QlikWorld Online 2021 Virtual Global Conference Brings Qlik Community Together To Activate Data for Impact

QLIK Technologies, Inc.
·5 min read

Free Online Global Event Features Keynote from Malcom Gladwell and over 100 Sessions, Convening Global Leaders to Share in All Things Data

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® has recently announced its expanded agenda for QlikWorld Online, its free virtual customer, partner and prospect event being held May 10-12. This online worldwide conference will include multiple vision keynotes and a feature keynote from five-time New York Times best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell, product demonstrations and roadmap, Global Customer Transformation awards, and over 100 breakout sessions. QlikWorld Online brings together Qlik customers, partners, influencers and data enthusiasts to gain a better understanding of how to activate data and analytics to innovate and transform their organizations.

What:
QlikWorld Online 2021 will provide customers and partners with the knowledge and best practices to lead with Qlik’s end-to-end platform, which leverages data integration and analytics solutions to help businesses on their journey to Active Intelligence, where decision making is transformed through real-time, up-to-date insights that trigger immediate action. CEO Mike Capone will kick off the event, sharing Qlik’s strategic vision and roadmap, demonstrating how Qlik is helping customers activate their data for impact.

The event will be hosted by Qlik’s CMO Rick Jackson, who will guide viewers through additional keynote presentations from Qlik’s leadership. This will include a product keynote from CPO James Fisher and Qlik’s Global Product Team, who will showcase how customers can use Qlik’s technologies as a foundational element of Active Intelligence, improving the quality and integration of their enterprise data to draw meaningful insights that drive better business decisions and outcomes.

This year’s event also features multiple industry thought leader keynotes and panels, including Malcolm Gladwell, who will review how we make assumptions, the paths wrong analysis can take and how to think differently in his feature keynote, “But, Are We Asking the Right Questions?” Yassmin Abdel-Magied, renowned writer, engineer and advocate, and Dr. Hannah Fry, Associate Professor in Mathematics of Cities at the Center of for Advanced Spatial Analysis at UCL, will join Qlik’s Global Head of Data Literacy Paul Barth on the feature panel “Using Data to Beat Bias.”

This year will also feature Qlik’s Global Transformational Award winners – customers recognized for their pioneering work using Qlik technologies. Qlik CDO Joe DosSantos will host a panel discussion with the winners, who through executive interviews and videos will showcase how they are accelerating business value with Qlik at the heart of their data-driven transformations, highlighting Qlik’s data integration, data literacy, SaaS analytics and augmented analytics capabilities. Qlik product trainings and certification exams will also be offered during the event.

Customer and partner presenters from companies like PayPal, Novartis, Raymond James and Conde Nast will participate in more than 100 breakout sessions. The complete list of sessions can be viewed at the following link: https://qlikworld.qlik.com/sessions/breakout-sessions/.

Diamond sponsors of the conference include Accenture, Cognizant, Microsoft, Snowflake and Vizlib.

QlikWorld Datathons: In partnership with the United Nations, Qlik and Qlik.org are hosting two datathons this year, both with the challenge to develop data and analytic solutions to promote solutions toward achieving the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development goals. The Academic Program Datathon participants began their efforts in February, with the top 3 solutions selected for viewing and voting by QlikWorld participants as the final judge during the event. Customers and Partners will be able to access a second challenge as QlikWorld starts, with three days to complete their solutions to submit for final judging and awards. All submissions will leverage an existing data set within a Qlik application, and participants will blend additional socioeconomic and demographic data to present solutions tied to these pressing international goals. Winners will be celebrated widely and will earn a chance to present their solution to our partners at the United Nations in June 2021.

When:
May 10-12, 2021
Americas: May 10 – Noon EDT/9:00 AM PDT to 4:00 PM EDT/1:00 PM PDT, May 11 & 12 – 11:00 AM EDT/8:00 AM PDT to 4:00 PM EDT/1:00 PM PDT
Europe, Middle East and Africa: May 10 – 10:00 AM UK/11:00 AM CET to 2:00 PM UK/3:00 PM CET, May 11 & 12 – 9:00 AM UK/10:00 AM CET to 2:00 PM UK/3:00 PM CET
Asia Pacific: May 10 – 2:00 PM AEST/1:00 PM JST/12:00 AM SGT/9:30 AM IST to 6:00 PM AEST/5:00 PM JST/4:00 PM SGT/1:30 PM IST, May 11 & 12 – 1:00 PM AEST/12:00 AM JST/11:00 AM SGT/8:30 AM IST to 6:00 PM AEST/5:00 PM JST/4:00 PM SGT/1:30 PM IST

Where:
To view the current QlikWorld Online 2021 agenda and register, please visit: https://www.qlik.com/qlikworld/sessions/agenda
Follow https://www.qlik.com/qlikworld as it unfolds on social media via @Qlik and #QlikWorld.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2021 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Media Contact:
Derek Lyons
derek.lyons@qlik.com
617-658-5310


  • Stellar Louis Vuitton growth powers strong rebound at LVMH

    Surging sales at Louis Vuitton and Dior powered a strong rebound at French luxury group LVMH in the first part of 2021, as thriving demand in Asia and the United States offset the drag from new coronavirus lockdowns in much of Europe. LVMH said like-for-like sales, which strip out the effect of currency changes and its acquisition of U.S. jeweller Tiffany, rose by 30% in the three months to March to 14 billion euros ($16.70 billion). LVMH's revenues had dropped by 16% last year as a freeze in international tourism triggered by the pandemic added to the pain of store closures for the luxury goods industry.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise after J&J vaccine pause

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq jumped as investors flocked to technology-related stocks after the United States' pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sparked fears of a delay in a broader economic rebound. The drugmaker's shares fell 2.7% to a one-month low as calls for pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots dealt a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. The technology and consumer discretionary sectors, which house high-flying technology names that flourished during coronavirus-induced lockdowns last year, rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

  • Exclusive: Toshiba board planned to oust CEO before $20 billion buyout offer - sources

    Toshiba's board planned to oust troubled CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani before CVC Capital Partners launched a $20 billion buyout bid last week, informing him a day before the offer was announced that it would replace him, people familiar with the matter said. Two members of Toshiba Corp's nomination committee, including board chairman Osamu Nagayama, met Kurumatani, himself a former CVC executive, and told him they intended to look for a new chief executive, three of the people said. Kurumatani then told them of the European private equity firm's plan to take Toshiba private, the three people said.

