QIWI Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (NASDAQ and MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
3Q 2022 key operating and financial highlights1 2
3Q 2021
3Q 2022
YoY
9M 2021
9M 2022
YoY
3Q 2022
9M 2022
Consolidated Group results
Revenue
11,746
12,955
10.3%
31,793
36,687
15.4%
225.6
639.0
Total Net Revenue
6,419
8,725
35.9%
17,629
25,238
43.2%
152.0
439.6
Adjusted EBITDA
3,834
5,620
46.6%
10,504
16,279
55.0%
97.9
283.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin
59.7
%
64.4
%
4.7 p.p.
59.6
%
64.5
%
4.9 p.p.
64.4
%
64.5
%
Profit for the period
8,836
4,619
(47.7%)
13,423
9,686
(27.8%)
80.5
168.7
Adjusted Net profit
2,705
4,690
73.4%
7,470
9,980
33.6%
81.6
173.8
Adjusted Net profit margin
42.1
%
53.8
%
11.6 p.p.
42.4
%
39.5
%
(2.8 p.p.)
53.7
%
39.5
%
Payment Services (PS)
PS Net Revenue
5,855
7,574
29.4%
16,295
22,541
38.3%
131.9
392.6
PS Payment Net Revenue
4,856
6,029
24.2%
13,857
17,728
27.9%
105.0
308.8
PS Payment Volume, billion
490
499
1.8%
1,332
1,355
1.7%
8.7
23.6
PS Payment Net Revenue Yield
0.99
%
1.21
%
0.2 p.p.
1.04
%
1.31
%
0.3 p.p.
1.21
%
1.31
%
PS Other Net Revenue
999
1,545
54.7%
2,438
4,813
97.4%
26.9
83.8
Adjusted Net profit
3,231
4,004
23.9%
8,753
12,605
44.0%
69.7
219.5
Adjusted Net profit margin
55.2
%
52.9
%
(2.3 p.p.)
53.7
%
55.9
%
2.2 p.p.
52.9
%
55.9
%
(1) Throughout this release dollar translation is calculated using a rouble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 57.413 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2022.
Key events after the reported period
QIWI is in the process of acquiring a controlling stake in a digital advertising group with operations in the EMEA3 region. The transaction is expected to amount to less than 10% of the Company’s own available cash. The transaction is subject to antitrust clearance and is expected to close at the end of 4Q 2022.
3Q 2022 results
Net Revenue breakdown by segments
3Q 2021
3Q 2022
YoY
9M 2021
9M 2022
YoY
3Q 2022
9M 2022
Total Net Revenue
6,419
8,725
35.9
%
17,629
25,238
43.2
%
152.0
439.6
Payment Services (PS)
5,855
7,574
29.4
%
16,295
22,541
38.3
%
131.9
392.6
PS Payment Net Revenue
4,856
6,029
24.2
%
13,857
17,728
27.9
%
105.0
308.8
PS Other Net Revenue
999
1,545
54.7
%
2,438
4,813
97.4
%
26.9
83.8
Corporate and Other
564
1,151
104.1
%
1,334
2,697
102.2
%
20.0
47.0
Total Net Revenue increased by 35.9% YoY to RUB 8,725 million ($152.0 million) driven by strong performance of both Payment Services (PS) and Corporate and Other (CO) segments.
PS Net Revenue increased by 29.4% YoY to RUB 7,574 million driven by a combination of higher PS Payment Net Revenue and PS Other Net Revenue.
_______________________
1 Total Net Revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted Net profit, and adjusted Net profit margin in this release are “non-IFRS financial measures”. Please see the section “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Information” for more details as well as a reconciliation to IFRS reported numbers at the end of this release.
2 Throughout this release calculations of totals, subtotals and/or percentage change may have small variations due to rounding of decimals.
3 Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
PS Payment Net Revenue was 24.2% higher YoY and amounted to RUB 6,029 million ($105.0 million) resulting from a 22 bps improvement in PS Payment Net Revenue Yield by underpinned by PS Payment volume increase of 2.0%.
PS Payment Volume reached RUB 499.1 billion mainly resulting from the growth of operations via our Contact Money remittances payment system, onboarding of new merchants and aggregators, an increase of payment volume using QIWI Wallet for numerous types of services, and growing payment volume from our product offering for self-employed and peer-to-peer operations.
