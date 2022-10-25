U.S. markets closed

QNB CORP. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022

QNB Corp.
·17 min read

QNB Corp. reports net income of $3.4 million for the third quarter 2022

Quakertown, PA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUAKERTOWN, PA (October 25, 2022) QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $3,415,000, or $0.96 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $3,424,000, or $0.96  per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, QNB reported net income of $10,474,000, or $2.94 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $12,343,000 or $3.47 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2021.

 

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.78% and 9.20%, respectively, compared with 0.84% and 9.92%, respectively, for the third quarter 2021.

 

The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, in comparison with the same period in 2021 due to growth in net interest income.  The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with the same period in 2021, is primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio held at the holding company.

The following table presents disaggregated net income: 

 

Three months ended,

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended,

 

 

 

 

 

 

9/30/2022

 

 

9/30/2021

 

 

Variance

 

 

9/30/2022

 

 

9/30/2021

 

 

Variance

 

QNB Bank

$

4,247,000

 

 

$

3,729,000

 

 

$

518,000

 

 

$

12,037,000

 

 

$

11,070,000

 

 

$

967,000

 

QNB Corp

 

(832,000)

 

 

(305,000)

 

 

(527,000)

 

 

 

(1,563,000)

 

 

1,273,000

 

 

 

(2,836,000)

 

Consolidated net income

$

3,415,000

 

 

$

3,424,000

 

 

$

(9,000)

 

 

$

10,474,000

 

 

$

12,343,000

 

 

$

(1,869,000)

 

 

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were $1,645,068,000 compared with $1,673,340,000 at December 31, 2021.  Total available for sale debt securities decreased $136,650,000, or 19.7%, to  $555,710,000, due primarily to the reduction in fair value of the portfolio, in response to the rise in interest rates during the period.  Total deposits increased $26,923,000 to $1,476,668,000.  The Bank participated in both rounds of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).  Loans receivable, excluding PPP, grew $93,364,000 to approximately $1,005,989,000 since December 31, 2021.

“Our Bank continues to perform well.  The quarter was not supported by gains on the sale of investments, as in 2021.  This quarter, we experienced an improvement in our bank operating results, with net interest income rising and improving margins.   In the quarter, our loan outstanding exceed one billion and our loan demand was steady and with growth primarily in commercial,” said David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $11,379,000 and $33,218,000 respectively, an increase of $795,000 and $1,899,000, respectively from the same periods in 2021. Net interest margin was 2.72% for the third quarter of 2022 and for the same period in 2021.  Net interest margin was 2.72% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with 2.83% for the same period in 2021.

 

The yield on earning assets was 3.23% for the third quarter 2022, compared with 3.01% in the third quarter of 2021. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, yield on earning assets was 3.08%, compared with 3.15% for the same period in 2021.  The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.65% for the quarter and 0.46% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with 0.36% and 0.40% for the same periods in 2021.

 

Proceeds from average deposit growth, PPP loan forgiveness and excess cash over the past year were invested in loans, and available-for-sale securities.  Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate  which comprised 38% of average earning assets in the first nine months of 2022 compared with 36% for the same period in 2021 and was the major contributor to the six basis-point decline in the yield on loans.  Growth in the available-for sale portfolio was primarily in mortgage-backed securities, which comprised 27% of average earnings assets in the first nine months of 2022, compared with 21% for the same period in 2021.  These increase in marketable securities as a percent of earnings assets also contributed to the reduction in net interest margin, as these securities yield less than loans.

 

Asset Quality, Provision for Loan Loss and Allowance for Loan Loss

QNB recorded no provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022 or in the third quarter 2021.  QNB's allowance for loan losses of $11,338,000 represents 1.12% of loans receivable at September 30, 2022 compared to $11,184,000, or 1.21% of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, and $11,214,000, or 1.21% of loans receivable at September 30, 2021.  Excluding the PPP loans, which are expected to be fully forgiven within the several months, and are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance represents 1.13% of loans receivable.  Net loan recoveries were $41,000 and $154,000 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, compared with recoveries of $12,000 and net charge-offs of $70,000 for the same periods in 2021, respectively.   Annualized net loan recoveries for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 0.02%  of average loans receivable for both periods.

