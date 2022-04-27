U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

Qlarant Announces New Partnership with Techne LLC

Qlarant
·3 min read

Joins reseller program for Qlarant’s RIViR software platform

Will Mapp III

Will Mapp III, Qlarant Chief Technology Officer
Will Mapp III, Qlarant Chief Technology Officer

Techne Inc.

Techne Inc.
Techne Inc.

Easton, Md., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant Inc., a national company known for its achievements in the program integrity technology arena, announced today that Techne LLC is joining Qlarant’s reseller program for the popular risk identification, risk visualization and risk resolution analytics software platform, RIViR. Qlarant has increased its focus on the analytics and data mining industry and has officially brought Techne on board to support the RIViR program designed to identify and resolve risk in almost any industry.

“By bringing Techne into the reseller program, we are able to broaden our reach into new markets while expanding our existing ones,” says, Will Mapp, III, Chief Technology Officer for Qlarant. “It enables us to continue our outreach efforts while enabling our internal team to focus on our customer’s needs and requirements. It’s a win-win for both companies.”

Qlarant and Techne have worked together on several RIViR projects over the years. In fact, the founders of Techne were brought in early as testers for the platform and helped to automate the program. Over time, Techne became more and more familiar with RIViR and its capabilities.

Cole Luong, Chief Technology Officer of Techne adds, “The more we knew about RIViR, the more we were able to see the opportunities this platform represents. This is a very robust and effective analytics program, and we are quite pleased to become an official partner.” When asked what he likes most about RIViR, Mr. Luong noted, “the people of Qlarant eat, live, and breathe this industry and they have built a remarkable tool. The ability to customize this modular system makes it easy to use. People plus the technology make all the difference.” Techne noted they will focus their efforts on the federal government, specifically the Department of Commerce and Department of Veterans Affairs.

About Techne The founders of Techne have spent over 15 years in the IT consulting arena supporting private and public sectors. The company helps streamline communication from silos of teams, supports program leadership, aids integration of technical leadership, and provides clear and detailed requirements while investing/developing resources. Techne provides solutions consisting of 2 areas: Project Management (PM) and Integration & Test (I&T). Techne I&T provides focus on solution engineering, requirements definition, architecture, development and testing, while PM focuses on team planning, project schedule, quality management, and customer reports. Techne is a 8(a) Certified Minority–Owned Small Business. For more information, visit www.technocorporation.com

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not- for-profit nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste & abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state and federal agencies as well as industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation is the mission arm of the organization and provides over $400k in annual grants to services provided in under-served communities. Qlarant employs over 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the nation’s most important programs. For more information visit www.qlarant.com or feel free to contact Pat Boos boosp@qlarant.com

Attachments

CONTACT: Pat Boos Marketing 410-819-3553 boosp@qlarant.com