PS Payment Net Revenue Yield improved from 0.99% to 1.21% due to (i) terminated low-margin TSUPIS operations, (ii) lower third-party processing commissions for payment operations, (iii) improved economics of payouts on the taxi market after the acquisition of Taxiaggregator SaaS platform, and (iv) increased share of operations with higher commissions on currency conversion.
PS Other Net Revenue also increased by 54.7% YoY to RUB 1,545 million mainly due to (i) higher interest income driven by a combination of higher outstanding cash balances and favorable Central Bank base rate, and (ii) increased net revenue derived from cash and settlement services and related currency conversion income.
CO Net Revenue increased by 104.1% YoY to RUB 1,151 million driven by the growth of ROWI digital factoring and online bank guarantees portfolios, and interest income from investments in debt securities (high-quality corporate and government bonds).
Corporate and Other (CO) Net Revenue breakdown
3Q 2021
3Q 2022
YoY
9M 2021
9M 2022
YoY
3Q 2022
9M 2022
CO Net Revenue
564
1,151
104.1
%
1,334
2,697
102.2
%
20.0
47.0
ROWI
295
696
135.6
%
670
1,775
164.8
%
12.1
30.9
Flocktory
152
181
19.0
%
412
466
13.0
%
3.2
8.1
Tochka
126
-
(100.0
%)
282
106
(62.5
%)
-
1.8
Corporate and Other projects
(10
)
273
2750.4
%
(30
)
351
1268.0
%
4.8
6.1
CO Net Revenue increased by 104.1% YoY to RUB 1,151 million ($20.0 million) driven by:
ROWI Net Revenue growth by 135.6% YoY to RUB 696 million ($12.1 million) on further expansion of bank guarantees and factoring portfolios and gross yield appreciation:
As of September 30, 2022, the bank guarantees portfolio reached RUB 71.0 billion - an increase of 128% YoY. In 3Q 2022, the average amount of an issued guarantee amounted to RUB 1.1 million.
As of September 30, 2022, the factoring portfolio was RUB 11.1 billion or 60% higher YoY. In 3Q 2022, following further expansion of the business, the number of active clients increased by 17% YoY to 695.
As of September 30, 2022, the portfolio of online loans for government contracts execution was RUB 2.2 billion.
In 3Q 2022, the share of ROWI Net Revenue in Total Net Revenue reached 8.0% growing 3.4 ppts YoY.
Flocktory Net Revenue increased by 19.0% YoY to RUB 181 million ($3.2 million) due to an overall increase of the number of clients and traffic-providers, compound with growth of the average check.
Tochka project was closed after the disposal of our stake in the JSC Tochka associate. We continue our collaboration with Tochka on an arm-length basis and provide a bundle of cash settlement services accounted for within PS Other Net Revenue.
Corporate and Other projects Net Revenue in 3Q 2022 amounted to RUB 273 million compared to RUB 10 million of loss in 3Q 2021 driven by interest income from (i) investments into debt securities (high-quality corporate and government bonds) and (ii) interest income for provided credits.
Operating expenses and other non-operating income and expenses
3Q 2021
3Q 2022
YoY
9M 2021
9M 2022
YoY
3Q 2022
9M 2022
Operating expenses
(2,874
)
(3,363
)
17.0%
(8,005
)
(9,876
)
23.4%
(58.6
)
(172.0
)
% of Net Revenue
(44.8
%)
(38.5
%)
6.2 p.p.
(45.4
%)
(39.1
%)
6.3 p.p.
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(986
)
(959
)
(2.7%)
(2,147
)
(2,503
)
16.6%
(16.7
)
(43.6
)
% of Net Revenue
(15.4
%)
(11.0
%)
4.4 p.p.
(12.2
%)
(9.9
%)
2.3 p.p.
Personnel expenses
(1,496
)
(1,987
)
32.8%
(4,726
)
(5,662
)
19.8%
(34.6
)
(98.6
)
% of Net Revenue
(23.3
%)
(22.8
%)
0.5 p.p.
(26.8
%)
(22.4
%)
4.4 p.p.
