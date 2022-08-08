U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.25
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,730.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,210.00
    -18.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,919.10
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.04
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0184
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3240
    +0.3540 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,295.38
    +328.05 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.41
    +7.18 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,217.14
    +41.27 (+0.15%)
     

Qmed Asia launches Qmed GO "Mini Clinics" to Solve Rising Employee Healthcare Costs

·3 min read

Disrupting the medical landscape through an innovative internet-enabled clinical kiosk.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmed Asia launched the Qmed GO at the recent Malaysia International Retail and Franchise (MIRF) Exhibition 2022 held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in a bid to tackle corporate concerns on employee well-being, medical coverage, and affordability, accessibility, and standards of healthcare provided by leveraging smart IoT. Blending technology to help people, Qmed GO is among the first of its kind to reinvent mini clinics for the benefit of both employees and employers.

The interactive telehealth kiosk QmedGO on display at MRIF 2022
The interactive telehealth kiosk QmedGO on display at MRIF 2022

Formerly known as QueueMed, the company's journey began as an appointment booking and mobile live queue system provider for the medical industry. It has since evolved and expanded its market presence in the healthcare sector. Changing the brand name from "Queue" to "Q" signifies Qmed's commitment moving forward to provide quality healthcare solutions for all.

Qmed GO is Qmed's latest initiative that can conduct video consultations and remote patient management in partnership with local general practitioners (GP) on a single platform.

These "mini clinics" are intended as a one-stop center for consultation and diagnosis designed to reduce overhead costs surrounding employee medical coverage. They come in three versions: Qmed GO, Qmed GO Plus, and Qmed GO Lite, which can be installed within the workplace premise. Doing so can reduce the long-term costs of engaging panel clinics for employees while providing essential healthcare services able to monitor vitals up to 16 parameters. Between patients, the booths can sanitize themselves using ultraviolet light; more thorough cleanings are provided by field maintenance staff. These features allow Qmed to address the golden triangle of healthcare: affordability, accessibility, and safety.

During patient visits, the readings and data from medical IoT devices integrated into the Qmed GO are synced directly to a cloud for medical records and prognosis. Vital signs are measured during every visit for tracking to highlight any developing health issues which are especially helpful for employees with underlying medical conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. This information is made available to patients through the Qmed patient app or the employer reference dashboard.

"Over the last two decades, employer-sponsored health plan costs have dramatically increased. Doctor visits, prescription drugs, and medical procedures have never been more expensive. While the woes of rising healthcare costs are often featured in the media, the burden this places on businesses is often overlooked," said  Dr. Kev Lim, CEO of Qmed Asia. "We hope that our Qmed GO series can help employers adopt technological innovation to improve healthcare accessibility, quality, and efficiency in this post-pandemic world."

For more information on the Qmed GO series and availability, visit www.qmed.asia/corporate-partnership or email corporate@qmed.asia.

About Qmed.Asia

Qmed Asia (formerly known as QueueMed) is a healthcare technology startup founded in 2018 by a group of doctors and engineers to assist both public and private healthcare providers with their digital health transformation.

Today, Qmed Asia serves as an all-in-one healthcare companion for both healthcare providers and patients. Healthcare providers can swiftly implement various digital health modules to improve their operational efficiency and provide value-based care for their patients. Patients can enjoy a comprehensive range of online healthcare services, from online bookings and online queueing to tele-consultations with smart IoT monitoring, to getting medical care at home.

For more information, visit www.qmed.asia

SOURCE Qmed.Asia

Recommended Stories

  • SIGA Will Seek FDA Approval of Monkeypox Treatment When Data Is Available, CEO Says

    The monkeypox outbreak has sent the drugmaker's stock up more than 200% this year, though the company’s monkeypox antiviral remains hard to access in the U.S.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks Defying the Bear Market

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals' shares have soared 24% year to date despite the macroeconomic headwinds in its way. The biotech owes that in part to its dominance in the market for drugs that treat the underlying causes of cystic fibrosis (CF), an area in which Vertex is the only game in town. Revenue and earnings continue to grow for Vertex thanks to its CF franchise.

  • Long COVID isn’t inevitable. It only feels like it

    "How you catch COVID" could determine whether or not you develop the new disability, a doctor who treats recovering patients tells Fortune.