  • RBNZ Sees Need for Prolonged Stimulus Amid Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank signaled it is in no rush to remove monetary stimulus, saying the outlook remains uncertain as the economy gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee on Wednesday maintained its current stimulatory settings, holding the official cash rate at 0.25% and the Large Scale Asset Purchase program at NZ$100 billion ($71 billion). It reiterated it is prepared to lower the cash rate further if required.“The committee agreed that, in line with its least regrets framework, it would not remove monetary stimulus until it had confidence that it is sustainably achieving the consumer price inflation and employment objectives,” the bank said. “Given that uncertainty remains elevated, gaining this confidence is expected to take considerable time and patience.”Policy makers are assessing whether an expected pick-up in inflation this year will be sustained, and whether the labor market’s gradual recovery will be hurt by the possibility of a double-dip recession. At the same time, the government now requires the RBNZ to consider the impact of its decisions on New Zealand’s housing market, where soaring prices are raising concerns about widening social inequalities.“The New Zealand economy is evolving broadly in line with RBNZ expectations, and there’s time to see how more recent developments impact things,” said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “The RBNZ is under no pressure to make any bold calls about how precisely things will turn out.”The New Zealand dollar rose after the statement. It bought 70.88 U.S. cents at 3:21 p.m. in Wellington, up from 70.60 cents beforehand.The RBNZ said the outlook for growth remains similar to the scenario it presented in its last statement in February. It said inflation is likely to exceed its 2% target “for a period” but this is likely to be temporary.“This outlook remains highly uncertain, determined in large part by both health-related restrictions, and business and consumer confidence,” it said. “The committee agreed that medium-term inflation and employment would likely remain below its remit targets in the absence of prolonged monetary stimulus.”New Zealand’s economy has enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from its pandemic-induced recession and the housing market is booming, turning attention to when the RBNZ might begin to remove stimulus. The jobless rate fell to 4.9% in the fourth quarter and the central bank in February forecast that inflation will accelerate to 2.5% by June, exceeding the midpoint of its target range.Double-Dip Recession?Still, the economy unexpectedly contracted 1% in the final three months of 2020 and economists see little or no growth in the three months through March, raising the prospect of a double-dip recession.Some analysts are tipping the RBNZ will explicitly start to reduce its bond buying later this year, with a minority already projecting rate rises in 2022. But others see the central bank on hold for a prolonged period after the government in March announced a raft of measures to cool the rampant housing market, including tax adjustments to curb investor demand.The RBNZ said the extent of the dampening effect of the government’s new housing policies on house prices, and hence inflation and employment, will “take time to be observed.”New Zealand will start to allow travelers from Australia to enter the country without undergoing quarantine from April 19, which may deliver some relief for a decimated tourism industry. But the border is expected to remain closed to all other foreigners throughout 2021, and the country won’t start mass immunization until the second half.“The planned trans-Tasman travel arrangements should support incomes and employment in the tourism sector both in New Zealand and Australia,” the RBNZ said. “However, the net impact on overall domestic spending will be determined by the two-way nature of this travel.”In late February, the government instructed the RBNZ to consider the impact on housing when it makes monetary and financial policy decisions. Specifically, the monetary policy committee will to need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts of its decision on housing outcomes, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said at the time.“The committee’s initial assessment is that stimulatory monetary policy is playing a role in lifting house prices,” the bank said today. “Other factors are also influencing house prices including: the impact of low global interest rates on all asset prices, constrained housing supply and infrastructure, land use regulations, tax policies and the broader recovery in aggregate demand.”(Updates with economist in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech stocks push S&P 500 to record close, buoy Nasdaq

    The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq composite index jumped, as investors shook off concerns about the halt in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and strong U.S. inflation. The news came as U.S. data showed the consumer price index (CPI) in March rose by the most in more than 8-1/2 years, kicking off what the majority of economists expect will be a brief period of higher inflation. U.S. futures initially dropped on the J&J news, but pared losses after the CPI data.