Depreciation, amortization & impairment
(289
)
(258
)
(10.7%)
(872
)
(858
)
(1.6%)
(4.5
)
(14.9
)
% of Net Revenue
(4.5
%)
(3.0
%)
1.5 p.p.
(4.9
%)
(3.4
%)
1.5 p.p.
Credit loss (expense)
(103
)
(159
)
54.4%
(260
)
(853
)
228.1%
(2.8
)
(14.9
)
% of Net Revenue
(1.6
%)
(1.8
%)
(0.2 p.p.)
(1.5
%)
(3.4
%)
(1.9 p.p.)
Other non-operating income and expenses excluding gain on disposal of an associate
36
582
1516.7%
200
(2,117
)
(1158.5%)
10.1
(36.9
)
% of Net Revenue
0.6
%
6.7
%
6.1 p.p.
1.1
%
(8.4
%)
(9.5 p.p.)
Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture
-
-
306
-
(100.0%)
-
-
% of Net Revenue
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0 p.p.
1.7
%
0.0
%
(1.7 p.p.)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
3
555
18400.0%
(39
)
(2,255
)
5682.1%
9.7
(39.3
)
% of Net Revenue
0.0
%
6.4
%
6.3 p.p.
(0.2
%)
(8.9
%)
(8.7 p.p.)
Interest income and expenses, net
2
(7
)
(450.0%)
(25
)
65
360.0%
(0.1
)
1.1
% of Net Revenue
0.0
%
(0.1
%)
(0.1 p.p.)
(0.1
%)
0.3
%
0.4 p.p.
Other income and expenses, net
31
34
(9.7%)
(42
)
73
273.8%
0.6
1.3
% of Net Revenue
0.5
%
0.4
%
(0.1 p.p.)
(0.2
%)
0.3
%
0.5 p.p.
Gain on disposal of an associate
6,213
-
(100.0%)
6,213
-
(100.0%)
-
-
% of Net Revenue
96.8
%
0.0
%
35.2
%
0.0
%
Operating expenses increased by 17.0% YoY to RUB 3,363 million ($58.6 million) that is however as a result of Total Net Revenue growth by 35.9% forms a decrease by 6.2 ppts to 38.5% as a percentage of Total Net Revenue demonstrating the positive operating leverage effect.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses marginally decreased by 2.7% YoY to RUB 959 million ($16.7 million) and by 4.4 ppts YoY to 11.0% as a percentage of Total Net Revenue driven by the positive operating leverage effect.
Personnel expenses increased by 32.8% to RUB 1,987 million ($34.6 million) driven by hiring of new staff for development of new products and strong financial performance resulting in higher accruals for bonuses to employee. At the same time, personnel expenses as a percentage of Total Net Revenue decreased by 0.5 ppts YoY to 22.8% resulting from the positive operating leverage effect.
Credit loss stood at RUB 159 million ($2.8 million) or 1.8% as a percentage of Total Net Revenue predominantly as a result of further growth of the ROWI’s bank guarantees and factoring portfolios.
Other non-operating income (net) amounted to RUB 582 million ($10.1 million) compared to RUB 36 million last year primarily due to the foreign exchange gain resulting from the appreciation of the Russian Rouble versus USD and Euro in 3Q 2022.
Income tax expense
Income tax expense increased by 38.3% YoY to RUB 1,325 million ($23.1 million) in line with Total Net Revenue dynamics. The effective tax rate was 22.3%, an increase by 12.5 ppts YoY due to the absence of the one-off non-taxable gain on sale of an associate that occurred in 3Q 2021.
Profitability results
3Q 2021
3Q 2022
YoY
9M 2021
9M 2022
YoY
3Q 2022
9M 2022
Adjusted EBITDA
3,834
5,620
46.6%
10,504
16,279
55.0%
97.9
283.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %
59.7
%
64.4
%
4.7 p.p.
59.6
%
64.5
%
4.9 p.p.
64.4
%
64.5
%
Adjusted Net Profit
2,705
4,690
73.4%
7,470
9,980
33.6%
81.6
173.8
Adjusted Net Profit margin, %
42.1
%
53.8
%
11.6 p.p.
