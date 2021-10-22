QPR Software Interim Report January – September 2021
QPR SOFTWARE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, OCTOBER 22, 2021 AT 9.00 AM
Net sales increased 13% and operating profit improved in July – September 2021
January – September 2021
Net sales amounted to EUR 7,085 thousand (January – September 2020: 6,630), growth 7%.
SaaS net sales as well as consulting and software license net sales increased. Software maintenance net sales decreased from previous year.
International net sales represented 51% of Group net sales (47).
EBITDA increased to EUR 671 thousand (221).
Operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -198 thousand (-752).
Earnings per share EUR -0.019 (-0.055).
July – September 2021
Net sales amounted to EUR 2,043 thousand (July – September 2020: 1,801).
Net sales increased 13%, driven by growth in international net sales.
SaaS net sales as well as consulting and software license net sales increased.
EBITDA amounted to EUR 103 thousand (-109).
Operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -208 thousand (-413).
Operating expenses remained on the same level as in previous year.
Business operations
QPR Software´s mission is to make customers agile and efficient in their operations. We innovate, develop, and sell software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizations’ operations. Furthermore, we offer customers consulting services related to our software.
Outlook for 2021 (adjusted)
The exceptional circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continue to affect new customer acquisition, but there are signs of customer decision making normalizing when it comes to software procurement. Based on actual net sales year-to-date, recurring customer revenues, consulting booking levels, and the current portfolio of sales opportunities, QPR expects its net sales to grow by 4-9% in 2021 (2020: EUR 8,971 thousand), and EBITDA and operating result to improve compared to 2020.
KEY FIGURES
EUR in thousands,
July-Sept,
July-Sept,
Change,
Jan-Sept,
Jan-Sept,
Change,
Jan-Dec,
Net sales
2,043
1,801
13
7,085
6,630
7
8,971
EBITDA
103
-109
194
671
221
204
248
% of net sales
5.0
-6.1
9.5
3.3
2.8
Operating result
-208
-413
50
-198
-752
74
-936
% of net sales
-10.2
-22.9
-2.8
-11.3
-10.4
Result before tax
-213
-419
49
-291
-761
62
-952
Result for the period
-165
-345
52
-225
-655
66
-812
% of net sales
-8.1
-19.1
-3.2
-9.9
-9.0
Earnings per share, EUR
-0.014
-0.029
52
-0.019
-0.055
-66
-0.068
Equity per share, EUR
0.144
0.199
-28
0.144
0.199
-28
0.161
Cash flow from operating
-642
-890
28
569
101
464
334
Cash and cash equivalents
251
317
-21
251
317
-21
185
Net borrowings
1,002
459
118
1,002
459
118
762
Gearing, %
55.8
21.4
161
55.8
-21.4
361
38.0
Equity ratio, %
36.9
47.0
-21
36.9
47.0
-21
34.6
Return on equity, %
-34.9
-59.5
41
-15.8
35.5
-145
-34.1
Return on investment, %
-14.2
-59.3
76
-8.8
-30.0
71
-28.0
REPORTING
QPR Software innovates, develops, sells, and delivers software and services in international markets aimed at facilitating operational development in organizations. QPR Software reports one operating segment: Operational development of organizations. In addition to this, the Company reports revenue from products and services as follows: Software licenses, Renewable software licenses, Software maintenance services, SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), and Consulting.
Recurring revenue reported by the Company consists of SaaS net sales, Renewable software licenses, and Software maintenance services.
Software licenses are sold to customers for perpetual use or for an agreed, limited time period. Renewable software licenses are sold to customers as a user right with an indefinite duration. These contracts are automatically renewed at the end of the agreed period, usually one year, unless the agreement is terminated within notice period. Renewable license revenue is recognized at one point in time, in the beginning of the invoicing period.
Geographical areas reported are Finland, the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and the rest of the world. Net sales are reported according to the location of the customer´s headquarters.