 

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans, were $10,694,000, or 1.06% of loans receivable at September 30, 2022, compared with $11,672,000, or 1.26% of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, and $12,144,000, or 1.31% of loans receivable at September 30, 2021.  In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on impaired loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At September 30, 2022, $3,889,000, or approximately 61% of the loans classified as non-accrual are current or past due less than 30 days.  Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $17,554,000 at September 30, 2022, compared with $18,531,000 reported at December 31, 2021, and $18,946,000 at September 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $484,000 for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $1,315,000 for  the same period in 2021.  There was a net realized gain on the sale of investments of $404,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared with no sales or gains for the same period in 2022.  Unrealized loss on the investment equity securities was $1,174,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $836,000 for the same period in 2021.   The equities portfolio comprises blue-chip large-capitalized stocks, providing a taxable equivalent dividend yield of 3.36%. 

 

Fees for services to customers increased $60,000, to $423,000 for the third quarter 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 due primarily to increased overdraft occurrences.  ATM and debit card income declined $18,000 to $669,000 for the same period due to reduced card usage when comparing the two periods.  Retail brokerage and advisory income decreased $24,000 to $194,000 attributable to decreased advisory income.

 

Net gain on sales of loans decreased $59,000 when comparing the third quarter of 2022 with the same period in 2021, as there was a decrease in mortgage originations when comparing the periods.    Other non-interest income decreased $48,000 when comparing the two periods. In the third quarter of 2022, the Bank recorded a life insurance benefit of $46,000.  In the third quarter of 2021, the Bank recorded $37,000 in other income related to an anti-trust class action settlement related to the purchase of US government agency securities over several years.   The remaining negative variance is due primarily to reduced merchant fee income, title insurance income, bank owned life insurance and mortgage serving fees and of $24,000, $14,000, $12,000 and $10,000, respectively.

 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income was $2,734,000 a decrease of $4,591,000 compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to the change in fair value of the equity portfolio totaling $3,467,000.  Realized gain on sale of securities was $493,000, a decline of $547,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with the same period in 2021.  Net gain on sale of loans decreased $531,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 with the same period in 2021, as there was a decrease in mortgage originations.  Increases in non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 comprise:  fees for services to customers, ATM and debit card fees, and retail brokerage and advisory income, which increased $252,000, $26,000, and $26,000, respectively.  Other non-interest income decreased $278,000 due primarily to a life insurance benefit of $193,000 realized during the first quarter of 2021. 

 

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $7,814,000 for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $7,790,000  for the same period in 2021.  Salaries and benefits expense decreased $183,000, or 3.9%, to $4,371,000 when comparing the two quarters.  Salary expense and related payroll taxes decreased $172,000, to $3,727,000 during the third quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 with decreases in incentive bonus and related taxes of $263,000 and stock-based compensation expense of $13,000, offset in part by increased salary expense and related taxes of $104,000.  Benefits expense decreased $11,000, when comparing the two periods.

 

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $65,000, or 5.2%, to $1,314,000 for the third quarter 2022 due to increased software maintenance of $93,000, offset in part by decreased depreciation expense of $25,000.

 

Other non-interest expense increased $142,000, or 7.1%, when comparing third quarter 2022 with the same period in 2021 due to increased third-party services, timing of tax credits, travel and entertainment, and ATM and check card expense, offset in part by decreased FDIC insurance, marketing expense and the reimbursement of special asset costs.

 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expense was $23,373,000, an increase of $511,000, or 2.2%, compared to the same period in 2021.

 

Provision for income taxes decreased $51,000 to $634,000 in the third quarter 2022 due to decreased pre-tax income and a lower effective tax rate,  compared with the same period in 2021.  The effective tax rates for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 15.7% and 16.7%, respectively, compared with 16.2% and 19.1%, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.

 

 

About the Company

 

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

 

QNB Corp.

