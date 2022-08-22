U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,137.99
    -90.49 (-2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,063.61
    -643.13 (-1.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,381.57
    -323.64 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,915.41
    -41.93 (-2.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.30
    -14.60 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.19 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9947
    -0.0097 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    +0.0480 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0057 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4780
    +0.5480 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,131.53
    -386.35 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.66
    -5.29 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

QNET and Nielsen IQ Study Reveals Positive Attitudes toward Entrepreneurship and Direct Selling in Egypt's Post-Pandemic Economy

·5 min read

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A ground-breaking study conducted by the global, e-commerce-based direct selling company, QNET, in partnership with Nielsen IQ, finds most Egyptians hold favourable attitudes toward entrepreneurship in the post-pandemic economy and believe the direct selling model provides advantages to starting a business and earning extra income.

A willingness among Egyptians to engage in entrepreneurship is a positive sign for the country, as other studies have suggested that entrepreneurship could be a significant driver of economic growth throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where women and youth, though well educated, struggle with high levels of unemployment.

The Nielsen study, which interviewed 1,121 respondents from across Egypt, found that most associate entrepreneurship with concepts such as freedom, being your own boss, and earning a high income.

A growing desire for independence and flexibility drives this positive perception, as many identified these as primary motivators for becoming an entrepreneur. At the same time, they also noted financial risk as a significant barrier.

More than half the respondents cited online businesses as an example of entrepreneurial activity, and 45% believe the COVID-19 pandemic increased opportunities for online entrepreneurs in Egypt.

This reflects the experience of many others around the world during the lockdowns. When bricks-and-mortar stores were forced to close, e-commerce-based businesses experienced a boom globally, as more people went online to purchase the goods and services they needed.

Advances in mobile technology and the growth of online businesses are creating more income earning opportunities in Egypt and other MENA countries. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found that online business processes, such as social commerce and mobile phone payment systems, are lowering barriers to entrepreneurship in the MENA region, particularly for women.

The availability of more income-earning opportunities could be changing how Egyptians view their employment. The Nielsen study revealed a broad approval among Egyptians of having a "side job", such as when a person takes on part-time activities or starts a small business, in addition to their primary employment, to earn supplemental income.

Again, the attitude among Egyptians is consistent with the global trend, particularly with the growth of the gig economy, in which people use online platforms to sell products and services to earn extra income in their spare time.

Globally, Gig-based activities increased during the pandemic, as economic uncertainty prompted people to seek alternative sources of income. In the process, many discovered that technology enabled them to work from anywhere according to their own schedule, meeting their desire for greater autonomy and flexibility in their work.

According to the Nielsen study, direct selling ranked as the most common activity mentioned by Egyptians who currently have or have had a side job.

Of these respondents, 78% said having a side job was a good source of extra income, 45% claimed it provided them with new experiences, and 40% mentioned it increased their self-confidence.

Direct Selling and Entrepreneurship

Nielsen discovered that nearly 80% of Egyptians are aware of the direct selling model in which independent representatives sell goods or services outside a traditional retail environment. Many international businesses have used this business model for more than a century to move their products to market efficiently.

A majority of the Egyptian participants in the study perceive direct selling as a good way to own a business because of the low start-up costs involved. This is a significant finding for the industry, considering that many respondents cite financial risk as a barrier to entrepreneurship.

The study revealed that Egyptians tend to associate direct selling with online businesses, an important link to the gig economy, which has flourished, in part, due to advances in mobile technology. 71% of respondents believe that the direct selling model helped boost entrepreneurial activity in Egypt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Nielsen, among those respondents who started a direct selling business with QNET, 72% remain with the company today. That is the highest retention rate among all the direct selling companies examined by the study.

Respondents who said they had considered exploring QNET's direct selling opportunity were encouraged by the fact that it is a highly recommended, global company with a positive "word-of-mouth" reputation, meaning respondents hear good things about the company from friends and family. Respondents also mentioned factors such as its friendly and knowledgeable representatives, quality products that customers want to buy, and strong partnership deals.

The findings of the study were presented to the media at an event in Cairo on August 2nd, at which Deputy Regional General manager of QNET, Mr Houssam El din Elmilliegi said, "This study demonstrates how direct selling companies like QNET are strong supporters of entrepreneurship and the growing gig-economy in Egypt and throughout the middle east. With low start-up costs, a portfolio of quality products in high demand, and innovative online tools like our award-winning mobile app, QNET provides our distributors with the independence, flexibility, and support they need to own and grow a successful business."