REVIEW BY THE CEO
The Company's net sales grew by 13% in the third quarter when compared year on year. Software license revenue and SaaS revenue, which are central to long-term success, grew driven by international sales. Consulting revenue grew clearly, especially supported by ongoing long-term customer relationships. Although the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were still felt in the new logo sales of software solutions, the Company won several contracts, entering into, among others, a major process software deal with a global technology Company and expanding its cooperation with several major current customers.
The Company continues to invest in the process excellence business with sales and business development resources as well as new sales channels in 2021. The measures taken support the positive development in the new sales of QPR ProcessAnalyzer, the process mining software, and for expanding usage with current customers. In the past quarter, the Company started developing functionalities for task mining, which will enable customers to have a more operational understanding and actionable insights for the development of business processes.
The pilot deliveries of QPR Business Portal, a solution for the development of organizations’ operations and quality systems, have progressed and we are developing the next phase of capabilities in cooperation with our customers. The feedback received through customer co-creation have already resulted in the design and implementation of new features for role-based views and metrics in the solution in production.
The sales of performance management software, QPR Metrics, and related software consulting have increased over the past year in the Middle Eastern market. During the reporting period, we strengthened our solution delivery capability by hiring a new delivery team leader and further developing our software solution. Tero Aspinen, a member of the Management Team responsible for business in the Middle East, moved to Dubai in August to support our local partner network in sales and business development.
After long-term CEO, Jari Jaakkola, left his position, I started as the new CEO on October 1, 2021. I want to thank Mr. Jaakkola for his meaningful contribution to the development and management of the Company during his 13-year tenure as CEO. QPR Software is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year as a pioneer and leader in its industry. The position we have achieved among a broad and significant international customer base, combined with a strong product portfolio and service offering, creates a solid foundation for the Company's success and growth in the future.
Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
NET SALES DEVELOPMENT
NET SALES BY PRODUCT GROUP
EUR in thousands
July-Sept,
July-Sept,
Change,
Jan-Sept,
Jan-Sept,
Change,
Jan-Dec,
Software licenses
289
271
7
1,155
937
23
1,344
Renewable software licenses
140
125
12
664
733
-9
900
Software maintenance services
528
519
2
1,527
1,677
-9
2,195
SaaS
308
284
9
949
820
16
1,081
Consulting
779
602
29
2,790
2,463
13
3,452
Total
2,043
1,801
13
7,085
6,630
7
8,971
NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA
EUR in thousands
July-Sept,
July-Sept,
Change,
Jan-Sept,
Jan-Sept,
Change,
Jan-Dec,
Finland
907
965
-6
3,500
3,524
-1
4,718
Europe incl. Russia and Turkey
764
480
59
1,996
1,758
14
2,474
Rest of the world
372
355
5
1,589
1,348
18
1,780
Total
2,043
1,801
13
7,085
6,630
7
8,971
July - September 2021
Net sales in the third quarter increased by 13% and amounted to EUR 2,043 thousand (1,801). Significant growth in consulting (+29%) and in SaaS net sales (+9%) had a positive impact on net sales. The annual value of SaaS offers to customers increased year-on-year by over 60% to almost EUR 2.5 million.
Consulting net sales, including software deliveries, amounted to EUR 779 thousand (602). Software deliveries were positively impacted by significant projects sold to the Middle East early this year. SaaS net sales increased to EUR 308 thousand (284),
New software license net sales increased to EUR 289 thousand (271) and renewable software license net sales to EUR 140 thousand (125). SaaS net sales increased 9% to EUR 308 thousand (284).
Software maintenance net sales amounted to EUR 528 thousand (519).
Net sales in Finland decreased by 6%, but international net sales increased by 36%. Of the Group net sales, 44% (54) derived from Finland, 37% (27) from the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and 16% (20) from the rest of the world.
January - September 2021
Net sales between January and September amounted to EUR 7,085 thousand (6,630) and increased by 7%. The share of recurring revenue was 43% of net sales (49).
Net sales in Finland were on the same level as in the previous year (-1%). International net sales increased by 15%, driven by software sales.
