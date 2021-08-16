U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.00
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,352.00
    -68.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,117.00
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.60
    -9.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.13
    -1.31 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.24 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    +1.13 (+7.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3510
    -0.2190 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,434.49
    +1,237.80 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.67
    +77.18 (+6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.20
    -39.51 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Qiming's Portfolio Company Sino Biological Lists on Shenzhen's ChiNext Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming Venture Partners' portfolio company Sino Biological (SZSE: 301047) on August 16th listed on Shenzhen's ChiNext Market. The issue price is CNY 292.92 per share. The stock opened at CNY 599.9, up 104.8%, representing a market cap of CNY 40.79 billion.

Qiming Venture Partners led the company's first financing round. Qiming is the company's largest institutional shareholder before its IPO. The listing of Sino Biological is the eighth public listing in Qiming's portfolio in 2021.

Founded in 2007, Sino Biological is a leading biotechnology company specializing in the R&D, production, sales of biological reagents. The company provides products including recombinant proteins, antibodies, genes and cell culture medium, as well as services including the development of recombinant proteins and antibodies, along with biological analysis and testing services. Since its establishment, the company has provided high-quality biological reagent products and technical services to global drug R&D companies and life science research institutions.

During the Covid-19 outbreak, Sino Biological kept contributing to the scientific research of the virus. Thanks to years of experience in the field, the company completed the R&D and production of key proteins within 11 days, became the world's first to develop reagents for COVID-19 research. As of March 2021, Sino Biological had developed over 360 types of COVID-19 biological reagents, meeting the timely needs from the industry and research institutions worldwide.

Sino Biological has a large-scale product library with complete categories. The company currently produces and sells more than 47,000 spot products, including over 6,000 types of recombinant proteins, among which over 3,800 types are human cell expressed recombinant proteins, that are closest to natural structure and property. This meets customers' demands for proteins with similar structures and properties of human natural proteins.

Sino Biological provides about 13,000 kinds of antibodies, 4,600 of which are monoclonal antibodies. The company offers comprehensive services for multiple life science research fields, including molecular biology, cell biology, immunology, developmental biology, and stem cell.

As part of the company's globalization strategy, Sino Biological has established subsidiaries in the United States and Europe and served over 5,000 customers in 90 countries or regions. The company enjoys high recognition among worldwide scientists.

"The brand awareness and funds brought in with the IPO will enable the company to optimize its existing platform and maintain core competitiveness on a global scale. The company will continue to extend to the industry upstream and downstream to become a total solution provider and realize the economics of scale. In the future, we will increase R&D investment and leverage technology advantages to expand our market share, with the hope to become a global supplier of mainstream high-end reagents and technical services," Liangzhi Xie, Founder of Sino Biological, said earlier in an interview.

"We are pleased to witness Sino Biological achieving the milestone of a successful IPO. When the company started taking funding from investors in 2017, Qiming resolutely participated. Over the years, the company has grown from a startup to a recombinant protein industry leader and achieved significant growth in revenue and profits. We expect the company to explore more possibilities in life science and technologies and becoming solid support for life sciences research and innovation. In the future, Qiming will continue to back companies with core technologies, high growth potential, and can bring forth social value," said Amy Tang, Venture Partner of Qiming Venture Partners.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently Qiming Venture Partners manages nine US Dollar funds and six RMB funds with $5.9 billion in assets under management. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the TMT and healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 380 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 130 companies are already listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEx, Gretai Securities Market, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or achieved exit through M&A and other means. There are also over 40 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi (SEHK: 1810), Meituan (SEHK: 3690), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI, SEHK: 9626), Roborock (SHSE: 688169), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (SHSE: 603087), Tigermed (SZSE: 300347, SEHK: 3347), Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB, SEHK: 9688), Venus MedTech (SEHK: 2500), CanSino Biologics (SEHK: 6185, SHSE: 688185), Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR), APT Medical (SHSE: 688617), Sanyou Medical (SHSE: 688085), New Horizon Health (SEHK: 6606), AmoyDx (SZSE: 300685), Berry Genomics (SZSE: 000710), SinocellTech (SHSE: 688520), WeDoctor Group, and UBTech among many others.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qimings-portfolio-company-sino-biological-lists-on-shenzhens-chinext-market-301355574.html

SOURCE Qiming Venture Partners

Recommended Stories

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • SoFi in Good Financial Standing

    One way to evaluate the current state of the economy is by viewing which companies are succeeding. Fiscal environments characterized by high liquidity and low interest rates pave the way for more risk to be taken. Financial services firms like Upstart (UPST) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) both posted quality Q2 earnings last week. SoFi provides student loan refinancing, but has transitioned to a broader lending platform. (See SoFi Technologies stock charts on TipRanks) Reporting on the positi

  • AMC Failed to Live Up to the Hype Last Week

    Shares of the multiplex operator have declined in the four trading days since it posted better-than-expected financial results. Let's take a closer look.

  • Asia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles

    Figures on July retail sales, industrial production and urban investment all missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there. "Asia's low vaccination rates and low tolerance for community spread suggest it is the region most at risk economically from the Delta variant," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman. "China is in the midst of removing policy supports, which looks likely to restrain domestic demand growth and weigh on regional performance through the rest of this year," he added.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • eBay Earnings: 5 Numbers You Should Know

    Its pool of active buyers shrank, and eBay handled lower volume than it did a year ago. One of eBay's core growth metrics, its pool of active buyers, shrank 2% year over year to mark a sharp turnaround compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, eBay is getting a big boost from its advertising and digital payments offerings, which helped overall revenue rise 11% despite declining volume.

  • Stock Index Futures Pull Back Ahead of Monday’s Open

    On Sunday evening, stock index futures are retreating across the board.

  • Why Sonos Shares Surged Friday After Hours

    Smart speaker and sound accessory company Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) was one of the top gainers after hours Friday. Here’s why shares of Sonos were surging late Friday. What Happened: A ruling by U.S. International Trade Commission Judge Charles Bullock showed that tech giant Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) infringed on five patents owned by Sonos, Bloomberg reported. The ruling puts Sonos one step closer in a global battle against Google that could keep several products from reaching

  • Analysts Just Made An Incredible Upgrade To Their Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Argo Blockchain plc ( LON:ARB ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 3 Reopening Tech Stocks to Buy in August

    Many tech stocks rallied last year as the pandemic generated tailwinds for the cloud, gaming, e-commerce, and remote work markets. Match, the online dating giant that owns Tinder and other popular dating apps, experienced a slowdown during the pandemic as more people stayed at home. During last quarter's conference call, Match CEO Shar Dubey noted that the world still needed to deal with COVID-19 "for a little while longer," but people were still consistently turning to its apps for "conversations, flirtations, first video dates, real-life dates."

  • A Closer Look At Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) Impressive ROE

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices