U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,742.50
    +53.25 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,622.00
    +392.00 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,297.50
    +187.25 (+1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.70
    +25.70 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.92
    +0.46 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.60
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9856
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    -0.65 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1398
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8380
    -0.1180 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,563.77
    +378.95 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.86
    +9.39 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,132.45
    +356.66 (+1.33%)
     

Qiming Venture Partners portfolio Transwarp successfully lists on STAR Market

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transwarp, a Qiming Venture Partners portfolio company and China's leading software developer of enterprise big data infrastructure, successfully lists on the STAR board of Shanghai Stock Exchange today. Transwarp (SHSE: 688031) is issued at RMB 47.34/share and opened at RMB 72/share, up by 52.09%, with a market capitalization of RMB 8.701 billion.

As an early investor, Qiming Venture Partners led the company's Series A+ round back in 2015 and continued to invest in Series B, accompanying the growth and expansion of the company along the way. Transwarp's successful IPO is also the 7th IPO for Qiming Venture Partners since the beginning of 2022.

Transwarp is a pioneer in the development of big data infrastructure software in China, providing infrastructure software and services of the entire data life cycle, including data integration, storage, governance, modeling, analysis, mining and circulation. The company has formed a software product portfolio of big data and cloud infrastructure platform, distributed relational database, data development and intelligent analysis tools, supporting customers and partners to develop data application systems and business and helping them to realize digital transformation.

After years of independent R&D, Transwarp's big data infrastructure platform and distributed analytical database have reached the advanced level of the industry. The company has accumulated more than 1000 end-users across many sectors, including finance, government, energy, transportation, and manufacturing, and has a wide customer base.

Sun Yuanhao, Founder and CEO of Transwarp, said, "Applying the new generation of information technology to all walks of life and promoting digital transformation is no less than a new industrial revolution. Since its establishment, Transwarp has become an innovator in the field of big data infrastructure software in China by following the path of independent R&D." He believes that IPO is a new starting point for the company, and Transwarp will continue to take the mission of leading industry technology development and helping digital transformation, strengthening basic software development and innovation, promoting the implementation of more application scenarios, realizing multi-domain and multi-industry integration development, and jointly opening the era of converged data cloud.

Kuantai Yeh, Partner of Qiming Venture Partners, said, "I am glad to witness another milestone moment of Transwarp. I have known the founding team for many years, and it is the first enterprise software company I invested at Qiming. Over the past 8 years, we have witnessed Transwarp's continuous efforts to innovate and improve its products, breaking the dominance of international players in the field of big data infrastructure software. With this IPO opportunity, we expect Transwarp to go deeper, broader, and further to meet various data intelligence needs and make more product innovations, as well as continue to broaden its business areas to become an industry leader, contributing to China's digital transformation."

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.4 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Consumer (T&C) and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 480 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 180 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or by other means. There are also over 70 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi, Meituan, Bilibili, Zhihu, Roborock, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, Schrödinger, APT Medical, New Horizon Health, Venus MedTech, Sanyou Medical, AmoyDx, Berry Genomics, SinocellTech, Yuanxin Technology, Caidya, Belief BioMed, WeRide, Biren Technology and UBTech among many others.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qiming-venture-partners-portfolio-transwarp-successfully-lists-on-star-market-301651497.html

SOURCE Qiming Venture Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Wall Street rally throws spotlight on reports from Tesla, Netflix

    Investors are speculating about whether Monday's big stock surge is the start of a recovery or another pause in the market's decline, and the answer may depend in part on upcoming quarterly results from heavyweights including Tesla Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix Inc. The world's most widely tracked stock benchmark jumped 2.65% on Monday, lifted in part by strong quarterly results from Bank of America, even as investors worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve's war against inflation may hobble the economy. Monday's major rally on Wall Street was just the latest in an unusually volatile year.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Does Verizon Offer Good Value at 10-Year Low?

    With a price-earnings ratio of 7 and a 7% dividend, the stock looks compelling

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year

    Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds believes Wall Street analysts are wrong about 2023, but that an earnings decline for the S&P 500 will set up a rebound for stocks.

  • Why Tesla Started Trading This Week Up 8%

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders had a rough day Friday with the stock dropping 7.5%. Last week's plunge dropped Tesla to about 50% of its early January high, and some investors may have decided that was the time to buy. Tesla has already reported that it produced almost 366,000 vehicles in the third quarter, including a record 83,135 from its newly upgraded plant in Shanghai, China.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

    An economic bellwether's financial results suggest the U.S. consumer may be stronger than many investors expected.

  • 12 Best Future Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 best future stocks to buy now. If you want to see some more future stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Future Stocks to Buy Today. If the change today versus 100 years ago is any indication, the future will likely be different from […]

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.

  • Bear Market in US Stocks Still in Its Infancy Versus History

    (Bloomberg) -- History shows that the bear market in US stocks may be far from over.The S&P 500 Index has fallen 25% in a little more than nine months since its January peak, a shallower and shorter drop than is typical of similar instances over the last century. On average in that time, the benchmark has slid about 38% over a period of 15 to 16 months before reaching a bottom, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.With inflation and interest rates still rising, recession looming in many econo

  • Why These 3 Popular Nasdaq Stocks Are Rising Today

    Several popular fintech stocks rose with the broader market Monday after bank earnings continued to come in strong and as the British pound sterling stabilized. Shares of artificial intelligence-powered lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were trading nearly 2.4% higher as of 12:56 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) was up by more than 5%, and "buy now pay later" company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was up by roughly 8.5%.

  • Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $71.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Popped Today

    Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.

  • Goldman Says Sell S&P 500 Calls to Fund Bullish Options on China

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said investors should sell S&P 500 Index calls and fund buying of the same options on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index to position for a likely catch-up in battered China-related assets.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGo

  • Tesla Could Be a ‘Zombie Stock’ as Interest Rates Rise

    New Constructs CEO David Trainer says the EV maker's stock, down nearly 40% so far this year, has more room to fall.