  • BlackRock, Temasek to Raise Billions for Carbon-Cutting Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s most powerful money managers are joining forces to build a business on climate-change investing and raise one of the largest venture-capital funds dedicated to carbon-cutting technologies.BlackRock Inc. and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. formed a new firm, Decarbonization Partners, to take stakes in startups that have the potential to reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and meet the goal of zero-carbon emissions in three decades. They’re committing a total of $600 million to the effort, including $300 million of seed capital for a $1 billion first fund, and raising the rest from outside investors.Eventually, Decarbonization Partners aims to manage billions across multiple funds, BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding, “I look at this as one of the greatest investment opportunities over our lifetimes.”Although renewables are displacing coal in power generation and electric vehicles can be cost-competitive with gasoline-driven cars, there are no viable solutions for problems like large-scale storage of energy or clean alternatives to carbon-intensive cement and steel production. Hydrocarbons still dominate much of the economy because they're cheap and easy to transport.Today, the pools of money dedicated to clean tech are growing, but managers tend to focus either on the bleeding edge of innovation or cash-flowing assets such as solar arrays and wind farms. BlackRock and Temasek are zeroing in on late-stage VC, the point at which startups need greater amounts of capital to manufacture at scale and expand into new markets.“As you look at the transition to greener options, there is obviously a need to address the gulf between the cost of what’s available today and the cost curve of those solutions,” Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek International, said. “That’s why private capital is required, to give these solutions a chance of making it to commercialization, to where the cost curves can be brought down to the levels of non-green options or even lower.” Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates in 2015, is currently the largest VC player in sustainable energy. It has raised more than $2 billion for early-stage investing, where the risk of failure is high, and anticipates holding its stakes for 20 years or longer. Another, Energy Impact Partners, has raised $1.7 billion, mainly from power utilities and industrial companies.More money is flowing into carbon-related investing. Dealmakers Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne plan to raise at least $1 billion for a publicly traded vehicle. Venture funding for climate tech startups totaled $16 billion in 2019, up from about $400 million in 2013, according to a PwC report published last year.The first climate-investing boom between 2006 and 2011 ended poorly, with venture funds losing more than half the $25 billion invested. One notable bankruptcy was Solyndra, a solar-panel startup with financing backed by U.S. taxpayers.Decarbonization Partners will operate like a traditional VC fund, asking investors to lock up money for about a decade and targeting annualized returns of about 20%. Fink offered $5 billion as a longer-term goal for assets under management.“We’re going to be testing this, we’re going to be building it, we’re going to have proof of concept and then we’ll see,” he said. “This is not tens of billions of dollars. It may lead to those types of large-scale investments, but it doesn’t need to be that large-scale.”Temasek, a state-owned investor that oversees about $230 billion, has pledged to reduce net-carbon emissions by its portfolio companies to half their 2010 level by 2030 and to zero by 2050. Because it controls Singapore Airlines, one of Temasek’s priorities is finding a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to jet fuel. Pillay and Fink described their shared interest in making green hydrogen a practical replacement for fossil fuels. Decarbonization Partners also is targeting technologies in battery storage, autonomous driving and power grid reliability, as well as materials and process innovation for industries and infrastructure.As the world’s largest asset manager, New York-based BlackRock has the reach and client relationships to marshal capital into new investment vehicles. Just last week, it raised $4.8 billion to buy renewable-power facilities and separately raised $1.5 billion from Temasek, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and others for two exchange-traded funds. The ETFs use proprietary research and analytics to find stocks that’ll benefit in the low-carbon transition.Fink has taken a vocal stance in the fight to reduce carbon emissions, declaring climate change an investment risk and pushing for sustainability. In his annual letter to CEOs in January, he said companies must disclose plans for making their business models compatible with a net-zero economy.Read more: Fink Demands Net-Zero Disclosure as Climate Push StrengthensTemasek and BlackRock already are partners in a Chinese asset-management business and Temasek is one of BlackRock’s top shareholders. Pillay, who takes over as Temasek CEO in October, said he’ll judge the new venture’s success on two measures: the speed at which its investments help achieve carbon abatement in the economy, and profitability.“We’re not going to look at sacrificing returns,” he said. “We may have to wait longer, given the early-stage element of this partnership, but we do believe the returns will come.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Q1 earnings blow past estimates; Dimon sees 'extremely robust, multi-year growth'

    The firm released $5.2 billion of credit reserves, bolstering EPS.

  • Dollar nurses losses as 'mean reversion' trade widens

    LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar nursed losses near a one-month low on Wednesday as strong demand at a U.S. bond auction fuelled a widespread drop in Treasury yields, reducing the interest rate advantage the greenback held over other major currencies. April has been a month of "mean reversion" trades among major currencies with the yen and the euro recovering most of their sharp losses sustained in March. Compounding the dollar's losses has been a broad pick-up in inflationary pressures that showed U.S. consumer prices rising by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March at 2.6%.

  • Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to U.S. by end of May: CEO

    Pfizer Inc can deliver 10% more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the United States by the end of May and meet its target of supplying 300 million doses two weeks earlier than expected, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a tweet on Tuesday. Pfizer had promised to provide the U.S. government with 100 million doses by the end of March and another 100 million by the end of May, with the rest being delivered by the end of July. Separately, the company said it had conducted an assessment of the vaccines' safety data and had found no evidence of blood clots.

