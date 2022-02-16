U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.50
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,894.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,588.50
    -21.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.50
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.93
    +0.86 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.30
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1388
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6910
    +0.0950 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,301.61
    +492.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.27
    +27.69 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.00
    -11.92 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

QPR Software Financial Statements Bulletin 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
QPR Software Oyj
·28 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • QPR1V.HE
QPR Software Oyj
QPR Software Oyj

QPR SOFTWARE, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, FEBRUARY 16, 2022 AT 9:30 AM


Net sales at the same level as 2020, operating result decreased, but strategically important SaaS business showed clear growth.

January December 2021

  • SaaS business grew by 19%.

  • Net sales amounted to EUR 9,140 thousand (2020: 8,971) and grew by 2%.

  • EBITDA was EUR 241 thousand (248).

  • Operating result (EBIT) was EUR -1,248 thousand (-936).

  • Result before taxes was EUR -1,356 thousand (-952).

  • Result for the period was EUR -1,356 thousand (-812).

  • Earnings per share was EUR -0.113 (-0.068).

  • Operating result was weakened by write-downs worth EUR 373 thousand made in connection with preparing financial statements.


October December 2021

  • SaaS business grew by 28%.

  • Net sales were EUR 2,054 thousand (2020: 2,341) and decreased by 12%.

  • EBITDA was EUR -430 thousand (27).

  • Operating result (EBIT) was EUR -1,050 thousand (-184).

  • Result before taxes was EUR -1,065 thousand (-191).

  • Result for the quarter was EUR -1,131 thousand (-157).

  • Earnings per share was EUR -0.094 (-0.013).


Business operations

QPR’s purpose is to help customers achieve more with less – to drive process and business transparency, ensure their compliance, and create actionable intelligence for sustainable outcomes. We innovate, develop, and sell software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizations’ operations while adding value to customers’ existing knowledge capital. In addition, we offer our customers a wide range of consulting services.


Outlook for 2022

The exceptional circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect new customer acquisition in early 2022. However, there are signs of customer decision making normalizing in the procurement of Process Mining software.

Based on the growing number of outstanding offers, recurring customer revenue, and consulting booking levels, QPR expects its net sales to grow in 2022 (2021: EUR 9,140 thousand) supported by strong growth in SaaS revenue.

Due to a one-time software license transaction worth approximately EUR 0.5 million recognized in the first quarter of 2020, we expect the first quarter net sales and results to fall short of the comparison period.



KEY FIGURES

EUR in thousands,
unless otherwise indicated

Oct-Dec,
2021

Oct-Dec,
2020

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2021

Jan-Dec,
2020

Change,
%

Net sales

2,054

2,341

-12

9,140

8,971

2

EBITDA

-430

27

-1 686

241

248

-3

% of net sales

-20.9

1.2

2.6

2.8

Operating result

-1,050

-184

-471

-1,248

-936

-33

% of net sales

-51.1

-7.9

-13.7

-10.4

Result before tax

-1,065

-191

-456

-1,356

-952

-42

Result for the period

-1,131

-157

-619

-1,356

-812

-67

% of net sales

-55.0

-6.7

-14.8

-9.0

Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)

-0.094

-0.013

-619

-0.113

-0.068

-67

Equity per share, EUR

0.035

0.161

-78

0.035

0.161

-78

Cash flow from operating
activities

123

120

2

692

334

107

Cash and cash equivalents

441

185

138

441

185

138

Net borrowings

1,682

762

121

1,682

762

121

Gearing, %

288.5

38.0

659

288.5

38.0

659

Equity ratio, %

8.3

34.6

-76

8.3

34.6

-76

Return on equity, %

-406.4

-30.3

-1 242

-111.4

-34.1

-227

Return on investment, %

-195.9

-24.8

-690

-49.3

-28.0

-76


REPORTING

QPR Software innovates, develops, sells, and delivers software and related services internationally for organizations’ operational development. QPR Software reports one business segment, Organizational Development of organizations. In addition to this, the Company reports revenue from products and services as follows: Software licenses, Renewable software licenses, Software maintenance services, Cloud services, and Consulting.

Recurring revenue reported by the Company consists of Software maintenance services and Cloud services. In addition to these, recurring revenue also includes Renewable software licenses.

