QLD’s Connected 360, Business Phone Systems, Announces Free Installation

Connected 360
·3 min read

Sunshine Coast Regional, Queensland, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Connected 360 is one of the only telecommunications providers on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland, Australia, providing free installation to business owners. The free onsite installation announced by the company has the potential to save businesses hundreds of dollars. Connected 360’s official press release stated that they were changing the game in the telecom industry with free installation, which would apply to all new business phone systems.

Over the past couple of years, Connected 360 has garnered a reputation for providing a reliable and affordable business phone system to businesses located on the Sunshine Coast. It is the small business phone system of choice for companies needing a reliable telecommunications solution. The significant selling point of the service is that, unlike other services, there are no lock-in contracts, and the local Maroochydore team will install everything at the time of a business owner’s choosing for free.

Unlike similar services in Australia, Connected 360 also promises business owners that its call centers aren’t overseas. The company has its Head Office in Maroochydore, which ensures that clients enjoy fast support. Plus, Connected 360 guarantees a 99.9% uptime.

In addition, to the above, Connected 360 also provides a secure and reliable NBN. Today, just about every business needs to be online and have a stable, fast connection for everything from video conferencing to cloud-based hosting. Perhaps the good news is that the company offers the fastest NBN speeds, all within highly affordable plans.

Readers can learn more about Connected 360’s free installation and NBN plans by visiting https://connected360.com.au/.

“At Connected 360, not only do we provide free installation, but our support is local, highly reliable, and we are here when our clients need us. Our local technical support ensures that businesses get the help they need as soon as they need it. That’s why we are recognized as one of the leading, if not the leading service in the area,” said one of the representatives working for Connected 360.

About Connected 360


Connected 360 was established by two small Australian business owners, Adam and Adrian, who were not happy with the poor service provided by the local telcos. The long wait times and having to deal with overseas call centers meant a great deal of frustration with using a business phone. That’s when the duo decided to set up Connected 360, a service that would do away with all the frustration. The duo used over three decades of experience in the IT and Telecommunications sector to build Connected 360, now a leading NBN and phone provider in Maroochydore. The service is operated by locals that understand local conditions.

###

For more information about Connected 360, contact the company here:

Connected 360
Adam MacNaughton
(07) 5343 7424
connect@connected360.com.au
55 Plaza Parade, Suite 1, 1st Floor, Tower 2 At The Kon-tiki Building, Maroochydore QLD, Australia

CONTACT: Adam MacNaughton