  • Insatiable Stock Bulls Demand More of Rally Running on Euphoria

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s just a quarter of the way through 2021 and stocks have already leaped past Wall Street’s year-end forecasts. They’ve jumped 10% and priced in so much optimism that it will take two more years for earnings to catch up.Is that enough for bulls? Nope. In a market that has plowed through records once every five days, the only things expanding faster than valuations are investor expectations. At Citigroup, an indicator that compares levels of panic to euphoria in the market has been pinned on elation all year, while a Bank of America model weighing optimism among sell-side analysts sits at a 10-year high.To be sure, animal spirits have calmed at the market’s loopiest edge, with penny-stock volume down and the meme craze receding. But robust appetite persists in its tamer -- and still speculative -- districts. And while fortunes would have been sacrificed repeatedly by anyone expecting this rally to overheat, the juxtaposition of stretched sentiment and a still-healing economy is a source of growing anxiety for professionals.“It is strange to see these sentiment measures elevated at the same time the economy is still recovering,” said George Mateyo, chief investment officer at Key Private Bank. “We’ve had a shot in the arm with respect to fiscal and monetary stimulus” and its impact on the economy “is likely to continue for a while longer, but at some point it’d fade.”Not that there aren’t a lot of reasons to stay optimistic, with many data points coming in stronger than expected, vaccine rollouts (mostly) continuing and earnings expected to buttress the bull case. Taking any single sentiment indicator at face value and relying on it as a sell signal could have meant missing out on one of the largest year-over-year rallies ever recorded.Sentiment readings “are hovering at extremely high levels and we could have been worried about them three months ago -- we could have been worried about them one month ago,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told Bloomberg TV. “They are telling us that the gains are going to be harder to come by, that if we do get negative catalysts, we are vulnerable to the downside. But I think it’s hard to view any of this data as an automatic sell signal right now.”Doubters point to everything from potential Fed tapering and tax hikes to the potential for fatigue among retail investors. A look under the surface already shows a shift in leadership that’s tilting toward companies whose growth is seen as more resilient during an economic slowdown. The frenetic buying of cyclical shares like energy and banks has cooled during the past month. Vaulting back to the top of the leader board are defensive stocks like technology, real estate and utilities.Bank of America’s “sell side indicator,” which aggregates the average recommended equity allocation by strategists, has risen for a third month to a 10-year high. But the cyclical rebound, vaccines and stimulus are all largely priced in already, wrote strategists led by Savita Subramanian. Meanwhile, a record amount of equity funds is being absorbed: Inflows to stocks over the past five months, at $576 billion, exceed inflows from the prior 12 years, according to the bank.Citigroup’s panic/euphoria model, which tracks metrics from options trading to short sales and fund flows, has remained in “euphoric” territory for much of this year, “generating a 100% historical probability of down markets in the next 12 months at current levels,” according to the bank’s chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich.Options traders are placing bets the calm won’t last. The middle part of the VIX curve shows many are expecting volatility to pick up, with the spread between the VIX -- the market’s fear gauge -- and futures on implied 30-day volatility four months from now near the highest level in about five years. One trader last week wagered that the fear gauge will rise toward 40, and won’t be lower than 25, in July. The trader appears to have bought a total of about 200,000 call contracts, an amount almost as big as the total daily volume of VIX calls, based on the 20-day average.“Sentiment -- it’s not usually enough on its own to tip a bull market over, but it does mean that if there is something that causes the broad market to flinch, it can sell off quicker and harder,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “When sentiment is running this hot, you’re hitting a new all-time high every day, at some point there will be a correction. Paying up for protection, if you have short-term money, makes plenty of sense.”Going all-in on equities for fear of missing out -- while staying protected against any downturn -- is the preferred posture of hedge funds. Lured by an almost uninterrupted rally since November, the industry has boosted their net exposure to equities to multi-year highs. Meanwhile, they’ve stepped up hedging through macro products such as index futures and exchange-traded funds. Their short sales on ETFs, for instance, increased 11% this year through March 26, according to data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit.The hedged-long approach has gained traction on Wall Street. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou recommended investors hold on to risky assets such as stocks but add hedges through options in credit and stocks. One looming risk for the market is a continuing retreat from retail investors, a steadfast driver behind the yearlong bull market, they said.“We don’t believe that the equity bull market is yet exhausted,” the strategists wrote in the note. But “there is clear evidence of elevated equity positioning by retail investors and thus a vulnerability for the equity market going forward,” they said.Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group, says his firm is looking for ways to de-risk its portfolios. “People are seeing the recovery, they’re seeing good things happening today, which is great, but it’s a classic case of ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ and what they should be doing is looking six-to-nine months from now,” he said. “There are many headwinds that are going to hit the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nvidia to Make Server Processor, Targets Intel Profit Center

