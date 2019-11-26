QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on November 26, 2019 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The cash dividend is payable on December 27, 2019 to shareholders of record December 13, 2019.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "QNBC." For more information, visit QNB's web site at QNBbank.com.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qnb-corp-declares-dividend-300965778.html

SOURCE QNB Corp.