Software licenses are sold to customers for perpetual use or for an agreed, limited period. Renewable software licenses are sold to customers as a user right with an indefinite duration. These contracts are automatically renewed at the end of the agreed period, usually one year, unless the agreement is terminated within notice period. Renewable license revenue is recognized at one point in time, in the beginning of the invoicing period.

The geographical areas reported are Finland, the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and the rest of the world. Net sales are reported according to the location of the customer´s headquarters.


REVIEW BY THE CEO

The Company’s net sales were slightly higher in 2021 when compared to the year before. EBITDA and operating profit fell short of 2020 due to the reassessment of a major project’s revenue recognition in connection with preparing financial statements, as well as write-downs related to the goodwill of Nobultec Oy, acquired in 2011, and the balance sheet value of capitalized product development expenses. As a result, we had to lower our outlook for 2021 on February 14, 2022.

SaaS businesses exhibited clear growth (+19%) in 2021. In the fourth quarter, SaaS revenue grew by 28%. Consulting net sales also developed positively throughout the whole year (+7%). Fourth quarter net sales, EBITDA, and operating profit were lower than in the same quarter the year before due to significant changes in revenue recognition and the write-downs related to goodwill and capitalized product development expenses. The sale of one-time software licenses decreased, which is in line with our new business focus and strategy shifting towards a SaaS subscription model. The preparation for the Company’s growth strategy called for consulting services, which resulted in one-time fees that were higher than the expenses in the fourth quarter of the year before.

Although the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were still felt in software sales, the Company won several SaaS deals, including major process software agreements with an international pharmaceutical company and a European chemical company. In addition, the Company announced during the financial year that Istekki Oy, the Finnish service integrator for health and social services organizations and municipalities, chose QPR as their service provider for the management, modeling, and planning of enterprise architecture and information management. The agreement period is four years and Istekki has estimated the total value of the agreement for the said period to be approximately EUR 1.6 million. The business effects of the agreement are expected to be felt in stages starting from the second quarter of 2022.

In 2021, the Company continued to invest in process mining software development resources, as well as sales resources and sales channels. By developing task mining functionalities and focusing on scalable SaaS solutions, we enable customers to take an activity-based approach to improving and automating their business processes, even in organizations with large amounts of data. Investing in machine learning for predicting process flows opens new business opportunities to generate continuous customer value.

At the end of the financial year on December 28, 2021, the Company announced that it would start company-wide co-operation negotiations in Finland according to the Finnish Co-operation Act. The goal was to change the Company's organizational structure to be able to execute investment aiming at the Company’s growth and operational scalability more effectively.

The Company announced the end of the negotiations on January 20, 2022. As a result of the negotiations, the organization will start operating based on its new functional structure as of February 1, 2022. The negotiations concerned 81 people and resulted in a decision to terminate the employment of a total of three (3) people and to create eight (8) new positions. The Company estimates that the non-recurring costs related to the restructuring of operations may amount to a maximum of EUR 100,000. The non-recurring costs will be recognized in first quarter results.

In 2021, QPR Software celebrated its 30th anniversary as a pioneer and leader in its industry. The organizational restructuring and the growth strategy aim to significantly strengthen our position in the eyes of our customers both domestically and internationally as a software company that combines scalable SaaS solution with skilled consulting in process modeling and mining.

The Company will announce its new strategy in March 2022. Furthermore, the Company will soon be evaluating opportunities to accelerate its business growth by increasing investments. Digital transformation in both public and private sectors, as well as the internationally growing demand for process mining, provide the Company with a favorable environment for growth.

The Company is aiming for stronger growth and is updating its strategy to reflect new growth targets. The updated strategy and outlook for 2022 will be announced in a separate stock exchange release in March 2022. The Company will apply for authorization at the Annual General Meeting to issue 4.5 million new shares for the implementation of the strategy and for focusing on growth. During the upcoming spring, the Company's Board of Directors will assess the need for the share issue, which would strengthen the Company's capital structure for possible growth investments.

Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer


NET SALES DEVELOPMENT

NET SALES BY PRODUCT GROUP

EUR in thousands

Oct-Dec,
2021

Oct-Dec,
2020

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2021

Jan-Dec,
2020

Change,
%

Software licenses

162

407

-60

1,317

1,344

-2

Renewable software licenses

133

167

-20

797

900

-11

Software maintenance services

507

518

-2

2,034

2,195

-7

Cloud services

334

261

28

1,283

1,081

19

Consulting

919

989

-7

3,709

3,452

7

Total

2,054

2,341

-12

9,140

8,971

2

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

EUR in thousands

Oct-Dec,
2021

Oct-Dec,
2020

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2021

Jan-Dec,
2020

Change,
%

Finland

1,114

1,194

-7

4,614

4,718

-2

Europe incl. Russia and Turkey

693

716

-3

2,689

2,474

9

Rest of the world

247

432

-43

1,837

1,780

3

Total

2,054

2,341

-12

9,140

8,971

2


October December 2021

Fourth quarter net sales decreased by 12% and were EUR 2,054 thousand (2,341).

Net sales from SaaS increased to EUR 334 thousand (261) and grew by 28% year on year. The annual value of SaaS offers to customers increased year on year and is worth almost EUR 3 million.

New software license net sales decreased to EUR 162 thousand (407) and renewable software license net sales to EUR 133 thousand (167).

Consulting net sales, including software deliveries, were EUR 919 thousand (989). The decrease in consulting net sales was caused to a large extent by the reassessment of a major project’s revenue recognition in the fourth quarter, which was performed in connection with preparing financial statements.

Software maintenance net sales were EUR 507 thousand (518).

Net sales in Finland decreased by 7% and international net sales decreased by 4%. 54% (51) of the Group’s net sales derived from Finland, 34% (32) from the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and 12% (18) from the rest of the world.


January December 2021

Net sales between January and December amounted to EUR 9,140 thousand (8,971) and increased by 2%. Recurring revenue represented 44% of net sales (47).

Net sales in Finland were on the same level as the year before (-2%). International net sales increased by 6%, driven by software sales.

50% (52) of the Group’s net sales derived from Finland, 29% (28) from the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and 21% (20) from the rest of the world.


FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

October – December 2021

The Group´s EBITDA was -430 thousand (27) and operating result (EBIT) EUR -1,050 thousand (-184). The operating result was weaker than the year before due to growth in personnel costs, in 2020 the Company had employees furloughed between October and December. Furthermore, the write-downs made in connection with preparing the financial statements worth EUR 373 thousand weakened the operating result. The Group's expenses were higher than the year before (20%).

The result for the period was EUR -1,131 thousand (-157). Earnings per share were EUR -0.094 (-0.013).


January – December 2021

The Group´s EBITDA amounted to EUR 241 thousand (248) and operating result (EBIT) to EUR -1,248 thousand (-936). Operating result was weakened by the write-downs related to goodwill and the balanced sheet value of capitalized product development expenses. The Group's expenses were higher than the year before (8%).

The Group´s fixed costs for the reporting period were EUR 9,281 thousand (8,585). Credit losses, included in fixed costs, were EUR 129 thousand (100).

The result before taxes was EUR -1,356 thousand (-952) and the result for the period was EUR -1,356 thousand (-812). No tax assets were recognized in the income statement for the financial year. [VT1] Earnings per share were EUR -0.113 (-0.068).


FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

Between January and December, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 692 thousand (334). When compared to 2020, the change in the cash flow from operating activities was caused by changes in working capital.

Net financial expenses were EUR 108 thousand (16) and included exchange rate losses of EUR 12 thousand (0). Net financial expenses included a one-off guarantee payment related to a closed project. The payment was made in January 2021.

Investments were EUR 942 thousand (1,210), and mainly related to product development.

The Group´s financial position is fair. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 441 thousand (185), in addition to which, the Group has access to other short-term financial instruments worth EUR 0.5 million. At the end of the period, the Group had a short-term bank loan of EUR 1,500 thousand, but no long-term interest-bearing bank loans.

The gearing ratio was 288.5% (38). At the end of the reporting period, the equity ratio was 8.3% (35).


PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

QPR innovates and develops software products that analyze, measure, and model organization’s operations. The Company develops the following software products: QPR ProcessAnalyzer, QPR BusinessPortal, QPR EnterpriseArchitect, QPR ProcessDesigner, and QPR Metrics.

Product development expenses for the financial year 2021 were EUR 2,115 thousand (2,050), which equal 23% (23) of net sales. Product development expenses worth EUR 856 thousand (825) were capitalized, and EUR 731 thousand (733) worth of capitalized product development expenses were amortized. Capitalized product development expenses are amortized over a period of four years.


PERSONNEL

At the end of the financial year, the Group employed a total of 82 persons (88). The average number of personnel during the year 2021 was 79 (86).