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. unveiled its first server microprocessors, extending a push into Intel Corp.’s most lucrative market with a chip aimed at handling the most complicated computing work. Intel shares fell about 4% and Nvidia jumped on the news.Nvidia’s stock rallied further, to a gain of about 6%, after the company said first-quarter revenue “is tracking” above its previous forecast.The graphics chipmaker has designed a central processing unit, or CPU, based on technology from Arm Ltd., a company it’s trying to acquire from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. The Swiss National Supercomputing Centre and U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory will be the first to use the chips in their computers, Nvidia said Monday at an online event.Nvidia has focused mainly on graphics processing units, or GPUs, which are used to power video games and intensive computing tasks in data centers. CPUs, by contrast, are a type of chip that’s more of a generalist and can do basic tasks like running operating systems. Expanding into this product category opens up more revenue opportunities for Nvidia.Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has made Nvidia the most valuable U.S. chipmaker by delivering on his promise to give graphics chips a major role in the explosion in cloud computing. Data center revenue contributes about 40% of the company’s sales, up from less than 7% just five years ago. Intel still has more than 90% of the market in server processors, which can sell for more than $10,000 each.The CPU, named Grace after the late pioneering computer scientist Grace Hopper, is designed to work closely with Nvidia graphics chips to better handle new computing problems that will come with a trillion parameters. Systems working with the new chip will be 10 times faster than those currently using a combination of Nvidia graphics chips and Intel CPUs. The new product will be available at the beginning of 2023, Nvidia said. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is the only other maker of these X86 CPUs and graphics chips.“The takeaway is that Nvidia is serious about CPUs and will not be constrained by X86 owned by Intel and AMD,” Hans Mosesmann, an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, said in a research note. “The level of platform innovation is mind boggling and something that silicon competitors will be tasked to match for many, many years to come.”Revenue in the period ending in April is expected to be higher than $5.3 billion, which Nvidia projected on Feb. 24, the company said Monday in a separate statement.“We are experiencing broad-based strength, with all our market platforms driving upside to our initial outlook,” said Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress. “Overall demand remains very strong and continues to exceed supply while our channel inventories remain quite lean. We expect demand to continue to exceed supply for much of this year.”Nvidia is pitching the new CPU to data center owners -- hyperscalers such as Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- as a way to harness artificial intelligence software more effectively and improve the ability to make sense of the flood of data they receive.Training a program using a trillion data points of information might take as long as a month currently. Grace will reduce that to three days, according to Ian Buck, an Nvidia vice president. For end-users of cloud services, that will lead to computers that can understand natural human language and make online automated help much more effective, he said.The Swiss National Supercomputing Centre provides scientific computing. The decision to use Grace will help with the amount of machines it’s able to deploy, CSCS director Thomas Schulthess said in an interview. Arm technology is widely used in smartphones and other mobile technology where battery life constraints mean that chips have to be more efficient. Nvidia’s decision to use Arm’s know-how as the basis for its CPU will likely help owners of data centers who have power constraints.Using Grace-based systems could help CSCS to move forward the art of complex calculations such as weather forecasting, Schulthess said. Computers could predict more accurately the track of a storm or even provide season-long climate outlooks to provide early warning of a drought, he said.The new processors are made to work closely with Nvidia graphics chips for the data center. Faster connections, new memory chips and the ability to share memory will help the overall performance of the product, Nvidia said.(Updates with earnings forecast in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock’s Record-Breaking ESG Fund Looks Just Like a Big Tech ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- As the biggest launch in the history of ETFs, it’s a ringing endorsement of all things ESG. But beyond its billion-dollar debut, BlackRock Inc.’s new fund might feel awfully familiar to most investors.The top holdings in the U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (ticker LCTU) -- which lured about $1.25 billion in its first day on Thursday -- turn out to be Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc.The same five companies, in the same order, are the top stakes in the largest environmental, social and governance ETF on the market, the $16.5 billion iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU). That’s also from BlackRock with a fee of 0.15%, half the price of LCTU.In fact, those tech megacaps form the bedrock of many exchange-traded funds, both in the ESG space and beyond. For example, four of them also are among the five largest holdings of the $167 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF (QQQ), which is simply tracking the Nasdaq 100. “The new fund looks akin to any other U.S. tech fund,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc. Its early success is all tied to the growing “drumbeat” to allocate to investments tied to responsible themes, he said.For all their overlap in terms of holdings, there are key differences between funds like LCTU and ESGU.The new arrival is actively managed, and aims to target Russell 1000 companies that are best positioned for a green energy transition, considering issues like clean technology and waste and water management.Meanwhile, its more-established sister product passively tracks an index with a broader ESG remit.The sheer size of some tech names naturally leads to heavy ownership, especially by cap-weighted ESGU. The common holdings also may say more about the tech giants and their commitment to ESG, including clean power, than they do about the funds’ strategies.LCTU’s similarities to more mainstream indexes are intentional, according to Carolyn Weinberg, global head of product for iShares at BlackRock. “It enables our clients to invest as a core part of their portfolio as opposed to a satellite aspect,” she said. “They can build portfolios the way that they traditionally build portfolios, but substitute out the benchmark and add the sustainable or climate version.”The approach has certainly won some early fans. A consortium of large institutions was behind the stellar debut of LCTU and another fund, the BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD), the firm said in a statement. These included the California State Teachers’ Retirement System.Read more: Record Number of ETFs Launch Into Industry Deluged With CashThe record launch comes while many questions linger in the still-maturing ESG sector. A report released Friday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission cautioned that some firms are mis-characterizing their products as ESG, possibly even violating securities laws in the process. The agency didn’t name any companies.“The definition of ESG is wide enough to drive a fleet of semi trucks through,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar Inc.’s global director of ETF research. Even so, ESG ETFs are in demand. They attracted a record $31 billion in 2020, almost four times the prior year. In January alone, investors added $6.3 billion for a best-ever month. That’s pushed assets to an all-time high of $75 billion, up from less than $10 billion two years ago.“It’s one of the areas where I think you will see growth, but there’s very little consensus as far as how you measure these things,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “We need to be little bit more diligent about how we use that label.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore’s MAS Holds Policy Stance While Softening Dovish Tone

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank kept its main monetary settings unchanged, while signaling a slightly less dovish tone going forward as it cautiously eyes a brighter recovery from the pandemic.While repeating its previous guidance that “that an accommodative policy stance remains appropriate,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore statement dropped the phrase “for some time.” It also said it expects economic growth to outpace its earlier expectations and noted a gradual pick-up in inflation.The MAS, which manages the exchange rate of the local dollar as its main monetary tool, held the slope, width and center of its currency band unchanged Wednesday, as expected in a Bloomberg survey. The slope is currently 0%, a policy that implies the MAS isn’t seeking currency appreciation, which it implemented at the outset of the pandemic last year.As a small city-state highly exposed to trade, Singapore offers a window into the global economic outlook, which is improving as vaccination drives get underway and fiscal and monetary stimulus filters through to businesses and consumers. The MAS pointed to a firming in domestic trade-related and modern services sectors, even as travel restrictions continue to hold back demand for leisure and hospitality.“The Singapore economy will grow at an above-trend pace this year, but the sectors worst hit by the crisis will continue to face significant demand shortfalls,” the central bank said in its statement. “As core inflation is expected to stay low this year, MAS assesses that an accommodative policy stance remains appropriate.”Read more: Sentiment Analysis Suggests MAS Tightening May Be ComingAll 17 economists surveyed predicted no changes to the policy band, which the MAS uses to guide the local dollar against a trade-weighted basket of currencies. Rather than using interest rates to maintain price stability, it adjusts the slope, or pace of appreciation, as well as the width and center of the currency band. It doesn’t disclose the details of these components.‘Touch’ HawkishThe Singapore dollar gained 0.2% against the U.S. dollar to 1.3383 as of 8:51 a.m., although in trade-weighted terms the gain was about 0.1%, according to a model from ANZ.The MAS statement represents “a nuanced calibration to a less aggressively dovish position,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “In essence the MAS is shifting to a more state-dependent policy accommodation that will balance between uneven but ‘above-trend’ pace of recovery this year.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The days appear to be numbered for the MAS’s neutral currency bias, with the central bank no longer indicating that an accommodative policy stance would ‘remain appropriate for some time.’ Assuming sustained progress in global Covid-19 inoculation, we still expect the MAS to return to a gradual appreciation bias in the Singapore dollar against trading partners at its next policy meeting in October, from zero currently.”-- Tamara Henderson, Asean economistKhoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., described the statement as “a touch hawkish” because of the absence of a time-based reference for the policy settings.“It’s clear that the next policy move will be a tightening,” he said. The statement “leaves the door open for a potential move in October. But I am still of the view that the earliest move would be April next year.”GDP GrowthThe decision was announced at the same time as government data showing gross domestic product grew 0.2% in the first quarter from a year ago, after falling 2.4% in the previous three months.On a non-annualized basis, GDP in the first quarter rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0% from the previous three months.Barring a setback to the global economy, this year’s GDP growth is likely to exceed the upper end of the official 4%–6% forecast range, the MAS said, without providing a new range. However, the central bank said significant uncertainties remain -- including potential virus mutations and premature relaxation of social restrictions by governments -- which could derail the recovery.The fact that the authority flagged GDP above the upper end of the forecast, but didn’t give a revised range, “is potentially a less dovish/more hawkish hint going ahead for the October monetary policy statement,” said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “The open-ended statement could also be attributable to the uncertainties pertaining to vaccination progress” and the resumption of international travel.Price PressuresCore inflation is expected to rise in coming months amid producer price pressures in major economies, the central bank said, reiterating its 0%-1% forecast for the full year. It raised its all-items inflation forecast for the year to 0.5% to 1.5%, from a previous forecast of -0.5% to 0.5%.The MAS also left the policy settings unchanged last October, after it had taken unprecedented easing steps in March 2020. Fiscal stimulus has done much of the heavy lifting for the recovery, with the government announcing programs worth about S$100 billion ($75 billion) to support businesses and workers.More details from the first-quarter GDP report:Manufacturing expanded 7.5% in the first quarter from the same period in 2020 after growing 10.3% in the previous three monthsConstruction contracted 20.2% year-on-year in the three months through March after declining 27.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020Services industries shrank 1.2% after declining 4.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarterDespite the bullish outlook for GDP, the MAS “equally stressed the lingering slack in labor markets and continued headwinds faced by certain domestic industries, a clear sign that there is no rush to normalize monetary policy for now,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. However, “we think the MAS will be one of the first regional central banks to start normalizing policy in 2022 based on the strength of the country’s medium-term growth outlook.”(Recasts lead, adds GDP chart, adds analyst quote in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Warns 34 Tech Firms to Curb Excess in Antitrust Review