The respondents interviewed for this study were selected from various socioeconomic backgrounds from across Egypt. 51% were males, and 49% were females. Their ages ranged from 20 to 55. Nielsen IQ is a globally recognized industry leader in consumer research.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qnet-and-nielsen-iq-study-reveals-positive-attitudes-toward-entrepreneurship-and-direct-selling-in-egypts-post-pandemic-economy-301610094.html

SOURCE QNET

Recommended Stories

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • Apple employees claim they’re doing ‘exceptional work’ remotely as Tim Cook orders them back. They’re probably wrong

    A petition demanding “location flexible work” began circulating among Apple workers over the weekend.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Confirms Layoffs, Says It Is Cutting About 3,000 Jobs

    Ford Motor confirmed Monday it is laying off roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract employees, marking the latest in its efforts to slash costs as it makes a longer-range transition to electric vehicles. Ford sent an internal email Monday to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected salaried and agency workers this week of the cuts. The email was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Ford to eliminate 3,000 jobs globally

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss news that Ford will lay off 3,000 workers.

  • Apple employees launch petition to protest return-to-office plans

    Employee advocacy group Apple Together says that the company needs to be more flexible around its return to work policies.

  • Roof Strength on Older Ford Trucks Called Into Question by $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict

    A $1.7 billion jury verdict against Ford involving a fatal truck crash called into question the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups sold by the company over a roughly 17-year period.

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStocks Heading Toward Worst Selloff Since June: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleSeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan LoanSaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from f

  • $600K May Not Go As Far in Retirement As You'd Think

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's Proof That Shoppers Are Changing Their Behavior

    We share several insights into the state of the consumer as well as confirmation for the portfolio's position in 3 stocks.

  • Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to EVs, software

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been saying for months that he believed the Dearborn, Mich. automaker had too many people, and that not enough of its workforce had the skills required as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles and digital services. Ford shares were down 4.8% in midday trading amid broader declines on Wall Street.

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best artificial intelligence stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the introduction and detailed analysis of the artificial intelligence market, go to 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now. Artificial intelligence is defined as the intelligence displayed by machines, while natural intelligence is the term coined […]

  • In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle, Starbucks: How restaurants rank for employee satisfaction

    Sharon Zackfia, William Blair Equity Research Group Head of Consumer Sector, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the results of William Blair's restaurant survey and how restaurant chains can improve employee retention.

  • Natural-gas prices surge to their highest level since 2008; oil slips

    U.S. crude-oil futures end lower Monday, but pare much of the day's losses on renewed worries about tight supplies. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, climb to a fresh 14-year high as fears about shortages in Europe also impact the U.S. market.

  • The Smart Way Investors Can Retire at 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UPS' Volume Is Going Down -- Here's Why That Makes the Stock a Buy Right Now

    The heart of its transformation strategy is a focus on growing its business in some key end markets, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), healthcare, profitable expansion in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce deliveries, and growth in highly profitable international markets. While the transformational strategy was launched in 2018, Carol Tome's appointment as CEO in 2020 led to the extra emphasis placed on a "better, not bigger" framework. Volume is declining, but average revenue per piece is increasing, resulting in strong revenue growth.

  • Zoom’s Post-Pandemic Slowdown Keeps Stock in Check

    (Bloomberg) -- The days of virtual happy hours are long past now that most of the world has moved on from Covid-19 lockdowns. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is still paying the price in its income statement and in the stock market. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStocks Heading Toward Worst Selloff Since June: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleSe

  • Ben & Jerry's loses bid to halt sales in West Bank

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ben & Jerry's attempt to stop its parent Unilever Plc from allowing its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which Ben & Jerry's said undermined its values. U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan said Ben & Jerry's did not deserve an injunction to halt ice cream sales and marketing because it did not show it would suffer irreparable harm, or that customers would be confused. Ben & Jerry's sued Unilever on July 5, saying the sale of its Israeli business to local licensee Avi Zinger violated the agreement under which Unilever bought the Burlington, Vermont-based company in 2000.

  • As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive

    HIGASHIOSAKA, Japan (Reuters) -The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland. Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of which have fewer than 20 employees, the city is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan's small manufacturers toward a tipping point. The workshops in Higashiosaka create metal components for everything from train seats to ballpoint pens, and have long relied on powerhouses such as Sharp, Panasonic, and Sanyo for orders.

  • How Occidental Petroleum Captured Warren Buffett’s Eye

    The best-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, oil-and-gas producer Occidental Petroleum is a newfound favorite of the veteran investor.