 

Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet (Period End)

9/30/22

 

6/30/22

 

3/31/22

 

12/31/21

 

9/30/21

 

Assets

$

1,645,068

 

$

1,646,695

 

$

1,647,986

 

$

1,673,340

 

$

1,658,544

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

17,218

 

 

17,094

 

 

13,260

 

 

13,390

 

 

24,160

 

Investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt securities, AFS

 

555,710

 

 

609,567

 

 

656,846

 

 

692,360

 

 

664,053

 

Equity securities

 

10,444

 

 

11,617

 

 

12,652

 

 

12,410

 

 

15,084

 

Loans held-for-sale

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,706

 

Loans receivable

 

1,008,306

 

 

963,414

 

 

926,369

 

 

926,470

 

 

923,778

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(11,338)

 

(11,297)

 

(11,231)

 

(11,184)

 

(11,214)

Net loans

 

996,968

 

 

952,117

 

 

915,138

 

 

915,286

 

 

912,564

 

Deposits

 

1,476,668

 

 

1,467,728

 

 

1,451,753

 

 

1,449,745

 

 

1,431,825

 

Demand, non-interest bearing

 

236,167

 

 

240,281

 

 

242,024

 

 

243,006

 

 

248,282

 

Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings

 

1,065,472

 

 

1,065,638

 

 

1,046,074

 

 

1,038,366

 

 

1,010,547

 

Time

 

175,029

 

 

161,809

 

 

163,655

 

 

168,373

 

 

172,996

 

Short-term borrowings

 

92,896

 

 

77,836

 

 

76,738

 

 

68,476

 

 

71,426

 

Long-term debt

 

10,000

 

 

10,000

 

 

10,000

 

 

10,000

 

 

10,000

 

Shareholders' equity

 

58,124

 

 

83,738

 

 

102,498

 

 

136,494

 

 

135,968

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Data (Period End)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans

$

6,337

 

$

7,085

 

$

7,272

 

$

7,530

 

$

7,827

 

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Restructured loans

 

4,357

 

 

4,309

 

 

4,375

 

 

4,142

 

 

4,317

 

Non-performing loans

 

10,694

 

 

11,394

 

 

11,647

 

 

11,672

 

 

12,144

 

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Non-performing assets

$

10,694

 

$

11,394

 

$

11,647

 

$

11,672

 

$

12,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

$

11,338

 

$

11,297

 

$

11,231

 

$

11,184

 

$

11,214

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale

 

1.06

%

 

1.18

%

 

1.26

%

 

1.26

%

 

1.31

%

Non-performing assets / Assets

 

0.65

%

 

0.69

%

 

0.71

%

 

0.70

%

 

0.73

%

Allowance for loan losses / Loans excluding held-for-sale

 

1.12

%

 

1.17

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.21

%

 

 

 

QNB Corp.

 

 

Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended,

 

 

Nine months ended

 

For the period:

9/30/22

 

6/30/22

 

3/31/22

 

12/31/21

 

9/30/21

 

 

9/30/22

 

9/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

13,546

 

$

12,327

 

$

11,809

 

$

11,938

 

$

11,721

 

 

$

37,682

 

$

34,832

 

Interest expense

 

2,167

 

 

1,224

 

 

1,073

 

 

1,130

 

 

1,137

 

 

 

4,464

 

 

3,513

 

Net interest income

 

11,379

 

 

11,103

 

 

10,736

 

 

10,808

 

 

10,584

 

 

 

33,218

 

 

31,319

 

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

458

 

Net interest income after provision  for loan losses

 

11,379

 

 

11,103

 

 

10,736

 

 

10,808

 

 

10,584

 

 

 

33,218

 

 

30,861

 

Non-interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees for services to customers

 

423

 

 

403

 

 

384

 

 

368

 

 

363

 

 

 

1,210

 

 

958

 

ATM and debit card

 

669

 

 

705

 

 

641

 

 

693

 

 

687

 

 

 

2,015

 

 

1,989

 

Retail brokerage and advisory income

 

194

 

 

205

 

 

205

 

 

208

 

 

218

 

 

 

604

 

 

578

 

Net realized gain on investment securities

 

-

 

 

457

 

 

36

 

 

766

 

 

404

 

 

 

493

 

 

1,040

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on  equity securities

 

(1,174)

 

(1,446)

 

(8)

 

87

 

 

(836)

 

 

(2,628)

 

839

 

Net gain on sale of loans

 

6

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

58

 

 

65

 

 

 

6

 

 

537

 

Other

 

366

 

 

315

 

 

353

 

 

348

 

 

414

 

 

 

1,034

 

 

1,312

 

Total non-interest income

 

484

 

 

639

 

 

1,611

 

 

2,528

 

 

1,315

 

 

 

2,734

 

 

7,253

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

4,371

 

 

4,205

 

 

4,266

 

 

4,540

 

 

