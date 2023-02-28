U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

QNB Corp. Declares Q1 2023 Dividend

QNB Corp.
·1 min read

Quakertown, PA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quakertown, PA (28 February 2023) The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on February 28, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record March 17, 2023.

 

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.

CONTACT: David W. Freeman QNB Bank 2155385600 dfreeman@qnbbank.com


