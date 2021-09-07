U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,517.63
    -17.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,081.07
    -288.02 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.85
    +0.33 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.53
    -5.52 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.18
    -1.11 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    -35.20 (-1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.48 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3730
    +0.0510 (+3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2000
    +0.3810 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,222.35
    -4,444.05 (-8.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.53
    -166.43 (-12.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,154.23
    -32.95 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Qontigo Names Mohan Verma as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Business Development

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo announced today the appointment of Mohan Verma as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Business Development. In this role, Verma will oversee relationships with strategic accounts, which include many of Qontigo's largest and most sophisticated clients, as well as certain other strategic growth initiatives. Verma most recently served as Managing Director, Global Head of Partnerships at MSCI, Inc., where he held a number of senior positions over the last 11 years. Before that he was with RiskMetrics Group, which was acquired by MSCI in 2010.

Mohan Verma, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Business Development at Qontigo
Mohan Verma, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Business Development at Qontigo

Brian Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Qontigo, said, "I am pleased to welcome Mohan to our team. Since the launch of Qontigo almost two years ago, we have seen steadily strengthening demand for our solutions, created by leveraging Qontigo's advanced indexing and analytics capabilities. Those unique capabilities, combined with Mohan's proven ability to deliver innovation, value and growth, will help us to accelerate the fulfillment of our vision and value proposition by meeting—and exceeding—the enterprise-level needs of our highly demanding strategic accounts."

Prior to his most recent roles as Global Head of Partnerships and Head of Services and Solutions, he led Analytics Client Coverage in the Americas for MSCI and RiskMetrics Group.

About Qontigo
Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, capital owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors and asset owners worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

www.qontigo.com

(PRNewsfoto/Qontigo)
(PRNewsfoto/Qontigo)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qontigo-names-mohan-verma-as-senior-managing-director-global-head-of-business-development-301370399.html

SOURCE Qontigo

Recommended Stories

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    The very best investment opportunities are often rooted in market-based evolutions in addition to savvy leadership.

  • Self-Driving Cars Are Here and the Leaders May Surprise You

    Self-driving technology has been advancing quickly over the last decade, and there are now a handful of companies operating fully autonomous commercial vehicles in the market. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo and General Motors' (NYSE: GM) Cruise are now operating fully autonomous ride-hailing services in the San Francisco area, and Waymo is also operating in the Phoenix area, both without a safety driver. There are eight companies with permits to operate driverless tests in California, where most of the country's self-driving testing is taking place.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • This Simple Thing Sent These 3 Nasdaq Stocks Soaring Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has consistently hit new highs for quite a while since the coronavirus bear market in early 2020. Before the market opened on Tuesday morning, it looked as though the Nasdaq might take a bit of a breather, as Nasdaq futures were down about 18 points to 15,633 as of 7 a.m. EDT. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) has become the giant of online dating, with its popular Tinder app driving its performance over the past several years.

  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Looks Undervalued, But Remains Under Legal Burdens

    The Kraft Heinz Company (NasdaqGS: KHC) stock was doing great in 2021 until it wasn't. After shooting up over 30%, it topped in June and gave back almost all the gains for the year. While the latest SEC slap on the wrist might be an isolated case, it certainly adds to the downtrend. We will examine the current intrinsic value based on the discounted cash-flow model in the wake of these events.

  • Crypto: Cardano (ADA) and Solana boom as bitcoin retakes $50,000

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month from Bitcoin to Cardano, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    They offer high growth, and while they're not risk-free, their stability means you can look beyond the risk to the rewards.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Moderna The Trade: Moderna, In

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Expects to Double Soon

    All three stocks on this list can more than double your money according to investment bank analysts who cover them.

  • Why SentinelOne Stock Rose 29.6% in August

    This newly public cybersecurity company was all the rage last month as cyberattacks once again were in the news.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Should You Consider Investing in BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.45% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, 10.46% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and 10.52% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the second […]

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    A major licensing deal with cancer giant Roche is pushing the biotech's shares higher this morning.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • Baidu, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in September

    The pandemic definitely benefited e-commerce companies, but the digitization of retail sales was already a long-term trend. With many e-commerce stocks soaring in 2020, many have been also-rans in 2021 as the market has generally turned to reopening and cyclical stocks. Although it outperformed handily in the opening months of the pandemic, over the past 12 months, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has badly lagged the S&P 500, to the tune of about 30 percentage points!

  • enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium To Combine To Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company

    enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX: AZZ) (OTCQB: AZZUF) (FRA: P8AA) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development staged in-situ reco

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.