The average age of employees was 42.7 (42.3) years. Women account for 25% (20) of employees, and men for 75% (80). Of all personnel, 19% (18) work in sales and marketing, 42% (44) in consulting and customer care, 31% (29) in product development, and 8% (8) in administration.

For incentive purposes, the Company has a bonus program that covers all employees. Short-term remuneration of the top management consists of salary, fringe benefits, and a possible annual bonus, mainly based on the net sales performance of the Group and business units. Furthermore, in 2019, the Company adopted a key employee stock option plan.

In 2021, the maximum annual bonus for members of the Executive Management Team, including the CEO, was 40% of the annual base salary. A bonus totaling EUR 53 thousand (13) will be paid to the Executive Management Team for 2021.


STRATEGY

We innovate, develop, and sell software and related services for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizations’ operations. In addition, we offer customers consulting services for operational improvement and for managing digital transformation and change.

We will further accelerate product development by increasing the number of resources in a controlled manner and by using external partners to enhance the flexibility of our product development capacity. In software development, we place special focus on excellent user experience and the scalability of our product portfolio as part of our SaaS offering. In our product development, we focus on meeting customer challenges, especially in streamlining, improving, and automating key business processes and operations in digitalizing environments. We especially focus on process mining and the related process reporting and automation.

We aim for strong international growth in the next few years, especially in software products offered as SaaS. To achieve this goal, we are investing in international marketing, sales, a scalable product portfolio, and continuous services in selected focus areas of the process mining business.

We are also actively seeking strategic partnerships to strengthen our international software sales as well as product and service development.

The company has prepared a new strategy, which will be announced in a separate release in March. In the same release, the company will present its long-term financial targets.


SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS

Trading of shares

Jan-Dec,
2021

Jan-Dec,
2020

Change,
%

Shares traded, pcs

3,323,915

1,403,426

137

Volume, EUR

6,255,379

2,825,365

121

% of shares

27.7

11.7

Average trading price, EUR

1.88

2.01

-7

Shares and market capitalization

Dec 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2020

Change,
%

Total number of shares, pcs

12,444,863

12,444,863

-

Treasury shares, pcs

457,009

457,009

-

Book counter value, EUR

0.11

0.11

-

Outstanding shares, pcs

11,987,854

11,987,854

-

Number of shareholders

1,509

1,240

22

Closing price, EUR

1.85

2.24

-17

Market capitalization, EUR

22,177,530

26,852,793

-17

Book counter value of all treasury
shares, EUR

50,271

50,271

-

Total purchase value of all treasury
shares, EUR

439,307

439,307

-

Treasury shares, % of all shares

3.7

3.7

-


GOVERNANCE

In March 2021, QPR’s Board of Directors issued a notice to convene the Annual General Meeting on Thursday March 25, 2021. The Board resolved to organize the meeting with exceptional practices based on the temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament. To prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without the shareholders being present. Shareholders were given the possibility to participate and exercise their rights in the meeting by way of proxy representation, and by submitting counterproposals and questions in advance.

The Board’s proposal that no dividend is to be paid for the financial year 2020 was approved at the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting made an advisory decision on the Remuneration Policy and decided to support the proposed Remuneration Policy.

It was decided at the Annual General Meeting that the Board of Directors will consist of four (4) members and the elected members are Pertti Ervi, Matti Heikkonen, Antti Koskela, and Jukka Tapaninen. The term of office ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. At its organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Pertti Ervi as the Chairman of the Board.

Once again, the Authorized Public Accountants, KPMG Oy Ab, were elected at the Annual General Meeting as QPR Software´s auditor with Miika Karkulahti, Authorized Public Accountant, as principal auditor. The auditor’s term of office ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors were authorized at the Annual General Meeting to decide on the conveyance of the Company’s own shares (share issue) either in one or several occasions. The share issue can be carried out as a share issue against payment or without, as determined by the Board of Directors.

A stock exchange release was issued on March 25, 2021, detailing all authorizations given to the Board of Directors as well as all decisions made at QPR Software Plc’s Annual General Meeting. The release can be found in the investor section of the Company's website (https://www.qpr.com/investors/stock-exchange-and-press-releases).