42.4
%
39.5
%
(2.8 p.p.)
53.8
%
39.5
%
Payment Services
3,231
4,004
23.9%
8,753
12,605
44.0%
69.7
219.5
PS Net Profit margin, %
55.2
%
52.9
%
(2.3 p.p.)
53.7
%
55.9
%
2.2 p.p.
52.9
%
55.9
%
Corporate and Other (CO)
(526
)
686
230.4%
(1,283
)
(2,625
)
(104.6%)
11.9
(45.7
)
Tochka
5
-
(100.0%)
328
(15
)
(104.5%)
-
(0.3
)
ROWI
122
303
147.6%
156
675
332.3%
5.3
11.8
Flocktory
(6
)
63
1094.0%
(109
)
36
133.0%
1.1
0.6
Corporate and Other projects
(647
)
320
149.5%
(1,658
)
(3,321
)
(100.3%)
5.6
(57.8
)
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 46.6% YoY to RUB 5,620 million ($97.9 million) mainly due to the Total Net Revenue growth by 35.9%. As a result of the positive operating leverage effect Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 4.7 ppts YoY to 64.4%.
Adjusted Net Profit increased by 73.4% YoY to RUB 4,690 million ($81.6 million). Adjusted Net Profit margin increased by 11.6 ppts YoY to 53.8% driven by the foreign exchange gain partially offset by the higher income tax expense.
Payment Services Net Profit increased by 23.9% YoY to RUB 4,004 million ($69.7 million) as a result of PS Net Revenue growth by 29.4% YoY while PS Net Profit margin reduced by 2.3 p.p. YoY mainly due to increase of personnel expenses (describe earlier).
CO Net Profit amounted to RUB 686 million ($11.9 million) driven primarily by the following factors:
Corporate and Other projects Net Profit amounted to RUB 320 million primarily resulting from the foreign exchange gain.
ROWI Net Profit increased to RUB 303 million compared to RUB 122 million in the previous year mainly as a result of its Net Revenue growth by 135.6% YoY.
Flocktory Net Profit was RUB 63 million compared to RUB 6 million of loss in the previous year driven by the higher Net Revenue by 19.0% YoY and the rigorous cost control.
Guidance
Due to the persisting level of uncertainty and market volatility, we have decided to extend our abstaining from providing guidance on both short- and medium-term perspective. We will update our guidance on expectations if and when more information becomes available.
We encourage investors to review our 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F in the Caption “Risk Factors” and other reports QIWI files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more details on risks.
Dividends and buyback program
Due to the lingering stock market infrastructure issues resulting from the introduction of European sanctions against the Russian National Settlement Depositary, the Company does not see the opportunity to organise the distribution of dividends or repurchase shares with the equal treatment of all existing shareholders. Respectively the Board decided to keep the distribution of dividends under review until changes of the sanction regime in respect of the Russian National Settlement Depositary and has not approved the commencement of the buyback program.
The full impact of sanctions on the Russian economy and other markets where we operate remains unclear and requires caution for the benefit of all shareholders and the Company.
Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Given the persisting level of uncertainty and market volatility, there will be no conference call or webcast to discuss the results. We welcome all our stakeholders to send any questions related to our business using the contact details available on our investor’s website. We remain available for individual incoming call requests.
About QIWI plc.
QIWI is a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. We stand at the forefront of fintech innovations to facilitate and secure the digitalization of payments. Our mission is to connect our clients providing unique financial and technological solutions to make the impossible accessible and simple. We offer a wide range of products under several directions: QIWI payment and financial services ecosystem for merchants and B2C clients across digital use-cases, ROWI digital structured financial products for SME, and several other projects.
For the FY 2021 QIWI had revenue of RUB 41.1 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 13.2 billion. QIWI's American depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ and Moscow Exchange (ticker: QIWI).
