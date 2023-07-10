Qoria (ASX:QOR investor five-year losses grow to 60% as the stock sheds AU$32m this past week

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the Qoria Limited (ASX:QOR) share price is a whole 60% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 40%. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 13%.

Since Qoria has shed AU$32m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Because Qoria made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Qoria saw its revenue increase by 66% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. In contrast, the share price is has averaged a loss of 10% per year - that's quite disappointing. This could mean high expectations have been tempered, potentially because investors are looking to the bottom line. Given the revenue growth we'd consider the stock to be quite an interesting prospect if the company has a clear path to profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Qoria in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 10% in the last year, Qoria shareholders lost 40%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Qoria better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Qoria that you should be aware of before investing here.

Qoria is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

