QNB Metals Announces Termination of LOI for Proposed Transaction with Analog Gold

·1 min read

CSE: TIM

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - QNB Metals Inc. ("QNB Metals" or the "Corporation") (CSE: TIM), today announces that the Corporation and Analog Gold Inc. have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced letter of intent ("LOI") in accordance with the terms of the LOI.

As a result, the Proposed Transaction (as described in the Corporation's press release dated June 22, 2022) will not proceed.

About the Company

QNB Metals Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the strategic acquisition of precious and base metals projects while closing and maintaining key partnerships.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE QNB Metals Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/23/c8445.html

