.00 per ADS and up by 66.67%, representing a market cap of $915 million.

As an early investor, Qiming first invested in the company's series A round in 2019 and continued to participate in its A+ and B rounds. This successful IPO also marks Qiming's second IPO in 2023.

Co-founded by Raymond Stevens, Ph.D., a world-renowned pioneer in the field of structure-based drug discovery, and another Qiming's portfolio company Schrödinger, a leading player in computational physics-based drug design, Structure Therapeutics' platform enables conversion of biologics and peptide therapeutics into orally available small molecule drugs with enhanced pharmaceutical properties, including improved bioavailability and stability by leveraging structure-based drug discovery and computational chemistry expertise.

Targeting G-protein-coupled receptors, or GPCRs, Structure Therapeutics currently has a wholly owned pipeline of candidates, including GSBR-1290 targeting GLP-1R, for the treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus, or T2DM, and obesity, with Phase 1 single ascending dose, or SAD study completed in September 2022, and next generation GLP-1R candidates designed with customized properties to achieve additional benefit. In September 2022, the company completed a Phase 1 SAD and MAD study evaluating ANPA-0073 targeting the apelin receptor, or APJR, for the treatment of patients with diopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH. It is also advancing a differentiated lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor, or LPA1R, antagonist for the treatment of IPF.

"We are pleased to have been one of the earliest investors and accompanied Structure Therapeutics all the way to the IPO today, a new milestone for the company", said Nisa Leung, Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners, "Ever since its inception, Structure Therapeutics has adopted an innovative approach to address current challenges and built a platform to find the best drug candidates. With a global team of experts and their decades of experience, we look forward to Structure Therapeutics further advancing product R&D, commercialization, and corporate development to produce better and more affordable medicines, addressing global unmet needs."

About Qiming Venture Partners
Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.4 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Consumer (T&C) and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 480 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 180 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or by other means. There are also over 70 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi (SEHK:1810), Meituan (SEHK:3690), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI, SEHK:9626), Zhihu (NYSE: ZH, SEHK: 2390), Roborock (SHSE:688169), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (SHSE: 603087), Tigermed (SZSE:300347, SEHK:3347), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, SEHK:9688), CanSino Biologics (SEHK:6185, SHSE:688185), Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), APT Medical (SHSE:688617), New Horizon Health (SEHK:6606), Venus MedTech (SEHK:2500), Sanyou Medical (SHSE:688085), AmoyDx (SZSE:300685), Berry Genomics (SZSE:000710), SinocellTech (SHSE: 688520), Yuanxin Technology, Caidya, Belief BioMed, WeRide, Biren Technology and UBTech among many others.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qiming-venture-partners-backed-structure-therapeutics-successfully-debuts-on-nasdaq-301738824.html

SOURCE Qiming Venture Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Inside the 19-Hour Meltdown That Junked Adani’s Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- A beaming Gautam Adani stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, looking relaxed as hundreds of people gathered for the ceremonial signing at the Haifa Port, which the Indian billionaire is co-developing. Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USGeorge Santos Produced Broadway’s Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He DidTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit Sanctio

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • Why Amazon Stock Plunged Today

    Amazon's net sales grew by 9% year over year to $149.2 billion in the fourth quarter. AWS's revenue rose 20% to $21.4 billion. "Starting back in the middle of the third quarter of 2022, we saw our year-over-year growth rates slow as enterprises of all sizes evaluated ways to optimize their cloud spending in response to the tough macroeconomic conditions," Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said during a conference call with analysts.

  • Maker of $555,000 Flying Motorbikes to Begin Trading in US

    (Bloomberg) -- A Japanese maker of flying motorbikes will list on the Nasdaq stock exchange and start trading as early as Friday in New York, making it the fifth company from the Asian nation to join the tech-heavy bourse, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes In

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."

  • Nvidia and 5 Other Stocks at High Risk for Short Selling

    22V Research put together a list of candidates, and said many are likely to see reversals in February.

  • Why Bill.com Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL), the payments specialist for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), were taking a dive today after the company posted strong results in its fiscal second quarter but offered disappointing guidance for the current period. Bill.com, which is a software-as-a-service company that helps SMBs handle payments and back-office accounting, said core revenue rose 49% in the quarter, and total revenue jumped 66% to $260 million, which beat estimates at $243.5 million. CEO Rene Lacerte said, "We delivered strong second-quarter results and achieved another quarter of non-GAAP profitable growth as we executed on our strategy to be the essential financial operations platform for SMBs."

  • Is the Next Bull Market Here? Why SoFi Is a Top Stock to Buy

    Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have surged almost 70% since the start of 2023, but they're still down sharply from their highs. Is the worst over for investors, and this is the beginning of the next bull run for stocks, including SoFi? In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down why a bull market would almost surely mean good things for SoFi, and why it's worth buying.

  • Jobs report tells markets what Fed chairman Powell tried to tell them

    On Wednesday afternoon Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said over and over again: We’re not done raising interest rates. Wall Street didn’t listen. January’s blowout jobs report, posted Friday morning, showed nonfarm payrolls rose by nearly three times as much as economists had been expecting.

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here's how to figure out the lowest amount you need to make it work

    Yes, there's math. No, it's not that hard.

  • Apple Earnings Miss, But the Stock Rallies Anyway

    One bright spot in the report was Apple Services revenue. Services, which include Apple Music, TV, News, Card and others is quickly becoming a major contributors to the bottom line, and just in time

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Rose This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) got a boost this week thanks to the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday the Fed increased interest rates by just 25 basis points in response to elevated, but slowing, inflation. Electric vehicle stocks have been plummeting over the past year as investors have become worried about a potential recession.

  • Why Clearfield's Stock Cratered 15.2% Today

    Shares of fiber optics company Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) fell as much as 15.2% in trading on Friday after reporting fiscal first-quarter 2023 financial results. Revenue was up 68% from a year ago to $85.9 million, and net income rose 37% to $14.3 million, or $1.00 per share. What got investor attention was backlog falling 17% from just a quarter ago to $136 million, which management said was in large part due to a return to normal ordering patterns.

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.3% to 15.4%, have been bought hand over fist by billionaire investors.

  • There’s still too much risk in stock and bond markets. Earn this easy 4.5% return while you wait for stability, says trader who hit 2 big calls in 2022.

    In our call of the day, LaDuc says cash is the place to be and that investors are "being paid to wait. They're getting very favorable 4.5% on their sitting cash."

  • 3 High-Yield REITs for Safe Dividend Income

    These names have joined the ranks of the world's most elite dividend growth companies as Dividend Aristocrats and/or Dividend Kings.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide after jobs report shocks, Big Tech results disappoint

    U.S. stocks tumbled Friday after government employment data showed more than half a million jobs were added in January — throwing a wrench in hopes for a pause on rate increases — while subpar earnings results from Big Tech giants weighed on investor sentiment.