    (Bloomberg) -- China ordered 34 internet corporations Tuesday to rectify their anti-competitive practices within the next month, signaling that Beijing’s scrutiny of its most powerful firms hasn’t ended with the conclusion of a probe into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Shares in Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan extended losses after the State Administration for Market Regulation issued a stern statement emphasizing it will continue to eradicate abuses of information and market dominance among other violations. Also summoned to an ad-hoc meeting with the watchdog on Tuesday were industry leaders including TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd., search giant Baidu Inc. and JD.com Inc.Regulators warned internet companies to “heed Alibaba’s example,” reaffirming their intent to abolish forced exclusivity among other practices. The meeting -- organized jointly with the cyberspace and tax regulators -- came days after Beijing wrapped up a four-month probe into Alibaba by slapping a record $2.8 billion fine on the e-commerce giant for abuse of market dominance.The penalty was less severe than many feared and lifted a cloud of uncertainty hanging over founder Jack Ma’s internet empire. It also came after the Chinese central bank ordered an overhaul of his Ant Group Co. fintech titan.Alibaba’s shares have gained 7% since the start of the week, but its fellow Chinese internet giants have gyrated while investors digest the rapid-fire announcements and concerns grow that Beijing’s scrutiny will extend beyond Alibaba. On Tuesday, Tencent gave up early gains to finish down slightly while Meituan, video service Kuaishou Technology and JD all slid more than 3% in Hong Kong.“The base line of policies cannot be crossed, the red line of laws cannot be touched,” the market watchdog said in the statement on Tuesday.The investigation into Alibaba was one of the opening salvos in a campaign seemingly designed to curb the power of China’s internet leaders, which kicked off after Ma infamously rebuked “pawn shop” lenders, regulators who don’t get the internet, and the “old men” of the global banking community. Those comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering.The 34 firms summoned Tuesday must now undergo complete rectification after conducting internal checks and inspections over the next month, and make a pledge to society to obey rules and laws, the antitrust watchdog said in its statement. Regulators will organize follow-up inspections and companies that continue to engage in abuses like forced exclusivity -- a practice that “flagrantly trampled and destroyed” market order -- will be dealt with severely.The regulator also highlighted abuses like acquisitions that squeeze out smaller rivals and burning through cash to grab market share in community group buying, currently the hottest e-commerce arena in China. Firms also need to address issues like counterfeiting, data leaks and tax evasion, according to the statement.“This is positive because the SAMR is giving the platforms one month to review their practices, rather than dish out fines and penalties without warning,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling said. “They are using Alibaba as an example to deter misbehavior from the rest of the industry players. If these companies toe the line, industry competition can become healthier. ”(Updates with share action from the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trip.com Plans Hong Kong Listing Price at HK$268 Each

    (Bloomberg) -- Online travel platform Trip.com Group Ltd. has raised about HK$8.5 billion ($1.1 billion) in its Hong Kong second listing after pricing the shares at HK$268 each.The company sold 31.6 million shares in the Hong Kong offering, according to a statement on Tuesday. The price represents a discount of about 2% to Trip.com’s closing price of $35.20 on Monday on the Nasdaq.One of Trip.com’s American depositary shares is equivalent to one ordinary share. The shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on April 19.Trip.com’s U.S. shares have risen about 4% this year, giving the firm a market capitalization of $21 billion. It is part of a wave of U.S.-listed Chinese companies seeking a trading foothold in Hong Kong which has seen some of the country’s biggest tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. raise over $36 billion since late 2019, data compiled by Bloomberg show.The second listings act as a way to hedge against the risk of being kicked off U.S. exchanges as a result of rising Sino-U.S. tensions, as well as to bring in more Asia-based investors. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said it will start implementing a law passed last year requiring overseas companies to let American regulators inspect their audits or face delisting.Recent second listings from the likes of Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. fared less well than ones last year as they got caught up in a broader selloff of technology shares as investors rotated into sectors expected to benefit from a recovery of global growth. But tech names have since staged a comeback, with the Nasdaq Composite Index rising from lows hit at the beginning of March.JPMorgan Chase & Co., China International Capital Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint sponsors for Trip.com’s listing.(Updates with company confirmation throughout the story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toshiba’s CEO Steps Down, Raising Doubt Over Buyout Offers

