QPR Software expands cooperation with multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with SAP S4/HANA Vectorial solution

QPR Software Oyj expands its cooperation by delivering the SAP S4/HANA Vectorial solution to a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company that operates in more than 40 countries worldwide. The customer uses the solution as part of the previously acquired process mining software QPR ProcessAnalyzer cloud service. SAP S/4HANA Vectorial is an innovative process mining solution designed as a tool for SAP experts and business analysts during S/4HANA migration projects. QPR and its partner Tietoevry combined QPR's market-leading process mining technology with the SAP transformation experience of top experts to bring to market a solution that gives organizations much-needed support on their S/4HANA transformation journey.

The main objective for the customer is to renew its ERP system as the SAP ECC generation is approaching its end of life. While the company needs to manage the risks of the migration project, they also want to understand its real as-is process variations, and bottlenecks to be able to transform them, manage the changes, and improve the organization’s business performance. In addition to SAP S4/HANA Vectorial, the company also purchased QPR ProcessDesigner process modeling software, which provides transparency to the organization by visualizing how it works as a whole.

SAP S/4HANA Vectorial can be used for any process found in SAP’s process documentation. The company is primarily utilizing the technology in its Order-to-Cash (OTC), Purchase-to-Pay (P2P), Accounts Receivable (AR), Accounts Payable (AP), plant maintenance, production, delivery, and quality management processes.

Navigating through SAP S/4HANA transformation is a challenging task that requires the right knowledge, understanding, and resources. QPR's consultants have a crucial role to provide the company with specialized process understanding and capabilities that enable them to make informed decisions throughout the entire life cycle of a migration project, from the planning stage to completion.

QPR Software was selected as the vendor of choice because its innovative solution stood out as the market’s best option for understanding the big picture, getting all functions on the same page, and standardizing process management across functions and geographical areas.

"ERP-migration projects are complex undertakings that involve multiple stakeholders, processes, and systems and are often reported to be delayed and going over budget. Without an understanding of what really happens in the company’s core processes, the SAP S/4HANA transformation project is bound to turn into a costly headache. We are very happy to be able to help this organization tackle these challenges and support its transformation project with a realistic timeline avoiding the risk of nasty surprises. We have a strong focus on letting them deliver business performance improvements along with the successful S/4HANA transformation project,” says QPR’s Chief Revenue Officer Eric Allart.