For more information, visit investor.qiwi.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding expected total net revenue, adjusted net profit and net revenue yield, dividend payments, payment volume growth, growth of physical and virtual distribution channels, trends in each of our market verticals and statements regarding the development of our ROWI and Flocktory businesses, the impact of recent sanctions targeting Russia, the impact of such sanctions on our results of operations, potential further changes in the regulatory regime, and others. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of QIWI to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to, the macroeconomic conditions of the Russian Federation and in each of the international markets in which we operate, growth in each of our market verticals, competition, the introduction of new products and services and their acceptance by consumers, QIWI’s ability to estimate the market risk and capital risk associated with new projects, a decline in net revenue yield, regulation, QIWI’s ability to grow physical and virtual distribution channels, cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in QIWI’s products and services, QIWI’s ability to expand geographically, the risk that new projects will not perform in accordance with its expectations and other risks identified under the Caption “Risk Factors” in QIWI’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other reports QIWI files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. QIWI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements or to report future events that may affect such forward-looking statements unless QIWI is required to do so by law.
QIWI plc.
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
As of September 30,
2021
2022 (unaudited)
2022 (unaudited)
RUB
RUB
USD
Assets
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
1,417
1,149
20.0
Goodwill and other intangible assets
10,501
11,174
194.6
Long-term debt securities
1,111
2,750
47.9
Investments in associate
-
327
5.7
Long-term loans issued
267
155
2.7
Other non-current assets
812
217
3.8
Deferred tax assets
237
234
4.1
Total non-current assets
14,345
16,006
278.8
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
11,576
10,094
175.8
Short-term loans issued
11,270
13,690
238.4
Short-term debt securities
11,976
12,300
214.2
Prepaid income tax
463
277
4.8
Other current assets
1,262
1,111
19.4
Cash and cash equivalents
33,033
40,439
704.4
Total current assets
69,580
77,911
1,357.0
Total assets
83,925
93,917
1,635.8
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital
1
1
0.02
Additional paid-in capital
1,876
1,876
32.7
Share premium
12,068
12,068
210.2
Other reserves
2,376
2,450
42.7
Retained earnings
26,822
36,084
628.5
Translation reserve
542
457
8.0
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
43,685
52,936
922.0
Non-controlling interests
155
478
8.3
Total equity
43,840
53,414
930.3
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
4,648
3,943
68.7
Long-term deferred income
717
1,112
19.4
Long-term lease liabilities
334
138
2.4
Other non-current liabilities
80
85
1.5
Deferred tax liabilities
1,376
1,831
31.9
Total non-current liabilities
7,155
7,109
123.8
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
23,365
20,780
361.9
Customer accounts and amounts due to banks
7,635
10,625
185.1
Short-term debt
86
72
1.3
Short-term lease liabilities
308
263
4.6
VAT and other taxes payable
178
356
6.2
Other current liabilities
1,358
1,298
22.6
Total current liabilities
32,930
33,394
581.6
Total equity and liabilities
83,925
93,917
1,635.8
QIWI plc.
Three months ended (unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
USD
Continuing operations
Revenue:
11,746
12,955
225.6
Payment processing fees
9,667
9,663
168.3
Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest rate
962
1,697
29.6
Fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments
441
387
6.7
Other revenue
676
1,208
21.0
Operating costs and expenses:
(8,201
)
(7,593
)
(132.3
)
Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below)
(5,327
)
(4,230
)
(73.7
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(986
)
(959
)
(16.7
)
Personnel expenses
(1,496
)
(1,987
)
(34.6
)
Depreciation and amortization
(277
)
(258
)
(4.5
)
Credit loss expense
(103
)
(159
)
(2.8
)
Impairment of non-current assets
(12
)
-
-
Profit from operations
3,545
5,362
93.4
Gain on disposal of an associate
6,213
-
-
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
3
555
9.7
Interest income and expenses, net
2
(7
)
(0.1
)
Other income and expenses, net
31
34
0.6
Profit before tax
9,794
5,944
103.5
Income tax expense
(958
)
(1,325
)
(23.1
)
Profit for the period
8,836
4,619
80.5
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
8,787
4,463
77.7
Non-controlling interests
49
156
2.7
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Foreign currency translation:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
10
(177
)
(3.1
)
Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI):
Net gain/(loss) arising during the period, net of tax
(21
)
(121
)
(2.1
)
Net gain recycled to profit or loss upon disposal
(2
)
-
-
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
(13
)
(298
)
(5.2
)
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
8,823
4,321
75.3
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
8,774
4,160
72.5
Non-controlling interests
49
161
2.8
Earnings per share:
Basic, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
140.71
71.17
1.24
Diluted, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
140.71
71.17
1.24
QIWI plc.
