QPR has developed a Process Mining Data Bank for public administration use

QPR Software Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • QPR1V.HE
QPR Software Oyj
QPR Software Oyj




QPR Software Plc PRESS RELEASE 10, May 2022 at 11:30 AM




QPR has developed a Process Mining Data Bank for public administration use


QPR Software has developed a Process Mining Data Bank, which can enable public administration organizations to easily use process mining solutions to streamline their own operations. QPR will be presenting the Process Mining Data Bank, based on its own QPR ProcessAnalyzer software, at the Valtio Expo event today, on May 10th.

Process mining enables organizations to develop their processes, and thereby the functionality, efficiency, and reliability of their services. The activities of public administration are mainly focused on providing various services to citizens. Organizations such as municipalities and government agencies, are under constant financial pressure, so leveraging digitalization and automation will enable them to provide these services more efficiently and to a higher quality. With the aid of process mining technology, organizations can measure and improve the efficiency, quality, and level of automation in their processes.

QPR has a long tradition providing SaaS-services, as well as, working in partnership with municipalities and the state to provide solution and expert services. In Finland, the goal of public administration is to be a pioneer in digitalization, but decision-making in large-scale IT projects can be time-consuming. This is why QPR opted to focus on customer needs, whilst developing The Process Mining Bank – a cloud-based service, and has created an easy-to-implement system that does not require large investments. The deployment threshold is thus very low, and the advancing of projects is rapid. Simultaneously, the system allows different actors in a common development environment to work together and share best practices.

“QPR has long been cooperating with customers in the Finnish public administration sector. We understand the ever-increasing demands on streamlining the sector’s operations and service production. Process mining as a technology offers a new dimension to the development of operations and services, enabling the utilization of data in, among other things, process development and optimization”, CEO of QPR Software Jussi Vasama concludes.



Further information:

Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
QPR Software Plc
Tel. +358 50 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


