U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,976.00
    -27.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,124.00
    -195.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,440.25
    -94.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.20
    -9.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.76
    +0.37 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -2.03 (-9.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7200
    -0.5930 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,902.91
    +691.92 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.01
    +10.89 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,825.87
    +31.83 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

QPR Software expands cooperation with multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with SAP S4/HANA Vectorial solution

QPR Software Oyj
·3 min read
QPR Software Oyj
QPR Software Oyj






QPR SOFTWARE PLC                             PRESS RELEASE                     13 January 2023 at 14 pm EET






QPR Software Oyj expands its cooperation by delivering the SAP S4/HANA Vectorial solution to a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company that operates in more than 40 countries worldwide. The customer uses the solution as part of the previously acquired process mining software QPR ProcessAnalyzer cloud service. SAP S/4HANA Vectorial is an innovative process mining solution designed as a tool for SAP experts and business analysts during S/4HANA migration projects. QPR and its partner Tietoevry combined QPR's market-leading process mining technology with the SAP transformation experience of top experts to bring to market a solution that gives organizations much-needed support on their S/4HANA transformation journey.

The main objective for the customer is to renew its ERP system as the SAP ECC generation is approaching its end of life. While the company needs to manage the risks of the migration project, they also want to understand its real as-is process variations, and bottlenecks to be able to transform them, manage the changes, and improve the organization’s business performance. In addition to SAP S4/HANA Vectorial, the company also purchased QPR ProcessDesigner process modeling software, which provides transparency to the organization by visualizing how it works as a whole.

SAP S/4HANA Vectorial can be used for any process found in SAP’s process documentation. The company is primarily utilizing the technology in its Order-to-Cash (OTC), Purchase-to-Pay (P2P), Accounts Receivable (AR), Accounts Payable (AP), plant maintenance, production, delivery, and quality management processes.

Navigating through SAP S/4HANA transformation is a challenging task that requires the right knowledge, understanding, and resources. QPR's consultants have a crucial role to provide the company with specialized process understanding and capabilities that enable them to make informed decisions throughout the entire life cycle of a migration project, from the planning stage to completion.

QPR Software was selected as the vendor of choice because its innovative solution stood out as the market’s best option for understanding the big picture, getting all functions on the same page, and standardizing process management across functions and geographical areas.

"ERP-migration projects are complex undertakings that involve multiple stakeholders, processes, and systems and are often reported to be delayed and going over budget. Without an understanding of what really happens in the company’s core processes, the SAP S/4HANA transformation project is bound to turn into a costly headache. We are very happy to be able to help this organization tackle these challenges and support its transformation project with a realistic timeline avoiding the risk of nasty surprises. We have a strong focus on letting them deliver business performance improvements along with the successful S/4HANA transformation project,” says QPR’s Chief Revenue Officer Eric Allart.



For further information:

QPR Software Plc

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893



About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com


 

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile in T-Mobile's Acquisition Crosshairs

    T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) weighed acquiring "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds-backed budget wireless provider Mint Mobile. Reynolds owns about 25% of the company, Bloomberg reported. Mint Mobile offers budget cell phone plans on the T-Mobile network starting at a monthly plan of $15. Reynolds became a part-owner of Mint Mobile in 2019. As the company's primary pitchman, he's starred in Mint Mobile's TV ads and pushed the company heavily to his 21 million Twitter and 47 million Meta Platforms I

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook to Take a 40% Pay Cut This Year

    Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has asked for a big cut in compensation this year. Mr. Cook’s total compensation target for 2023 will be $49 million, the company said in a Thursday filing. The iPhone giant said its board committee on executive compensation took into consideration shareholder feedback as well as a recommendation from Mr. Cook in making the adjustment.

  • Palantir Is Starting 2023 With A Bang

    In this video, I will be talking about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), more specifically the recent announcements it made during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), some new partnerships, and why 2023 looks to be an exciting year for shareholders.

  • Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is annoyed employees didn’t listen to his back-to-office request—and now he’s ordering a return

    Starting Jan. 30, Starbucks employees are expected to be in the office three days a week.