Nine months ended (unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
USD
Continuing operations
Revenue:
31,793
36,687
639.0
Payment processing fees
26,444
27,450
478.1
Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest rate
2,305
5,078
88.4
Fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments
1,295
1,278
22.3
Other revenue
1,749
2,881
50.2
Operating costs and expenses:
(22,169
)
(21,325
)
(371.4
)
Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below)
(14,164
)
(11,449
)
(199.4
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(2,147
)
(2,503
)
(43.6
)
Personnel expenses
(4,726
)
(5,662
)
(98.6
)
Depreciation and amortization
(848
)
(822
)
(14.3
)
Credit loss expense
(260
)
(853
)
(14.9
)
Impairment of non-current assets
(24
)
(36
)
(0.6
)
Profit from operations
9,624
15,362
267.6
Gain on disposal of an associate
6,213
-
-
Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture
306
-
-
Foreign exchange loss, net
(39
)
(2,255
)
(39.3
)
Interest income and expenses, net
(25
)
65
1.1
Other income and expenses, net
(42
)
73
1.3
Profit before tax
16,037
13,245
230.7
Income tax expense
(2,614
)
(3,559
)
(62.0
)
Profit for the period
13,423
9,686
168.7
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
13,348
9,262
161.3
Non-controlling interests
75
424
7.4
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Foreign currency translation:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(14
)
(101
)
(1.8
)
Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI):
Net gain/(loss) arising during the period, net of tax
(21
)
(11
)
(0.2
)
Net gain recycled to profit or loss upon disposal
(2
)
-
-
Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
(37
)
(112
)
(2.0
)
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
13,386
9,574
166.8
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
13,311
9,166
159.7
Non-controlling interests
75
408
7.1
Earnings per share:
Basic, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
213.81
147.98
2.58
Diluted, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
213.72
147.98
2.58
QIWI plc.
Nine months ended (unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
USD(1)
Operating activities
Profit before tax
16,037
13,245
230.7
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows (used in) /generated from operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
848
822
14.3
Foreign exchange loss, net
39
2,255
39.3
Interest income, net
(1,898
)
(4,787
)
(83.4
)
Credit loss expense
260
853
14.9
Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture
(306
)
-
-
Gain on disposal of an associate
(6,213
)
-
-
Impairment of non-current assets
24
36
0.6
Other
(29
)
83
1.4
Net cash flow generated from operating activities before changes in working capital
8,762
12,507
217.8
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables
2,125
(3,592
)
(62.6
)
Decrease in other assets
86
103
1.8
(Decrease)/increase in customer accounts and amounts due to banks
(4,163
)
4,832
84.2
Decrease in accounts payable and accruals
(10,444
)
(5,354
)
(93.3
)
Increase in other liabilities
1,142
409
7.1
Increase in loans issued from banking operations
(2,418
)
(2,561
)
(44.6
)
Cash (used in)/ generated from operations
(4,910
)
6,344
110.5
Interest received
2,579
5,480
95.4
Interest paid
(428
)
(399
)
(6.9
)
Income tax paid
(2,167
)
(2,840
)
(49.5
)
Net cash flow (used in)/generated from operating activities
(4,926
)
8,585
149.5
Investing activities
Cash paid as investments in associates
-
(660
)
(11.5
)
Cash used in business combinations
(10
)
(304
)
(5.3
)
Proceeds from sale of an associate
4,947
4,855
84.6
Purchase of property and equipment
(208
)
(173
)
(3.0
)
Purchase of intangible assets
(122
)
(147
)
(2.6
)
Proceeds from sale of fixed and intangible assets
12
9
0.2
Loans issued
(23
)
(7
)
(0.1
)
Repayment of loans issued
12
34
0.6
Purchase of debt securities
(8,058
)
(4,509
)
(78.5
)
Proceeds from sale and redemption of debt instruments
2,885
2,391
41.6
Dividends received from an associate
532
-
-
Net cash flow generated from investing activities
(33
)
1,489
25.9
Financing activities
Repayment of debt
(649
)
(717
)
(12.5
)
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(270
)
(216
)
(3.8
)
Dividends paid to owners of the Group
(3,822
)
-
-
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders
(64
)
(124
)
(2.2
)
Net cash flow used in financing activities
(4,805
)
(1,057
)
(18.4
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(140
)
(1,611
)
(28.1
)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(9,904
)
7,406
129.0
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
47,382
33,033
575.4
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
37,478
40,439
704.4
Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Information
This release presents Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue, PS Other Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit per share, which are non-IFRS financial measures. You should not consider these non-IFRS financial measures as substitutes for or superior to revenue, in the case of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue and PS Other Net Revenue; Net Profit, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit, and earnings per share, in the case of Adjusted Net Profit per share, each prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Furthermore, because these non-IFRS financial measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, they are susceptible to varying calculations and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. QIWI encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For more information regarding Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue, PS Other Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit, and Adjusted Net Profit per share, including a quantitative reconciliation of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue, PS Other Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measures, which is revenue in the case of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue and PS Other Net Revenue, and Net Profit in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit, see Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results in this earnings release.