Jari Jaakkola announced on May 5, 2021, to the Board of Directors that he will resign as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. To ensure a smooth transition, the Board and Jaakkola agreed that Jaakkola will continue in office until approximately the beginning of September. On June 24, 2021, the Board of Directors appointed Jussi Vasama as the new Chief Executive Officer of QPR Software Plc. He assumed his position on October 1, 2021. Vasama has a master’s degree in Industrial Engineering and Management with a specialization in the international operations of industrial companies. He has held various global and regional management positions in the software industry since 2012.

SHORT-TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

QPR’s internal control and risk management aim to ensure that the Company operates efficiently and effectively, distributes reliable information, complies with regulations and operational principles, reaches its strategic goals, reacts to changes in the market and operational environment, and ensures continuity of its business.

The Company has identified the following three groups of risks related to its operations: risks related to business operations (country, customer, personnel, and legal risks), risks related to information and products (QPR products, IPR, and information and security risks) and risks related to financing (currency and short-term cash flow risks). Property, operational, and liability risks are covered by way of insurance.

Financial risks include reasonable credit risk concerning individual business partners, which is characteristic of international business. QPR seeks to limit this risk by continuously monitoring standard payment terms, receivables, and credit limits.

Approximately 75% of the Group’s trade receivables were in euro at the end of the quarter (68). At the end of the quarter, the Company had not hedged its non-euro trade receivables.

Risks and risk management practices related to the Company’s operations are further described in the Annual Report 2020, pages 22-24 (https://www.qpr.com/investors/financial-information/annual-reports).


THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ PROPOSAL ON DIVIDEND

At the end of the financial year 2021, the distributable funds of the parent company were EUR -178 thousand. The Board of Directors will propose at the Annual General Meeting that no dividend is to be paid for the financial year 2021.

No material changes have taken place in the Company’s financial position after the end of the financial year.


EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

At the end of the financial year on December 28, 2021, the Company announced that it would start company-wide co-operation negotiations in Finland according to the Finnish Co-operation Act. The goal was to change the Company's organizational structure to be able to execute investment aiming at the Company’s growth and operational scalability more effectively.

The Company announced the end of the negotiations on January 20, 2022. As a result of the negotiations, the organization will start operating based on its new functional structure as of February 1, 2022. The negotiations concerned 81 people and resulted in a decision to terminate the employment of a total of three (3) people and to create eight (8) new positions. The Company estimates that the non-recurring costs related to the restructuring of operations may amount to a maximum of EUR 100,000. The non-recurring costs will be recognized in first quarter results.

At the beginning of the year, the Company renegotiated a revolving credit facility (EUR 1.5 million) with Nordea. The agreement was signed in February 2022.

On February 14, 2022, the Company announced a profit warning due to the reassessment of a major project’s revenue recognition in connection with preparing financial statements, as well as write-downs related to the goodwill of Nobultec Oy, acquired in 2011, and the balance sheet value of capitalized product development expenses.


FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In 2022, QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information in Finnish and English as follows:

  • Annual Report 2021: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

  • Interim Report January – March 2022: Friday, April 22, 2022

  • Half-year Financial Report January – June 2022: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

  • Interim Report January – September 2022: Friday, October 21, 2022

The Company will publish the invitation to the Annual General Meeting as well as the proposals of the Board of Directors on February 16, 2022. The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday April 6, 2022.


QPR SOFTWARE PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Jussi Vasama, CEO
Tel. +358 (0) 50 380 9893

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Main Media

Neither this press release nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America or its territories or possessions.


FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT

EUR in thousands, unless
otherwise indicated

Oct-Dec,
2021

Oct-Dec,
2020

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2021

Jan-Dec,
2020

Change,
%

Net sales

2,054

2,341

-12

9,140

8,971

2

Other operating income

0

0

-

0

100

-100

Materials and services

224

443

-49

1,106

1,422

-22

Employee benefit expenses

1,925

1,679

15

6,824

6,649

3

Other operating expenses

335

193

74

968

753

29

EBITDA

-430

27

-1,686

241

248

-3

Depreciation and amortization

620

211

194

1,489

1,183

26

Operating result

-1,050

-184

-471

-1,248

-936

-33

Financial income and expenses

-15

-8

-97

-108

-16

-556

Result before tax

-1,065

-191

-456

-1,356

-952

-42

Income taxes

-66

34

-292

0

140

-100

Result for the period

-1,131

-157

-619

-1,356

-812

-67

Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)

-0.094

-0.013

-619

-0.113

-0.068

-67

Consolidated statement of
comprehensive income:

Result for the period

-1,131

-157

-619

-1,356

-812

-67

Other items in comprehensive
income that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on
translating foreign operations

-1

-1

25

0

-3

109

Total comprehensive income

-1,132

-158

-618

-1,356

-814

-67




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

EUR in thousands

Dec 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2020

Change,
%

Assets

Non-current assets:

Intangible assets

1,711

1,809

-5

Goodwill

358

513

-

Tangible assets

319

387

-18

Other non-current assets

277

277

0

Total non-current assets

2,666

3,231

-18

Current assets:

Trade and other receivables

2,694

2,901

-7

Cash and cash equivalents

441

185

138

Total current assets

3,135

3,086

2

Total assets

5,800

6,317

-8

Equity and liabilities

Equity:

Share capital

1,359

1,359

-

Other funds

21

21

-

Treasury shares

-439

-439

-

Translation differences

-68

-69

0

Invested non-restricted equity fund

5

5

-

Retained earnings

-448

881

-151

Equity attributable to shareholders of
the parent company

430

1,758

-76

Current liabilities:

Interest-bearing liabilities

1,682

947

78

Advances received

627

527

19

Accrued expenses and prepaid income

2,293

2,305

-1

Trade and other payables

768

533

44

Total current liabilities

5,370

4,313

25

Total liabilities

5,370

4,313

25

Total equity and liabilities

5,800

6,317

-8










CONSOLIDATED CONDENCED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

EUR in thousands

Oct-Dec,
2021

Oct-Dec,
2020

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2021

Jan-Dec,
2020

Change,
%

Cash flow from operating activities:

Result for the period

-1,131

-157

-619

-1,356

-812

-67

Adjustments to the result

631

205

207

1,518

1,135

34

Working capital changes

641

83

677

713

45

1,470

Interest and other financial
expenses paid

-14

-6

-113

-164

-40

-307

Interest and other financial
income received

1

2

-68

3

27

-90

Income taxes paid

-5

-5

1

-22

-21

-5

Net cash from operating activities

123

120

2

692

334

107

Cash flow from investing activities:

Purchases of tangible and
intangible assets

-349

-209

67

-942

-1,098

14

Net cash used in investing activities

-349

-209

67

-942

-1,098

14

Cash flow from financing activities:

Proceeds from short term
borrowings

500

0

-

1,500

700

114

Repayments of short term
borrowings

-84

-33

151

-991

-761

30

Dividends paid

0

0

-

0

0

-

Net cash used in financing activities

416

-33

1353

509

-61

933

Net change in cash and cash
equivalents

190

-121

257

258

-825

131

Cash and cash equivalents
at the beginning of the period

251

317

-21

185

1,035

-82

Effects of exchange rate changes
on cash and cash equivalents

0

-11

0

-2

-25

0

Cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the period

441

185

138

441

185

138


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR in thousands

Share
capital

Other
funds

Translation
differences

Treasury
shares

Invested non-
restricted
equity fund

Retained
earnings

Total

Equity Jan 1, 2020

1,359

21

-66

-439

5

1,882

2,762

Dividends paid

0

0

Impact of the adoption of new IFRS standards

-245

-245

Stock option scheme

56

56

Comprehensive income

-3

-812

-815

Equity Dec 31, 2020

1,359

21

-69

-439

5

881

1,758

Stock option scheme

26

26

Comprehensive income

0

0

2

0

0

-1,356

-1,354

Equity Dec 31, 2021

1,359

21

-68

-439

5

-449

430


NOTES TO INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

This report’s tables comply with the requirements of IAS 34 ”Interim Financial Reporting”. Starting from the beginning of 2021, the Group has applied certain new or revised IFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations, as described in the Consolidated Financial Statements 2020. The implementation of these new and revised requirements has not impacted the reported figures. For all other parts, the accounting principles and methods are the same as they were in the 2020 financial statements.

When preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to make estimates and assumptions regarding the future and to consider the appropriate application of accounting principles, which means that actual results may differ from estimates.

All amounts presented in this report are consolidated figures, unless otherwise noted. The amounts presented in the report are rounded, therefore, the sum of individual figures may differ from the sum reported. This report is unaudited.

