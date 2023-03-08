QLER Telepsychiatry Announces the Appointment of New Board Member

Strategic and operations leader in healthcare brings decades of experience to high-growth, physician-led telepsychiatry organization.

RESTON, Va., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QLER Telepsychiatry [LINK: https://www.qlertelepsych.com], is pleased to announce the appointment of Frazer Buntin to the company's Board of Directors.

Frazer Buntin joins the QLER Telepsychiatry board currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Wayspring Health, a substance use disorder management company. He has also held healthcare leadership roles focused on value-based care and population health management as President of Value Based Services at Evolent Health and CEO for WhiteGlove Health. Previously, Mr. Buntin was co-founder, President, and CEO for Silvercare Solutions, and held several senior-level roles for Healthways Inc. and Dollar General Corporation.

Chris Crawford, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors for QLER Telepsychiatry said, "We are ecstatic about Frazer's appointment to our Board. He is a seasoned senior leader who is experienced in rapidly growing businesses in the healthcare industry. Frazer's successful track record, his enthusiasm for our business, and his passion for the industry will be instrumental for helping the company maximize growth and profitability moving forward."

Frank Johnson, QLER Telepsychiatry's Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "I am delighted we found Frazer through our common professional networks. His proven reputation and active knowledge of our environment is going to be instrumental in informing the decisions that will fuel our success. We are fortunate to have Frazer serving in such key role at QLER."

Frazer Buntin shared, "I am excited to contribute to the growth and scale of QLER. The company is positioned extremely well to bring comprehensive mental health services to hospitals, health systems, and directly to the consumer."

Mr. Buntin also serves on the Board of Directors of Spiras Healthcare and was a former board member of The Healthcare Transformation Task Force and of Nashville's Leadership Health Care. He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University and is a 2012 recipient of the "Health Care Heroes Award" from the Nashville Health Care Council.

Story continues

About QLER Telepsychiatry

QLER Telepsychiatry [LINK: https://www.qlertelepsych.com] makes a simple offer to the country's healthcare systems: we promise any health system in the country the opportunity to integrate effective and economical, real-time behavioral healthcare throughout their care processes. Healthcare providers no longer need manage without critical behavioral health resources due to community location, social factors, or scale of operation.

QLER Telepsychiatry's on-demand partnerships with regional health systems makes psychiatric coverage simple and economical. Regional health systems can depend on QLER for fast and high-quality psychiatrists 24/7/365. This allows the health system leadership to move on to solve other problems.

QLER Telepsychiatry began as qlēr Solutions in 2017 and has since averaged 45% year-over-year growth, continually refining its model. The QLER physicians group is on its way to being the largest group of psychiatrists in the country and currently partners with regional health systems coast to coast.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen M. Cyr

Marketing Manager

355116@email4pr.com

407.920.4990

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qler-telepsychiatry-announces-the-appointment-of-new-board-member-301765406.html

SOURCE QLER Telepsychiatry