  • Burger King Makes a Big Move in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    Burger King has seen better days. Once the Pepsi to McDonald's Coke, the Restaurant Brands International chain has fallen to number three in the U.S., slipping behind Wendy's . On the positive side, however, Burger King has great brand recognition.

  • Wells Fargo Says Regulatory Settlement Hit Earnings

    Wells Fargo Co.’s earnings just landed. The bank took a big charge tied to [a $3.7 billion settlement](https://www.wsj.com/articles/wells-fargo-reaches-3-7-billion-deal-with-regulators-over-consumer-banking-11671546132?mod=article_inline) with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau late last year to settle allegations that it harmed more than 16 million people with deposit accounts, auto loans and mortgages. + The bank earned $2.86 billion, down 50% from $5.75 billion in the [year-earlier quar

  • Wells Fargo profit falls 50% on higher reserves, costs

    (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported a 50% decline in profit for the fourth quarter as the bank racked up more than $3 billion in costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted loan loss reserves for a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses was $957 million in the quarter, compared with a $452 million release a year earlier. Provision for credit losses in the quarter included a $397 million increase in the allowance for credit losses primarily reflecting loan growth, as well as a less favorable economic environment, the bank said.

  • Is Meta Platforms Sitting on a $1 Trillion Opportunity?

    Don't be too surprised if you find yourself or a friend spending a lot of money in the metaverse in the near future. The metaverse could fuel $1 trillion in commerce by 2025, according to Accenture, a research firm. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is sitting in the driver's seat, with its Oculus headsets accounting for nearly 85% of AR/VR device sales in 2022.

  • How Long Will $400k Last Me in Retirement?

    Data from the Federal Reserve shows that the average savings in the United States at retirement age is just $255,200. So if you find yourself with $400,000 in assets at retirement age, congratulations! You're doing much better than average. But how … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $400k Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ChatGPT: What you need to know about the most talked about AI tool

    ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence tool that can replicate human tasks from producing sophisticated computer code to writing academic papers.

  • Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial

    Elon Musk is set to become the rare CEO to fight a securities class action at trial next week, where he will defend his 2018 tweet announcing he had "funding secured" to take Tesla Inc private. As a result, the jury will need to determine only if the statements impacted Tesla's share prices, if Musk acted knowingly, and the amount of any damages. Judge Edward Chen's ruling in May means that shareholders are "starting with runners on base," he said.

  • Tesla leases 1M-SF warehouse in Brookshire's Empire West Business Park

    Tesla is in the process of obtaining permits for the build-out of the 1.04 million-square-foot industrial facility.

  • ConocoPhillips in Talks to Sell Venezuelan Oil in U.S. to Recover Billions It Is Owed

    The Houston-based oil company has had preliminary discussions with Venezuela’s state oil firm, PdVSA

  • Google, Nvidia raise concerns to FTC over Microsoft-Activision deal: report

    Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Nvidia Inc. have raised concerns with regulators that Microsoft Corp.'s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard could give the tech giant an unfair competitive advantage, according to a new report.

  • 2 Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Bear Market

    Asset managers that consistently beat the market can be a great source of inspiration for investors.

  • IBM Loses Spot as Top U.S. Patent Recipient to Samsung

    The U.S. in 2022 issued the smallest number of patents since 2018, a new study finds, while the Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics nosed past longtime leader IBM as the company awarded the most new patents. Working with data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the research firm IFI Claims Patent Services found that overall patent grants last year fell just over 1% to 327,321, following a 7% decline in issuance the previous year. IFI CEO Mike Baycroft says that the backlog of unprocessed applications at the patent office has increased from a historical average in the 400,000-500,000 range to more than 700,000 recently.

  • Cardano Developer IOG Deploys Sidechain Toolkit to Boost Blockchain

    Sidechains would make Cardano more scalable without compromising the stability or security of the main chain, developers said.

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch on Impressive Industry Trends

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are benefiting from solid pricing power as well as focus on innovation and expansion of low-risk products. These upsides bode well for Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • Tim Cook asked Apple to cut his pay after making nearly $100 million last year

    Last year, Cook's total compensation was $99.4 million, including a $3 million salary, about $83 million in stock awards, and $13.4 million in other awards.