Of the Group net sales, 49% (53) derived from Finland, 28% (27) from the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and 22% (20) from the rest of the world.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
July - September 2021
The Group´s EBITDA amounted to 103 thousand (-109) and operating result (EBIT) to EUR -208 thousand (-413). The improvement in operating result was mainly due to an increase in net sales. Operating expenses were at a similar level as the year before (-2%).
The result for the period was EUR -165 thousand (-345). Earnings per share were EUR -0.014 (-0.029).
January - September 2021
The Group´s EBITDA amounted to EUR 671 thousand (221) and operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -198 thousand (-752). The improvement in operating result was due to an increase in net sales and a decrease in depreciation. Operating expenses remained almost at the same level as the year before (-1%).
The Group´s fixed costs were EUR 6,401 thousand (6,503) in the reporting period. Credit losses, included in fixed costs, were EUR 60 thousand (47).
The result before taxes was EUR -291 thousand (-761) and the result for the period was EUR -225 thousand (-655). Earnings per share were EUR -0.019 (-0.055).
FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS
Cash flow from operating activities between January and September was EUR 569 thousand (101). Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 251 thousand (317).
Net financial expenses were EUR 93 thousand (9) and included a one-off guarantee payment related to a closed project. The payment was made in January 2021.
Investments between January and September totaled EUR 593 thousand (777). Investments were mainly related to product development expenditure.
The Group´s financial position is good. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 251 thousand (317), in addition to which the Group has access to EUR 1.0 million worth of other short-term financial instruments. At the end of the period, the Group had a short-term bank loan of EUR 1.0 million and no long-term interest-bearing bank loans. The gearing ratio was 56% (23). At the end of the reporting period, the equity ratio was 37% (47).
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
QPR innovates and develops software products that analyze, measure, and model organization’s operations. The Company develops the following software products: QPR ProcessAnalyzer, QPR BusinessPortal, QPR EnterpriseArchitect, QPR ProcessDesigner, and QPR Metrics.
From January to September, product development expenses were EUR 1,409 thousand (1,587) and product development expenses worth EUR 542 thousand (627) were capitalized. The amortization of capitalized product development expenses stood at EUR 542 thousand (629). Capitalized product development expenses are amortized over a period of four years.
PERSONNEL
At the end of the quarter, the Group employed a total of 79 persons (85). The average number of personnel during the quarter was 80 (86).
The average age of employees is 42.9 (42) years. Women account for 25% (20) of employees, men for 75% (80). Of all personnel, 20% (19) work in sales and marketing, 39% (42) in consulting and customer care, 33% (31) in product development, and 8% (9) in administration.
For incentive purposes, the Company has a bonus program that covers all employees. Short-term remuneration of the top management consists of salary, fringe benefits, and a possible annual bonus mainly based on the Group and business unit net sales performance. Furthermore, the Company has a key employee stock option plan in use.
SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS
Trading of shares
Jan-Sept,
Jan-Sept,
Change,
Jan-Dec,
Shares traded, pcs
1,737,247
714,500
143
1,403,426
Volume, EUR
3,639,851
1,462,356
149
2,825,365
% of shares
14.5
6.0
11.7
Average trading price, EUR
2.10
2.05
2
2.01
Shares and market capitalization
September 30,
September 30,
Change,
Dec 31,
Total number of shares, pcs
12,444,863
12,444,863
-
12,444,863
Treasury shares, pcs
457,009
457,009
-
457,009
Book counter value, EUR
0.11
0.11
-
0.11
Outstanding shares, pcs
11,987,854
11,987,854
-
11,987,854
Number of shareholders
1,412
1,179
20
1,240
Closing price, EUR
1,98
1,96
1
2,24
Market capitalization, EUR
23,735,951
23,496,194
1
26,852,793
Book counter value of all treasury
50,271
50,271
-
50,271
Total purchase value of all treasury
439,307
439,307
-
439,307
Treasury shares, % of all shares
3.7
3.7
-
3.7
GOVERNANCE
In March 2021, the Board of Directors gave a notice to the shareholders of QPR Software Plc that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 25, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company resolved on extraordinary measures pursuant to the temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders’ presence at the Meeting venue. Participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Meeting was possible only by way of proxy representation, by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance.