We define non-IFRS financial measures as follows:
“Total Net Revenue” is calculated by subtracting cost of revenue from revenue.
“Adjusted EBITDA” as Net profit plus/(less): (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) other expenses/(income), (3) foreign exchange loss/(gain), (4) share of loss/(gain) of associates and joint ventures, (5) interest expenses/ (income), (6) income tax expenses, (7) share-based payment expenses, (8) impairment of non-current assets, (9) loss/(gain) on disposal of an associate.
“Adjusted Net profit” as Net profit plus/(less): (1) fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization, (2) impairment of non-current assets, (3) share-based payment expenses, (4) loss/(gain) on disposal of an associate, (5) effect of taxation of the above items.
“Adjusted EBITDA Margin” as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Net Revenue.
“Adjusted Net profit Margin” as Adjusted Net profit divided by Total Net Revenue.
Total Net Revenue is a key measure used by management to observe our operational profitability since it reflects our portion of the revenue net of fees that we pass through, primarily to our agents and other reload channels providers. In addition, under IFRS, most types of fees are presented on a gross basis whereas certain types of fees are presented on a net basis. Therefore, in order to analyze our two sources of payment processing fees on a comparative basis, management reviews Total Net Revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management as a supplemental performance measure that facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses, net), changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than our functional currency (affecting foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), non-cash charges (affecting share-based payments expenses and impairment of non-current assets), and certain one-time income and expenses (affecting other income, offering and related expenses, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA also excludes other expenses, share in losses of associates and impairment of investment in associates because we believe it is helpful to view the performance of our business excluding the impact of entities that we do not control, and because our share of the net income (loss) of associates and other expenses includes items that have been excluded from Adjusted EBITDA (such as finance expenses, net, income tax, and depreciation and amortization). Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of operating performance on a more consistent basis, we also use Adjusted EBITDA in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.
Adjusted Net Profit is a key measure used by management to observe the operational profitability of the company. We believe Adjusted Net Profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it measures a company’s operating performance without the effect of non-recurring items or items that are not core to our operations. For example, loss on disposals of subsidiaries and the effects of deferred taxation on excluded items do not represent the core operations of the business, and fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization, impairment of non-current assets and share-based payments expenses do not have a substantial cash effect. Nevertheless, such gains and losses can affect our financial performance.
Payment Services segment payment volume provides a measure of the overall size and growth of the business, and increasing our payment volumes is essential to growing our profitability.
Payment Services segment net revenue yield. We calculate Payment Services segment net revenue yield by dividing Payment Services segment net revenue by Payment Services segment payment volume. Payment Services segment net revenue yield provides a measure of our ability to generate net revenue per unit of volume we process.
We define the above measures as follows:
PS Payment Net Revenue is the Net Revenue comprising the merchant and consumer fees collected for the payment transactions.
PS Other Net Revenue primarily comprises revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, fees for intercompany and third-party funding, and advertising fees.
QIWI plc.
