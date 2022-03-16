QPR Software Oyj





QPR SOFTWARE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 16, 2022 AT 11 AM





QPR Software Annual Report 2021, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report published

QPR's Annual Report 2021 has been published online at www.qpr.com and www.qpr.fi (In the Investors section under Annual Report). The Annual Report including the company's Financial Statements for the period 1 January - 31 December 2021 is available in English and Finnish on the corporate website. In accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, the Financial Statements year 2021 have also been published in XHTML format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labeled with XBRL tags.

QPR has also published the company's Corporate Governance Statement 2021 and Remuneration Report for the financial year 2021. The Remuneration Report presents the remuneration of the Board of Directors and CEO in 2021. The Remuneration report will be presented at the Annual General Meeting on 6 April 2022. The Statement and Remuneration Report is available on the company's website at www.qpr.fi (In the Investors section under Annual Report).

The Annual Report, the Statement, and Remuneration Report can be downloaded as PDF files from the company's website both in English and Finnish, and they are also attached to this release.

A paper version of the Annual Report 2021 in both English and Finnish is available on request from QPR's headquarters at Huopalahdentie 24, 00350 Helsinki (Please contact: Sanna Salo: sanna.salo@qpr.com ).

For further information, please contact:

QPR Software Oyj

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +35850 380 9893





About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management , and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Story continues

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com







DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com

Attachments