The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2020. The Annual General Meeting made an advisory decision on the Remuneration Report and decided to approve the presented Remuneration Report.
The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board Members is four (4) and elected Pertti Ervi, Matti Heikkonen, Antti Koskela, and Jukka Tapaninen members of the Company´s Board of Directors. The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. At its organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Pertti Ervi as its Chairman.
The Annual General Meeting elected Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab as QPR Software´s auditor with Miika Karkulahti, Authorized Public Accountant, acting as principal auditor. The term of office of the auditor expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on conveyance of the own shares held by the Company (share issue) either on one or several occasions. The share issue can be carried out as a share issue against payment or without consideration on terms to be determined by the Board of Directors.
All authorizations of the Board and other decisions made by the previous Annual General Meeting are available in their entirety in the stock exchange release published by the Company on March 25, 2021. The release can be found in Investors section of the Company's website, https://www.qpr.com/investors/stock-exchange-and-press-releases.
Jari Jaakkola announced on May 5, 2021, to the Board of Directors that he will resign as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. To ensure a smooth transition, the Board and Jaakkola agreed that Jaakkola will continue in office until approximately the beginning of September. The Board of Directors appointed on June 24, 2021, Jussi Vasama as the new CEO of QPR Software Plc. He assumed his position on October 1, 2021. Vasama has a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering and Management, specializing in the international operations of industrial companies. He has held various global and regional management positions in the software industry since 2012.
SHORT-TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
Internal control and risk management at QPR Software aims to ensure that the Company operates efficiently and effectively, distributes reliable information, complies with regulations and operational principles, reaches its strategic goals, reacts to changes in the market and operational environment, and ensures the continuity of its business.
QPR has identified the following three groups of risks related to its operations: risks related to business operations (country, customer, personnel, legal), risks related to information and products (QPR products, IPR, data security) and risks related to financing (foreign currency, short-term cash flow). The Company has an insurance policy covering property, operational, and liability risks.
Financial risks include reasonable credit risk concerning individual business partners, which is characteristic of any international business. QPR seeks to limit this risk by continuously monitoring standard payment terms, receivables and credit limits.
Approximately 61% of the Group’s trade receivables were in euro at the end of the quarter (44). At the end of the quarter, the Company had not hedged its non-euro trade receivables.
Risks and risk management practices related to the Company’s business are further described in the Annual Report 2020, pages 22-24 (https://www.qpr.com/investors/financial-information/annual-reports)
QPR SOFTWARE PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Further information:
Jussi Vasama, CEO
Tel. +358 (0) 50 380 9893
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT
EUR in thousands, unless
July-Sept,
July-Sept,
Change,
Jan-Sept,
Jan-Sept,
Change,
Jan-Dec,
Net sales
2,043
1,801
13
7,085
6,630
7
8,971
Other operating income
0
75
-100
0
100
-
100
Materials and services
248
279
-11
882
979
-10
1,422
Employee benefit expenses
1,434
1,474
-3
4,898
4,970
-1
6,649
Other operating expenses
259
232
12
633
560
13
753
EBITDA
103
-109
194
671
221
204
248
Depreciation and amortization
311
304
2
869
972
-11
1,183
Operating result
-208
-413
50
-198
-752
74
-936
Financial income and expenses
-5
-6
14
-93
-9
-941
-16
Result before tax
-213