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. said Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani will be replaced by Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa, an abrupt leadership reshuffling that casts doubt on potential buyout offers for the $20 billion Japanese icon.Toshiba said the changes are effective immediately in an announcement Wednesday. The company will soon begin considering successors for Tsunakawa, who returns to the CEO job he held previously, said Osamu Nagayama, chairperson of the board, during a press conference in Tokyo.The decision came as factions within the conglomerate mounted resistance to a potential buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners -- where Kurumatani previously worked. Some executives felt the offer undervalued a storied Japanese corporation that still holds valuable energy and semiconductor assets, according to people familiar with matter, who declined to be identified discussing internal issues. Separately, private equity firm KKR & Co. is exploring a rival offer for Toshiba, Bloomberg News reported.“The optics, combined with the facts that CVC’s bid is now supposedly lower than KKR’s, and that CVC lacks experience with deals of such scale, probably mean it is out of the running,” said Mio Kato, an analyst with LightStream Research who publishes on Smartkarma.Nagayama, the Toshiba board chairperson, said he isn’t sure whether Kurumatani’s resignation will affect talks with CVC because the offer is “very preliminary and not formal.” He noted CVC voiced support for current management while Kurumatani was in charge.The company’s shares rallied after news of KKR’s possible bid, but then pared those gains to close 5.8% higher.Kurumatani suffered a sharp drop in support among the company’s executives and other staff. Employees who have confidence in the CEO fell to less than 60% in an internal January poll, down from more than 90% last year, Bloomberg News reported this week. More than 20% expressed a lack of confidence in his leadership, up from less than 5% previously.The survey results prompted Toshiba to conduct detailed interviews with a narrower group of about 30 top executives and more than half of them expressed a lack of confidence in Kurumatani.“Kurumatani’s resignation settles some issues, gives the new CEO some breathing room and the benefit of the doubt as long as he makes the right noises,” said Travis Lundy, an independent analyst who publishes on Smartkarma. “It will improve morale slightly internally as well. But the issues that have caused problems with shareholders are also at the board level.”The loss of confidence in Kurumatani was due in part to his decision to stick with three-year targets set in 2018, one of the people said. Many executives thought those goals were no longer realistic because of the Covid-19 pandemic and feared pressure to meet them resembled the rigid attitude of his predecessors, which led to an accounting scandal, the person said.In the press conference Wednesday, Nagayama said the CEO was leaving because the company had made its return to the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.“Kurumatani offered his resignation as he feels his job to rehabilitate Toshiba is done with the return to the TSE’s first section,” Nagayama said. “We appreciate his efforts.”He said Kurumatani chose not to attend the press conference. The departing CEO did leave a letter, which a Toshiba spokesman read aloud.Kurumatani faced opposition outside the company too. He held on to his position by a slim margin last year, when only 57.2% of Toshiba shareholders approved of keeping him in the job. Questioning the transparency and process of that vote, Toshiba’s largest investor Effissimo Capital Management has requested an independent investigation, which was green-lit at an extraordinary shareholder meeting in March.​KKR is weighing a bid that would be likely to value Toshiba above the $21 billion buyout proposal that it’s already received from CVC, said one person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. Canadian investment giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is also in the preliminary stages of exploring an offer for the company, including how such a bid might be structured, a separate person with knowledge of the matter said.The deliberations are at an early stage, no final decisions have been made, and the discussions may not lead to firm offers, the people said.Tsunakawa, the returning CEO, spent time during the press conference Wednesday offering reassurances that Toshiba would remain a strong Japanese company and invest in research and development. His comments appeared aimed at reassuring employees and business partners in the wake of the CVC offer.He also discussed Toshiba’s stake in Kioxia Holdings Corp., the memory chip business in which Toshiba sold off a majority stake. Tsunakawa said Toshiba would not sell its remaining holdings to a foreign semiconductor firm and that he anticipates the company will go public. The Wall Street Journal reported that Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each exploring a potential deal for Kioxia.“We remain committed to provide our support to Kioxia’s IPO, and our stance on selling our holdings is unchanged,” he said.(Updates with chairperson’s comments from the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase’s CEO got paid three times Goldman’s CEO in 2020—and other pre-IPO surprises

    It’s good to the be the top dog at Coinbase—better than it is to be the chief of JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs, if CEO Brian Armstrong’s total pay is anything to go by. The direct listing won’t raise any money, which is fine because Coinbase doesn’t need any: The exchange has more than a $1 billion on its balance sheet and raked in about $1.8 billion in revenue during the first three months of the year. How much does Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong get paid?