Three months ended (unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
USD
Revenue
11,746
12,955
225.6
Minus: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
5,327
4,230
73.7
Total Net Revenue
6,419
8,725
152.0
Segment Net Revenue
Payment Services Segment Revenue
10,902
11,435
199.2
PS Payment Revenue(1)
9,667
9,663
168.3
Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2)
4,811
3,634
63.3
PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue
4,856
6,029
105.0
PS Other Revenue(3)
1,235
1,772
30.9
Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(4)
236
227
3.9
PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue
999
1,545
26.9
Payment Services Segment Net Revenue
5,855
7,574
131.9
Corporate and Other Category Revenue
844
1,520
26.5
Minus: Cost of CO revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
280
369
6.4
Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue
564
1,151
20.0
Total Segment Net Revenue
6,419
8,725
152.0
Profit for the period
8,836
4,619
80.5
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
277
258
4.5
Other income and expenses, net
(31
)
(34
)
(0.6
)
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net
(3
)
(555
)
(9.7
)
Gain on disposal of an associate
(6,213
)
-
-
Interest income and expenses, net
(2
)
7
0.1
Income tax expenses
958
1,325
23.1
Impairment of non-current assets
12
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
3,834
5,620
97.9
Adjusted EBITDA margin
59.7
%
64.4
%
64.4
%
Profit for the period
8,836
4,619
80.5
Fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization(5)
84
85
1.5
Impairment of non-current assets
12
-
-
Gain on disposal of an associate
(6,213
)
-
-
Effect of taxation of the above items
(14
)
(14
)
(0.2
)
Adjusted Net Profit
2,705
4,690
81.6
Adjusted Net Profit per share:
Basic
43.32
74.79
1.30
Diluted
43.32
74.79
1.30
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share:
Basic
62,449
62,713
62,713
Diluted
62,449
62,713
62,713
_______________________
(1) PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions.
(2) Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties.
(3) PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, fees for intercompany and third-party funding, and advertising fees.
(4) Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: interest expenses related to issued bonds, costs of sms notification, advertising commissions.
(5) Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in CONTACT and Rapida.
QIWI plc.
Nine months ended (unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
USD
Revenue
31,793
36,687
639.0
Minus: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
14,164
11,449
199.4
Total Net Revenue
17,629
25,238
439.6
Segment Net Revenue
Payment Services Segment Revenue
29,594
33,019
575.1
PS Payment Revenue(1)
26,444
27,450
478.1
Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2)
12,587
9,722
169.3
PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue
13,857
17,728
308.8
PS Other Revenue(3)
3,150
5,569
97.0
Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(4)
712
756
13.2
PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue
2,438
4,813
83.8
Payment Services Segment Net Revenue
16,295
22,541
392.6
Corporate and Other Category Revenue
2,199
3,668
63.9
Minus: Cost of CO revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
865
971
16.9
Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue
1,334
2,697
47.0
Total Segment Net Revenue
17,629
25,238
439.6
Profit for the period
13,423
9,686
168.7
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
848
822
14.3
Other income and expenses, net
42
(73
)
(1.3
)
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net
39
2,255
39.3
Gain on disposal of an associate
(6,213
)
-
-
Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture
(306
)
-
-
Interest income and expenses, net
25
(65
)
(1.1
)
Income tax expenses
2,614
3,559
62.0
Share-based payment expenses
8
59
1.0
Impairment of non-current assets
24
36
0.6
Adjusted EBITDA
10,504
16,279
283.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin
59.6
%
64.5
%
64.5
%
Profit for the period
13,423
9,686
168.7
Fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization(5)
252
266
4.6
Impairment of non-current assets
24
36
0.6
Share-based payment expenses
8
59
1.0
Gain on disposal of an associate
(6,213
)
-
-
Effect of taxation of the above items
(24
)
(67
)
(1.2
)
Adjusted Net Profit
7,470
9,980
173.8
Adjusted Net Profit per share:
Basic
119.66
159.45
2.78
Diluted
119.62
159.45
2.78
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share:
Basic
62,428
62,588
62,588
Diluted
62,449
62,588
62,588
_______________________
(1) PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions.
(2) Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties.
(3) PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, fees for intercompany and third-party funding, and advertising fees.
(4) Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: interest expenses related to issued bonds, costs of sms notification, advertising commissions.
(5) Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in CONTACT and Rapida.
