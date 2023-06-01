The QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL) Yearly Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.2% to RM5.45 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of RM6.3b and statutory earnings per share of RM0.14 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that QL Resources Berhad is executing in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, QL Resources Berhad's eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM6.64b in 2024. This would be a modest 6.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 7.6% to RM0.15. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM6.68b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.16 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at RM6.37, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values QL Resources Berhad at RM6.96 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM5.64. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that QL Resources Berhad's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 6.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 1.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while QL Resources Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for QL Resources Berhad. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

