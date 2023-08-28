QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.035

QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.035 per share on the 22nd of September. The dividend yield is 1.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

See our latest analysis for QL Resources Berhad

QL Resources Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, QL Resources Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 28.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 43%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

QL Resources Berhad Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0178 total annually to MYR0.07. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that QL Resources Berhad has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

QL Resources Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 11 QL Resources Berhad analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is QL Resources Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.