  • This Startup Is Building a Chip to Save Traders Vital Microseconds

    (Bloomberg) -- In the unfathomably fast realm of high-frequency trading, a South Korean startup’s plan to build a microchip that speeds markets up by a few microseconds is bound to get some attention.The company, Rebellions Inc., was set up six months ago in Seoul by Park Sunghyun, who used to work as a quant developer at Morgan Stanley in New York, with two partners. The chip they’re developing aims to run artificial intelligence more efficiently, which could cut precious millionths of a second off the reaction times of automatic-trading machines.That’s a bold claim in the absence of a completed prototype, but fitting for a company named Rebellions because Park wants to disrupt the industry like the French Revolution upended the European country more than two centuries ago.It could also be a big deal if it pans out. Such is the state of speed in financial markets after traders spent the past decade shaving milliseconds -- or thousandths of a second, an eternity compared with the time scale Rebellions operates in -- off their reaction times by constructing nearly light-speed wireless networks spanning continents and crossing oceans.Since those networks are bumping up against the limits of physics -- nothing in the universe, not even traders’ wireless signals, can go faster than the speed of light -- edges are being found elsewhere. That includes traders trying to coax their machines to process data faster, so orders can be placed quicker.“An AI chip could halve the microseconds needed to make the orders,” said Park, 37, the chief executive officer of Rebellions and holder of a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “There are some companies that just continue to stick to the technology they are used to -- we want to change that.”Quicker AlgoThe technology Rebellions is developing is called an application-specific integrated circuit, or ASIC -- a chip designed to do a single thing well, as opposed to general purpose microprocessors like the ones Intel Corp. made famous. This focus could help the Rebellions product run traders’ algorithms more efficiently than alternatives.That’s the idea, anyway.Rebellions is on an “unlimited” hiring spree, aiming to quadruple its 20-person workforce by 2023, Park said. It has gotten 5.5 billion won ($4.9 million) of investments from firms including Kakao Ventures, which is part of messaging giant Kakao Corp., and Shinhan Capital Ltd., a subsidiary of one of Korea’s biggest financial holding companies.“There’s a lot of money in the market with rates so low,” said Park. “South Korea is home to chip giants like Samsung, and the age of artificial intelligence is coming -- it is the perfect time to do business.”Rebellions plans to have a prototype ready in the second half of the year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has agreed to begin making the ASICs in 2022. A few investment banks and quantitative trading firms are in talks to use them, Park said. He declined to identify them.Major Competition“Anything that reduces latencies and improves speed will be important and be adopted by the industry,” said Richard Repetto, an analyst at Piper Sandler & Co. in New York. However, with trading speeds already so fast, creating a faster chip “is just not the arms race it was before,” he added.Major traders have in the past taken steps to get microseconds faster. CME Group Inc. runs one of the world’s biggest exchanges out of a data center in Aurora, Illinois, a town near Chicago. DRW Holdings LLC, a big derivatives trader, about half a decade ago attached an antenna on a utility pole beside the CME facility, gaining something like a microsecond edge on competitors whose wireless rigs were on a tower further away.To catch up, another Chicago-based heavyweight, Jump Trading LLC, spent $14 million buying land across the street from the data center -- setting a new benchmark for the value of a microsecond in modern markets.Firms using the Rebellions ASIC could see “significant P&L improvement” from speeding up each trade, Park said, speaking from his experience as one of the operators behind Morgan Stanley’s trading machines for two years.High-speed trading is still in its early stages in Rebellions’ home country of South Korea. But, according to Larry Tabb, head of market structure research at Bloomberg Intelligence, in 2021 it’s accounted for as much as 57% of U.S. stock market volume, where high-frequency traders Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial Inc. are dominant.Park faces competition from other AI-focused ASICs. They include Google’s Tensor Processing Unit, a chip that helps power products like Gmail and Google Translate, and Groq Inc., founded by former members of Google’s TPU team. Intel acquired Habana Labs Ltd. in 2019 to boost its AI-chip prowess.Park is thinking big. After high-frequency trading, he wants to next create chips that speed up cloud services and enable autonomous driving.“Deep learning is going to be a mega trend, and we want to be ready before it comes,” said Park.(Updates with Park’s comments in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU Lays Out $1 Trillion Debt Plan to Challenge Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union set out its blueprint to raise nearly $1 trillion of debt over five years as it seeks to fund its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The bloc is aiming to issue the first debt under its NextGenerationEU stimulus as early as July and will use a “state of the art” platform to begin selling bonds and bills via a network of primary bank dealers by September, according to the bloc’s executive branch. Almost a third of the roughly 800 billion euros ($957 billion) will be in green bonds, using a framework of rules to be published in early summer, with issuance as early as the fall.“The Commission will need to execute financing operations up to EUR 150-200 billion per year over the period to end 2026,” the EU executive said Wednesday. “By June 2021, the Commission will be ready to begin mobilizing the funds.”It highlights the ambition of the EU’s first meaningful entry into bond markets, which will see the total of outstanding bonds closing in on that of Spain’s this decade. It also lays the foundation to challenge U.S. Treasuries in coming years as a haven asset, providing a boost to integration in the region and for its common currency.A One-Day Rival to Treasuries Is Born in Europe’s Pandemic BondsStill, EU member states still have to ratify the recovery proposals and a number of hurdles have arisen that could delay issuance. In Germany, there is a challenge to the package going through the courts, while in Poland a junior coalition party has also committed to opposing it.“We have no time to lose,” said Johannes Hahn, the EU’s budget commissioner, during a press briefing. “I appeal to all member states to speed up the process.”Bonds will be issued and regularly sold across a range of maturities from between three and 30 years, while there will also be short-dated bills, according to the Commission. It highlighted the latter as a quick way to raise money, at least in the early phase of the program. The program is 56 billion euros more than initial plans outlined last year that were predicated on 2018 prices.Hahn said that the Commission would need around 15 billion euros per year in extra revenue in order to service interest on the debt.Investors are likely to be keen. The bloc began selling social bonds tied to the funding of a jobs program last year, and those sales have broken global demand records. The EU will begin to issue debt via auction for the first time, as well as syndications via banks. The new platform will be provided by a national central bank that is already used by one of the “large sovereign issuers,” according to the document.The NGEU package includes grants and loans to member states. The loans will have 30-year maturities, with a grace period of 10 years as nations emerge from the crisis.A Rival to Treasuries? EU Bond Binge Raises Prospect: QuickTake“It’s no exaggeration to say our NGEU program will be a game changer on the capital markets,” said Hahn.(Updates with details throughout, Commissioner Hahn comments in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How much money should I spend on Coinbase stock? Financial advisers offer guidance to young investors

    As Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange, goes public on Wednesday, financial advisers want you to remember the difference. Enter Coinbase, a platform with 56 million verified users that enables the purchase and sale of crytpocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which appear to just keep increasing in value. An obvious investment, considering the expert take that cryptocurrency is at a “tipping point,” right?