In April 2021, the IFRS Interpretations Committee issued a final agenda decision on the accounting for the costs of configuring or customizing cloud computing arrangements (IAS 38 Intangible Assets). In this agenda decision, the Interpretation Committee considered whether in applying IAS 38, the customer recognizes an intangible asset in relation to configuration or customization of the application software, and if an intangible asset is not recognized, how the customer accounts for the configuration or customization costs. IFRIC agenda decisions do not have an effective date, hence they are expected to be applied as soon as possible. As the Group has cloud computing arrangements in place, it began an analysis of whether this agenda decision has an impact on the accounting policies applied to the costs of implementing cloud arrangements.



INTANGIBLE AND TANGIBLE ASSETS

EUR in thousands

Jan-Dec,
2021

Jan-Dec,
2020

Increase in intangible assets:

Acquisition cost Jan 1

11,987

11,159

Increase

859

828

Increase in tangible assets:

Acquisition cost Jan 1

2,622

2,487

Increase

83

135

CHANGE IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

EUR in thousands

Jan-Dec,
2021

Jan-Dec,
2020

Interest-bearing liabilities Jan 1

947

784

Proceeds from short term borrowings

1,500

947

Repayments

765

784

Interest-bearing liabilities December 31, 2021

1,682

947


PLEDGES AND COMMITMENTS

EUR in thousands

Dec 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2020

Change,
%

Business mortgages (held by the Company)

2,386

2,387

0

Minimum lease payments based on lease agreements:

Maturing in less than one year

23

7

228

Maturing in 1-5 years

23

7

239

Total

46

14

242

Total pledges and commitments

2,432

2,401

1


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY QUARTER

EUR in thousands

Q4
2021

Q3
2021

Q2
2021

Q1
2021

Q4
2020

Q3
2020

Net sales

2,054

2,043

2,138

2,904

2,341

1,801

Other operating income

0

0

0

0

0

75

Materials and services

224

248

297

337

443

279

Employee benefit expenses

1,925

1,434

1,692

1,772

1,679

1,474

Other operating expenses

335

259

146

228

193

232

EBITDA

-430

103

3

566

27

-109

Depreciation and amortization

620

311

278

280

211

304

Operating result

-1,050

-208

-275

286

-184

-413

Financial income and expenses

-15

-5

-8

-80

-8

-6

Result before tax

-1,065

-213

-283

206

-191

-419

Income taxes

-66

49

52

-35

34

74

Result for the period

-1,131

-165

-231

170

-157

-345


GROUP KEY FIGURES

EUR in thousands, unless
otherwise indicated

Jan-Dec or
Dec 31, 2021

Jan-Dec or
Dec 31, 2020

Net sales

9,140

8,971

Net sales growth, %

1.9

-5.7

EBITDA

241

248

% of net sales

2.6

2.8

Operating result

-1,248

-936

% of net sales

-13.7

-10.4

Result before tax

-1,356

-952

% of net sales

-14.8

-10.6

Result for the period

-1356

-812

% of net sales

-14.8

-9.0

Return on equity (per annum), %

-111.4

-34.1

Return on investment (per annum), %

-49.3

-28.0

Cash and cash equivalents

441

185

Net borrowings

1,682

762

Equity

430

2,004

Gearing, %

288.5

38.0

Equity ratio, %

8.3

34.6

Total balance sheet

5,800

6,317

Investments in non-current assets

942

1,210

% of net sales

10.3

13.5

Product development expenses

2,115

2,050

% of net sales

23.1

22.9

Average number of personnel

80

86

Personnel at the beginning of period

88

83

Personnel at the end of period

80

88

Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)

-0.113

-0.068

Equity per share, EUR

0.035

0.161



Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Fuel Cell Energy All Popped Today

    Fuel cell company Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock price continued to power higher on Tuesday, still coasting on the updraft that it got from peer Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) positive earnings report late last week -- and the big vote of confidence Bloom got from Bank of America Monday. In fact, it looks like all of the major fuel cell stocks were rising Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was up by 11%, Bloom was up by 13.2%, Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) had tacked on 10.2%, and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- head and shoulders above the rest -- was sitting on an 18.4% gain.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has been announcing more and more potential new customers recently, but one it highlighted on Friday is surely the one with the  highest profile. The promotion with Anheuser-Busch Inbev leading into Super Bowl weekend has Nikola shares popping today. After jumping more than 7% earlier Monday, Nikola stock remained up 2.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Intel is betting $5 billion on old semiconductor technology

    Intel's $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor represents a big investment in manufacturing analog chips—a different strategy from US chip giants like AMD and NVIDIA which have gone fabless.