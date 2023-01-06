U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Qlarant Celebrates 50 Years of Service in 2023

Qlarant
·2 min read

Another Milestone for the Qlarant Solutions Suite of Companies

Qlarant Inc. Headquarters

Qlarant Inc. Headquarters in Easton, MD.
Qlarant Inc. Headquarters in Easton, MD.

Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr.

CEO Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr presents the Qlarant Foundation Annual Grantee check to many charities throughout MD and D.C.
CEO Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr presents the Qlarant Foundation Annual Grantee check to many charities throughout MD and D.C.

Easton, Md., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant, Inc. is celebrating 50 years of service in 2023. The Easton, Maryland based company is a national leader in quality improvement, program integrity, and technology solutions for some of the nation’s most important health care programs.

Formed by a group of doctors in Wicomico County in 1973, the company was created in response to the federal government’s creation of Professional Standards Review Organizations to control exploding Medicare hospital costs through Utilization Review. The area program covered the Maryland counties on the Delmarva Peninsula, and established headquarters in Easton, Maryland as a central location. Today, Qlarant has offices across the country and employs over 500 associates.

“Our longevity is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and innovative spirit of our people,” said Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr., CEO.

After 50 years of growth, the company now maintains federal and state contracts and provides service throughout the United States and its territories. The original, single line of service has expanded to cover quality improvement programs; investigation of fraud, waste, and abuse; oversight of programs serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and aging; and technology solutions combining artificial and human intelligence that improve processes and reduce risk. Along the way, the organization formed the Qlarant Foundation, which now provides an average of $350,000 annually in grants to organizations dedicated to improving the lives of underserved populations in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Qlarant continues to respond to the ever changing environment by developing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions designed to create efficiency and improve processes. More recently, the company formed Qlarant Capital to support the development of emerging companies and entrepreneurs.

Qlarant will celebrate the 50th anniversary throughout the year, marking its incorporation in April. A special logo highlights the anniversary and the company’s efforts as having the best people, providing the best solutions, and yielding the best results.

To learn more about Qlarant,  visit www.qlarant.com

 

 

 

Attachments

CONTACT: Pat Boos Marketing 410-819-3553 boosp@qlarant.com


