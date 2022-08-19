U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,247.25
    -39.25 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,735.00
    -246.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,378.25
    -145.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.70
    -23.00 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.90
    -1.60 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.30 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0053
    -0.0039 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    +0.78 (+3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0106 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0290
    +1.1670 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,452.97
    -2,065.36 (-8.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.30
    -48.43 (-8.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.81
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Qonkur Media Ranks No. 173 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

·3 min read

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,983% Percent, Qonkur Media Receives Ranking No. 173 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Qonkur Media is No. 173 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Qonkur Media
Qonkur Media

"Being named to this prestigious list means Qonkur Media is now part of a very exclusive community that consists of some of the most successful and renowned companies in the world," said Mike Berro, CEO and Founder at Qonkur. "Our incredible growth during difficult economic times has been made possible by our amazing team, and I take this opportunity to congratulate the entire Qonkur family on this momentous achievement."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"We're confident that this is the first of many. Qonkur's No.15 ranking in Advertising & Marketing moves us closer to dominating the industry," said Berro.

Qonkur is no stranger to the ranks. This list officially places them as the fastest-growing Cannabis Agency in America. They represent clients in over 10 states and have delivered billions of everlasting impressions for their clients.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qonkur-media-ranks-no-173-on-the-2022-inc-5000-annual-list-301608973.html

SOURCE QONKUR MEDIA GROUP LLC

Recommended Stories

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

  • Endo bankruptcy filing adds another twist to firm's unusual relationship with its Malvern HQ

    The pharmaceutical company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, had the 320,000-square-foot complex built a decade ago.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • Missed BBBY? 10 'Meme Stocks' Are Next Gold Mines, Analysts Say

    Chasing best-known favorites may not be the best way to score on Meme stocks, analysts say. Meme stock ETFs can help.

  • 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.884 Billion

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.884 billion for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022, or $6.16 per share, compared with net income of $1.667 billion, or $5.32 per share, for the quarter ended August 1, 2021. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, compared with $4.680 billion, or $14.86 per share, for the same period last year.

  • How The Rich Avoid Paying Taxes on Savings Accounts

    If you keep money in a regular savings account you will generally owe federal income taxes on the interest that is earned. You'll pay taxes at your regular rate the year interest is earned, whether or not you withdraw from … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Tax on a Savings Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ryan Cohen's $60 million Bed Bath u-turn triggers meme stock investor ire

    Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on Thursday he had sold his 9.8% stake in the struggling home goods retailer, almost five months after amassing it and pushing for changes. Cohen stands to earn a profit before taxes of between $55 million and $60 million on the stock sale, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter.

  • US Futures Slide as Global Rate-Hike Wagers Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures fell with Treasuries after a chorus of Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to continue rate hikes and traders raised tightening wagers for other major central banks. The dollar headed for the biggest weekly rally since April 2020.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden

  • Top after-hours movers: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials, Weber and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meme Stock Hero Ryan Cohen Used Retail Investors To Pump 'Extremely Underwater' Bed Bath & Beyond Position, Strategist Says

    Retail traders were quick to flock to the side of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) founder and GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) chair Ryan Cohen when he purchased a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) in March. Less than six months later, Cohen has filed intent to sell his stake in the embattled retailer and accusations are flying. One institutional investor has suggested that Cohen used retail investors to pump the stock for his own benefit. What To Know: Luke Lloyd, wealth advisor and investment stra

  • StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

    StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -54.55% and 10.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘There’s always a bull market somewhere’: Jim Cramer’s famous words suggest you can make money no matter what. Here are 2 powerful tailwinds to take advantage of today

    It's always time to get rich — even in times of chaos.

  • Bitcoin Sinks to Below $22,000. Crypto Stocks Coinbase and Marathon Digital Tumble.

    The selloff of the world's largest cryptocurrency comes just days after Bitcoin crossed $25,000.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a set of proprietary algorithms, the Smart Score collects a range of data for every stock – and sorts it according to 8 fac

  • My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

    Tesla has already proven itself a leader in the space -- now it needs to execute and maintain its status.