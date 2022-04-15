U.S. markets closed

QOL Medical, LLC Selects Optum Frontier Therapies as an Exclusive Pharmacy Partner to Best Support Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID) Patients on Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution

·5 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QOL Medical, LLC, a ground-breaking rare disease pharmaceutical company, announced today it has selected Optum Frontier Therapies as its new pharmacy partner to support CSID patients nationwide being treated with Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution.

QOL Medical, LLC Selects Optum Frontier Therapies as an Exclusive Pharmacy Partner to Support CSID patients nationwide.

Currently, Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution is the only treatment for Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID) in children and adults. Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution is an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of genetically determined sucrase deficiency, which is part of Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency. Sucraid® can help improve the breakdown and absorption of sucrose (table sugar) from the intestine and can help relieve the gastrointestinal symptoms of CSID. www.sucraid.com

"At QOL Medical, we're passionate about improving the lives of patients living with rare diseases. Our patients and healthcare providers needs are unique." said Weng Tao, MD, COO of QOL Medical, LLC. "The migration to Optum Frontier Therapies means better care for our patients, and greater attention and support for our healthcare providers."

Optum Frontier Therapies, a specialty pharmacy and distribution business dedicated to people with rare disease, partners with stakeholders across health care to provide customizable pharmacy and patient services, distribute and dispense specialty medications, and utilize data reporting and analytics to advance therapeutic outcomes and experiences.

"People living with rare disease are often on long and complex journeys, and it is critical to simplify their access to care and expert support," said Natasha Mayfield, Vice President and General Manager, Optum Frontier Therapies. "As a clinical partner, we are honored to be chosen by QOL Medical to deliver this important therapy to patients living with CSID."

People with CSID, commonly known as Sucrose (sugar) Intolerance, are unable to properly digest sucrose (table sugar), which is found in foods like ice cream, apples, cake, and corn. In adolescents and adults, CSID has been characterized by symptoms of chronic abdominal pain, gas, bloating, and diarrhea, which overlap with common irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. In infants, CSID classically presents as explosive watery diarrhea, failure to thrive, diaper rash, irritability, and acidic stools.

Important Safety Information

INDICATION

Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution is an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of genetically determined sucrase deficiency, which is part of Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR SUCRAID® (SACROSIDASE) ORAL SOLUTION

  • Sucraid® may cause a serious allergic reaction. If you notice any swelling or have difficulty breathing, get emergency help right away.

  • Sucraid® does not break down some sugars that come from the digestion of starch. You may need to restrict the amount of starch in your diet. Your doctor will tell you if you should restrict starch in your diet.

  • Tell your doctor if you are allergic to, have ever had a reaction to, or have ever had difficulty taking yeast, yeast products, papain, or glycerin (glycerol).

  • Tell your doctor if you have diabetes, as your blood glucose levels may change if you begin taking Sucraid®. Your doctor will tell you if your diet or diabetes medicines need to be changed.

  • Some patients treated with Sucraid® may have worse abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea. Constipation, difficulty sleeping, headache, nervousness, and dehydration have also occurred. Check with your doctor if you notice these or other side effects.

  • Sucraid® has not been tested to see if it works in patients with secondary (acquired) sucrase deficiency.

  • NEVER HEAT SUCRAID® OR PUT IT IN WARM OR HOT BEVERAGES OR INFANT FORMULA. Do not mix Sucraid® with fruit juice or take it with fruit juice. Take Sucraid® as prescribed by your doctor. Normally half of the dose of Sucraid® is taken before a meal or snack and the other half is taken during the meal or snack.

  • Sucraid® should be refrigerated at 36°F-46°F (2°C-8°C) and should be protected from heat and light.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Click here to read our full prescribing information Sucraid® PI.

About QOL Medical, LLC

QOL Medical is a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes and overall quality of life for patients with rare diseases. QOL Medical is a patient-centric company founded in 2003 to focus on the acquisition and commercialization of orphan and gastrointestinal products in underserved markets. Learn more at www.qolmed.com.

Sucriad® is a registered trademark of QOL Medical, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Optum Frontier Therapies

Optum® Frontier Therapies is a specialty pharmacy dedicated to patients living with rare diseases. Their patient-first pharmacy model is designed to simplify the patient's experience by providing one-on-one expert guidance for their pharmacy needs. They have two distinct centers of expertise to tailor to the needs of a specific disease state or therapy: The Optum Frontier Therapies Center for Rare Disease and The Optum Frontier Therapies Center for Gene Therpay. Learn more at frontiertherapies.optum.com.

Media Contact:
QOL Medical, LLC
Tiffany Carter
Phone: 818-720-8557
Email: tiffany@tlcmarketingpr.com

Corporate Contact:
QOL Medical, LLC
3405 Ocean Drive
Vero Beach, FL 32963
Phone: 866-469-3773
Fax: 772-365-3375
Email: info@qolmed.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qol-medical-llc-selects-optum-frontier-therapies-as-an-exclusive-pharmacy-partner-to-best-support-congenital-sucrase-isomaltase-deficiency-csid-patients-on-sucraid-sacrosidase-oral-solution-301525247.html

SOURCE QOL Medical, LLC

