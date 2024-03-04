QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.03

The board of QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.03 per share on the 29th of March. The dividend yield is 1.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

QL Resources Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, QL Resources Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0178 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. QL Resources Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that QL Resources Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. QL Resources Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

QL Resources Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments.