  • Proven Ways to Lose Abdominal Fat Fast, Say Fat Experts

    Abdominal fat —also known as visceral or belly fat—is the metabolically "active" fat stored around major organs such as the liver and is linked to serious health conditions such as cancer and diabetes. "Reducing waist size is imperative to reducing your risk of chronic health conditions," says David B. Samadi, MD. "It won't happen overnight but the sooner you begin working on losing your belly fat, the sooner you lower your chance of developing heart disease." Here are five proven ways to get ri

  • What Coffee Does to Your Blood Pressure, Says Science

    Coffee is surprisingly beneficial for your health in more ways than one. It contains polyphenols (powerful antioxidants that ward off disease in the body), can improve your gut health, and even helps you live longer. However, while a cup of morning java can positively improve your overall health, there are a few caveats to consider—like what coffee does to your blood pressure.Now it's important to note that coffee isn't the only thing to be concerned about, but consuming caffeine in general. Acc

  • Biden administration, Eli Lilly condemn Indiana’s new abortion ban

    The administration of President Joe Biden and one of Indiana's largest employers have condemned the state's new ban on abortions, with the White House calling it another extreme attempt by Republicans to trample women's rights.

  • If You're Eating Your Vegetables This Way, You're Better Off Eating Fast-Food

    Vegetables provide an abundance of health benefits. They support heart, bone, skin, and eye health, you name it. If you're not a huge fan of some vegetables, that shouldn't be a problem because there's a large variety to select from and so many ways to prepare them to help you get your daily vegetable fix in.However, as good as vegetables are for your health, you still might be sabotaging your body. If you're eating them in certain ways, such as how you cook them, you might even be better off ea

  • Toddler overdoses after using straw with drugs on it, MPD says

    The child appeared to have come into contact with “a straw with ‘drugs’ on it,” police said.

  • Dems lose key piece of health agenda in spending bill

    Parliamentarian nixes Democrats’ plan to lower drug prices for Americans with private insurance.

  • ‘Beautiful little boy’ Archie Battersbee dies in hospital, mother announces

    The 12-year-old had been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother Hollie Dance in April.

  • ‘Like winning the lottery’: Americans struggle to get monkeypox vaccines

    Amid increases in appointment availability, experts and patients are observing that the vaccination process privileges a select few

  • Biden team, Eli Lilly condemn new Indiana abortion ban

    The administration of President Joe Biden and one of Indiana's largest employers have condemned the state's new ban on abortions, with the White House calling it another extreme attempt by Republicans to trample women's rights. Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve such legislation since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a 1973 landmark case that had protected the right to abortion nationwide. “The Indiana Legislature took a devastating step as a result of the Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate women’s constitutionally protected right to abortion," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Saturday.

  • People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

    Around one in five vaccinated Britons with Omicron or Delta strain experienced diarrhoea as a symptom

  • US jury finds in favor of pharmacist who denied woman morning-after pill

    Rights groups express concern after Minnesota jury gives verdict that Andrea Anderson’s rights were not violated by pharmacy’s denial

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and a member of the Pfizer board, that aired Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Some Women 'Self-Manage' Abortions as Access Recedes

    In states that have banned abortion, some women with unwanted pregnancies are pursuing an unconventional workaround: They are “self-managing” their abortions, seeking out the necessary know-how online and obtaining the medications without the supervision of a clinic or a doctor. At first glance, the practice may recall the days before Roe v. Wade, when women too often were forced to take risky measures to end an unwanted pregnancy. But the advent of medication abortion — accomplished with drugs,

  • Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down.But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance and find new transmission pathways.How fast that wave comes, and how bad it gets, probably comes down to a genetic competition between different mutati

  • 'The prescription barrier': Birth control access comes into focus in post-Roe world

    Approval to distribute birth control pills over the counter in the United States has swiftly become a crucial battle — particularly in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • How Amgen Makes Billions On Just A Few Drugs

    Amgen produces relatively few drugs, but that doesn't mean it's any less essential or profitable.

  • Monkeypox at a daycare was ‘only a matter of time,’ expert says. Next up: pools, sports, schools

    "With school starting soon, I think this is going to be more widespread," a pediatric infectious disease specialist who worked on the FDA's review of a vaccine for monkeypox told Fortune.