-419
49
-291
-761
62
-952
Income taxes
49
74
-34
66
106
-38
140
Result for the period
-165
-345
52
-225
-655
66
-812
Earnings per share, EUR
-0.014
-0.029
52
-0.019
-0.055
66
-0.068
Consolidated statement of
Result for the period
-165
-345
52
-225
-655
66
-812
Other items in comprehensive
Exchange differences on
2
-1
300
3
-1
400
-3
Total comprehensive income
-163
-346
-53
-222
-656
66
-814
EUR in thousands
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Change,
Dec 31,
Assets
Non-current assets:
Intangible assets
2,003
1,975
1
2,054
Goodwill
513
513
0
513
Tangible assets
156
75
108
176
Right-of-use assets
221
190
16
211
Other non-current assets
360
263
37
277
Total non-current assets
3,252
3,016
8
3,231
Current assets:
Trade and other receivables
2,045
1,949
5
2,901
Cash and cash equivalents
251
317
-21
185
Total current assets
2,297
2,266
1
3,086
Total assets
5,549
5,282
5
6,317
Equity and liabilities
Equity:
Share capital
1,359
1,359
0
1,359
Other funds
21
21
0
21
Treasury shares
-439
-439
0
-439
Translation differences
-67
-67
0
-69
Invested non-restricted equity fund
5
5
0
5
Retained earnings
916
1,270
-28
1,126
Equity attributable to shareholders of
1,795
2,149
-16
2,004
Current liabilities:
Interest-bearing liabilities
1,000
700
43
700
Interest-bearing lease liabilities
254
77
229
247
Advances received
684
708
-3
527
Accrued expenses and prepaid income
1,303
1,267
3
2,305
Trade and other payables
513
381
35
533
Total current liabilities
3,753
3,133
20
4,313
Total liabilities
3,753
3,133
20
4,313
Total equity and liabilities
5,549
5,282
5
6,317
EUR in thousands
July-Sept,
July-Sept,
Change,
Jan-Sept,
Jan-Sept,
Change,
Jan-Dec,
Cash flow from operating activities:
Result for the period
-165
-345
52
-225
-655
66
-812
Adjustments to the result
294
263
12
887
930
-5
1,135
Working capital changes
-742
-796
-7
72
-149
-148
45
Interest and other financial
-2
-7
75
-150
-34
-341
-40
Interest and other financial
1
1
-34
2
25
91
27
Income taxes paid
-28
-6
-370
-17
-16
-4
-21
Net cash from operating activities
-642
-890
28
569
101
464
334
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchases of tangible and
-215
-124
73
-593
-777
-24
-1,098
Net cash used in investing activities
-215
-124
73
-593
-777
-24
-1,098
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from short term
300
700
-57
1,000
700
43
700
Repayments of short term
-
-
-
-700
-700
0
-500
Payment of lease liabilities
-69
-76
9
-208
-28
642
-261
Net cash used in financing activities
231
624
-63
92
-28
430
-61
Net change in cash and cash
-626
-390
-61
68
-704
110
-825
Cash and cash equivalents
878
722
22
185
1,035
-82
1,035
Effects of exchange rate changes
-1
-14
95
-2
-14
88
-25
Cash and cash equivalents
251
317
-21
251
317
-21
185
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
EUR in thousands
Share
Other
Translation
Treasury
Invested non-
Retained
Total
Equity Jan 1, 2020
1,359
21
-66
-439
5
1,882
2,762
Stock option scheme
42
42
Comprehensive income
-1
-655
-656
Equity Sept 30, 2020
1,359
21
-67
-439
5
1,270
2,149
Stock option scheme
14
14
Comprehensive income
-3
-157
-159
Equity Dec 31, 2020
1,359
21
-70
-439
5
1,126
2,004
Stock option scheme
15
15
Comprehensive income
3
-225
-222
Equity Sept 30, 2021
1,359
21
-67
-439
5
916
1,795
NOTES TO INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES
This report complies with requirements of IAS 34 ”Interim Financial Reporting”. Starting from the beginning of 2021, the Group has applied certain new or revised IFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations, as described in the Consolidated Financial Statements 2020. The implementation of these new and revised requirements has not impacted the reported figures. For all other parts, the accounting principles and methods are the same as they were in the 2020 financial statements.
When preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to make estimates and assumptions regarding the future and to consider the appropriate application of accounting principles, which means that actual results may differ from those estimated.
All amounts presented in this report are consolidated figures, unless otherwise noted. The amounts presented in the report are rounded, so the sum of individual figures may differ from the sum reported. This report is unaudited.