4,554

 

 

 

12,842

 

 

12,913

 

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment

 

1,314

 

 

1,274

 

 

1,265

 

 

1,273

 

 

1,249

 

 

 

3,853

 

 

3,742

 

Other

 

2,129

 

 

2,267

 

 

2,282

 

 

2,322

 

 

1,987

 

 

 

6,678

 

 

6,207

 

Total non-interest expense

 

7,814

 

 

7,746

 

 

7,813

 

 

8,135

 

 

7,790

 

 

 

23,373

 

 

22,862

 

Income before income taxes

 

4,049

 

 

3,996

 

 

4,534

 

 

5,201

 

 

4,109

 

 

 

12,579

 

 

15,252

 

Provision for income taxes

 

634

 

 

647

 

 

824

 

 

1,052

 

 

685

 

 

 

2,105

 

 

2,909

 

Net income

$

3,415

 

$

3,349

 

$

3,710

 

$

4,149

 

$

3,424

 

 

$

10,474

 

$

12,343

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share and Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income - basic

$

0.96

 

$

0.94

 

$

1.04

 

$

1.17

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

2.94

 

$

3.47

 

Net income - diluted

$

0.96

 

$

0.94

 

$

1.04

 

$

1.17

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

2.94

 

$

3.47

 

Book value

$

16.25

 

$

23.47

 

$

28.81

 

$

38.41

 

$

38.25

 

 

$

16.25

 

$

38.25

 

Cash dividends

$

0.36

 

$

0.36

 

$

0.36

 

$

0.35

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

1.08

 

$

1.05

 

Average common shares outstanding

   - basic

 

3,567,987

 

 

3,559,185

 

 

3,552,854

 

 

3,549,584

 

 

3,554,664

 

 

 

3,560,064

 

 

3,555,420

 

Average common shares outstanding

  - diluted

 

3,567,987

 

 

3,559,185

 

 

3,554,456

 

 

3,550,542

 

 

3,555,832

 

 

 

3,560,064

 

 

3,555,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

QNB Corp.

 

Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended,

 

 

Nine months ended

 

For the period:

9/30/22

 

6/30/22

 

3/31/22

 

12/31/21

 

9/30/21

 

 

9/30/22

 

9/30/21

 

Selected Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

0.78

%

 

0.79

%

 

0.90

%

 

0.98

%

 

0.84

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

1.06

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

9.20

%

 

9.28

%

 

10.60

%

 

11.82

%

 

9.92

%

 

 

9.68

%

 

12.31

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

 

2.72

%

 

2.73

%

 

2.71

%

 

2.68

%

 

2.72

%

 

 

2.72

%

 

2.83

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

 

64.88

%

 

64.98

%

 

62.35

%

 

59.29

%

 

64.47

%

 

 

64.04

%

 

58.48

%

Average shareholders' equity to total

   average assets

 

8.53

%

 

8.51

%

 

8.47

%

 

8.43

%

 

8.53

%

 

 

8.50

%

 

8.61

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(41)

$

(66)

$

(47)

$

30

 

$

(12)

 

$

(154)

$

70

 

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) -  annualized / Average loans excluding  held-for-sale

 

-0.02

%

 

-0.03

%

 

-0.02

%

 

0.01

%

 

-0.01

%

 

 

-0.02

%

 

0.01

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet (Average)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

$

1,727,132

 

$

1,700,600

 

$

1,675,385

 

$

1,672,267

 

$

1,623,704

 

 

$

1,701,272

 

$

1,556,429

 

Investment securities (AFS &  Equities)

 

691,010

 

 

710,856

 

 

710,109

 

 

690,792

 

 

600,355

 

 

 

703,922

 

 

523,844

 

Loans receivable

 

984,968

 

 

944,773

 

 

918,602

 

 

918,631

 

 

922,187

 

 

 

949,691

 

 

931,180

 

Deposits

 

1,475,668

 

 

1,458,921

 

 

1,444,049

 

 

1,440,611

 

 

1,389,149

 

 

 

1,459,662

 

 

1,331,631

 

Shareholders' equity

 

147,296

 

 

144,688

 

 

141,986

 

 

139,227

 

 

136,888

 

 

 

144,676

 

 

134,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONTACT: David W, Freeman QNB Bank 2155385600 ext. 5619 dfreeman@qnbbank.com


