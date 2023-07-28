QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.035

QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL) will pay a dividend of MYR0.035 on the 22nd of September. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.3%, which is below the average for the industry.

QL Resources Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, QL Resources Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 30.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

QL Resources Berhad Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0178 total annually to MYR0.07. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. QL Resources Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

QL Resources Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think QL Resources Berhad might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 11 QL Resources Berhad analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