In April 2021, the IFRS Interpretations Committee issued a final agenda decision on the accounting for the costs of configuring or customizing cloud computing arrangements (IAS 38 Intangible Assets). In this agenda decision, the Interpretation Committee considered whether in applying IAS 38, the customer recognizes an intangible asset in relation to configuration or customization of the application software, and if an intangible asset is not recognized, how does the customer account for the configuration or customization costs. IFRIC agenda decisions do not have an effective date, and they are expected to be applied as soon as possible. As the Group has cloud computing arrangements in place, it has begun an analysis of whether this agenda decision has an impact on the accounting policies applied to the costs of implementing cloud arrangements. The analysis will be performed in the Group during autumn 2021, and the possible effects will be taken into account retrospectively in the 2021 financial statements at the latest.
INTANGIBLE AND TANGIBLE ASSETS
EUR in thousands
Jan-Sept,
Jan-Sept,
Jan-Dec,
Increase in intangible assets:
Acquisition cost Jan 1
11,987
11,159
11,159
Increase
542
627
828
Increase in tangible assets:
Acquisition cost Jan 1
2,622
2,487
2,487
Increase
45
171
135
CHANGE IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
EUR in thousands
Jan-Sept,
Jan-Sept,
Jan-Dec,
Interest-bearing liabilities Jan 1
947
784
784
Proceeds from short term borrowings
1,249
721
947
Repayments
942
728
784
Interest-bearing liabilities June 30/Dec 31
1,254
777
947
PLEDGES AND COMMITMENTS
EUR in thousands
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Dec 31,
Change,
Business mortgages (held by the Company)
2,386
2,385
2,387
0
Minimum lease payments based on lease agreements:
Maturing in less than one year
23
7
7
228
Maturing in 1-5 years
29
8
7
324
Total
52
16
14
285
Total pledges and commitments
2,491
2,401
2,401
4
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY QUARTER
EUR in thousands
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Net sales
2,043
2,138
2,904
2,341
1,801
2,041
2,789
Other operating income
0
0
0
0
75
25
0
Materials and services
248
297
337
443
279
260
440
Employee benefit expenses
1,434
1,692
1,772
1,679
1,474
1,757
1,739
Other operating expenses
259
146
228
193
232
109
220
EBITDA
103
3
566
27
-109
-60
390
Depreciation and amortization
311
278
280
211
304
324
345
Operating result
-208
-275
286
-184
-413
-384
45
Financial income and expenses
-5
-8
-80
-8
-6
6
-9
Result before tax
-213
-283
206
-191
-419
-378
36
Income taxes
49
52
-35
34
74
57
-25
Result for the period
-165
-231
170
-157
-345
-321
11
GROUP KEY FIGURES
EUR in thousands, unless
Jan-Sept or
Jan-Sept or
Jan-Dec or
Net sales
7,085
6,630
8,971
Net sales growth, %
6.9
-5.5
-5.7
EBITDA
671
221
248
% of net sales
9.5
3.3
2.8
Operating result
-198
-752
-936
% of net sales
-2.8
-11.3
-10.4
Result before tax
-291
-761
-952
% of net sales
-4.1
-11.5
-10.6
Result for the period
-225
-655
-812
% of net sales
-3.2
-9.9
-9.0
Return on equity (per annum), %
-15.8
-35.5
-34.1
Return on investment (per annum), %
-8.8
-30.0
-28.0
Cash and cash equivalents
251
317
185
Net borrowings
1,002
459
762
Equity
1,795
2,149
2,004
Gearing, %
55.8
21.4
38.0
Equity ratio, %
36.9
47.0
34.6
Total balance sheet
5,549
5,282
6,317
Investments in non-current assets
750
798
1 210
% of net sales
10.6
12.0
13.5
Product development expenses
1,409
1,587
2,050
% of net sales
19.9
23.9
22.9
Average number of personnel
80
86
86
Personnel at the beginning of period
88
83
83
Personnel at the end of period
79
85
88
Earnings per share, EUR
-0.019
-0.055
-0.068
Equity per share, EUR
0.144
0.173
0.161