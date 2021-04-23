QPR Software Interim Report January - March 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
QPR SOFTWARE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, APRIL 23, 2021 AT 9:00 AM
Profitability improved and net sales increased, driven by software sales
January - March 2021
Net sales increased to EUR 2,904 thousand (January – March 2020: 2,789).
Software net sales increased 6%, license and SaaS net sales grew, but maintenance net sales decreased.
Consulting net sales were on the same level as in previous year.
International net sales represented 50% of Group net sales (50).
Operating result (EBIT) increased to EUR 286 thousand (45) and was 10% of net sales (2).
Expenses were smaller than in the previous year mainly due to smaller reseller commissions. Direct sales represented a significantly larger proportion of software sales than in the previous year.
Result before taxes EUR 206 thousand (36).
Earnings per share EUR 0.014 (0.001).
Business operations
QPR Software´s mission is to make customers agile and efficient in their operations. We innovate, develop, and sell software aimed at analyzing, monitoring, and modeling operations in organizations. Furthermore, we offer customers consulting services related to our software.
Outlook for 2021 (unchanged)
The exceptional circumstances caused by the pandemic continue to have an impact on our business, but we are already seeing signs of normalization in software purchase decisions. Based on actual sales performance in early 2021 and current sales funnel, QPR expects net sales to grow in 2021 (2020: EUR 8,971 thousand).
QPR plans to moderately increase its sales, marketing and product development costs this year. Despite the planned increase in costs, the Company estimates EBITDA and operating result to improve compared to 2020.
KEY FIGURES
EUR in thousands,
Jan-Mar,
Jan-Mar,
Change,
Jan-Dec,
Net sales
2,904
2,789
4
8,971
EBITDA
566
390
45
248
% of net sales
19.5
14.0
2.8
Operating result
286
45
530
-936
% of net sales
9.8
1.6
-10.4
Result before tax
206
36
467
-952
Result for the period
170
11
1,450
-812
% of net sales
5.9
0.4
-9.0
Earnings per share, EUR
0.014
0.001
1,450
-0.068
Equity per share, EUR
0.176
0.224
-21
0.161
Cash flow from operating
906
409
122
334
Cash and cash equivalents
857
572
50
185
Net borrowings
1
-343
-100
762
Gearing, %
0.0
-12.3
-100
38.0
Equity ratio, %
40.9
51.4
-20
34.6
Return on equity, %
32.5
1.6
1,955
-34.1
Return on investment, %
38.1
7.1
440
-28.0
REPORTING
QPR Software innovates, develops, sells and delivers software and services in international markets aimed at facilitating operational development in organizations. QPR Software reports one operating segment: Operational development of organizations. In addition to this, the Company reports revenue from products and services as follows: Software licenses, Renewable software licenses, Software maintenance services, SaaS (Software-as-a-service) and Consulting.
Recurring revenue reported by the Company consists of Saas net sales, Renewable software licenses and Software maintenance services.
Software licenses are sold to customers for perpetual use or for an agreed, limited period. Renewable software licenses are sold to customers as a user right with an indefinite duration. These contracts are automatically renewed at the end of the agreed period, usually one year, unless the agreement is terminated within notice period. Renewable license revenue is recognized at one point in time, in the beginning of the invoicing period.
Geographical areas reported are Finland, the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and the rest of the world. Net sales are reported according to the customer´s headquarter location.
REVIEW BY THE CEO
The year 2021 had a positive start with an increase in net sales and a significant profitability improvement, despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
In the past year we have strengthened our process mining business by recruiting new sales and development resources. This year we will continue this development by building new sales and consulting partnerships especially in our European key markets. The new visual reporting tool in QPR ProcessAnalyzer software has helped to expand its use in customer organizations and further strengthened the competitiveness of this product. Furthermore, performance in processing large amounts of data has been significantly improved, and the software is now available localized in eight languages. Great user experience, high performance and excellent service scalability remain our priorities.
To support our process modeling customers in their operations and quality systems, we will continue this year the development of a new software tool QPR BusinessPortal. With the help of this tool, our customers can communicate their processes and quality documentation to their personnel, as well as to get better visibility to their service and application portfolios. QPR BusinessPortal is now on a piloting phase and will be fully launched to the markets this year.
The excellent sales development of our performance management software QPR Metrics in the Middle East market was continued in February, when QPR signed a major agreement with a large central government organization to deliver strategy management solution. The value of the deal is approximately EUR 1.2 million, and we estimate that almost EUR 1 million of the deal value will be booked into net sales over the course of 2021. Based on this deal, actual sales performance in early 2020 and current sales funnel, we expect net sales to grow in 2021. Furthermore, profitability is expected to improve, despite the planned moderate increase in sales, marketing and product development costs.
Jari Jaakkola
CEO
NET SALES DEVELOPMENT
January – March 2021
Net sales in the first quarter increased to EUR 2,904 thousand (2,789). The share of recurring revenue was 44% of net sales (47).
New software license net sales amounted to EUR 734 thousand (587) and grew by 25 %, due to increase in international software sales. Renewable software license net sales decreased to EUR 443 thousand (487), which was mainly due to customer transitions to use our cloud services (SaaS).
Software maintenance net sales were EUR 518 thousand (571), and decreased by 9% mainly due to decrease in international channel sales.
SaaS net sales amounted to EUR 323 thousand (263). Consulting net sales remained on the same level than in the previous year and amounted to EUR 886 thousand (880).
International net sales increased by 4%, as well as net sales in Finland. Of the Group net sales, 50% (50) derived from Finland, 24% (26) from the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey) and 26% (24) from the rest of the world.
NET SALES BY PRODUCT GROUP
EUR in thousands
Jan-Mar,
Jan-Mar,
Change,
Jan-Dec,
Software licenses
734
587
25
1,344
Renewable software licenses
443
487
-9
900
Software maintenance services
518
571
-9
2,195
Cloud services
323
263
23
1,081
Consulting
886
880
1
3,452
Total
2,904
2,789
4
8,971
NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA
EUR in thousands
Jan-Mar,
Jan-Mar,
Change,
Jan-Dec,
Finland
1,448
1,389
4
4,718
Europe incl. Russia and Turkey
687
733
-6
2,474
Rest of the world
769
667
15
1,780
Total
2,904
2,789
4
8,971
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
January – March 2021
The Group´s operating result (EBIT) was EUR 286 thousand (45) and represented 10% of net sales (2). The increase in operating result was mainly due to higher net sales and smaller reseller commissions than in the previous year. The share of direct sales in new software sales increased significantly from the previous year. Personnel expenses increased to EUR 1,772 thousand (1,739) and represented 78% of fixed costs. Outlays in European sales resources, general salary increases as well as higher bonus reservations in short-term incentive system increased our personnel expenses. On the other hand, expenses were lowered by temporary part-time lay-offs in January-March. The Group´s fixed costs in the reporting period were EUR 2,281 thousand (2,304).
Result before taxes was EUR 206 thousand (36) and result for the period was EUR 170 thousand (11). Taxes recorded for the period were EUR 35 thousand (25) and earnings per share (basic and fully diluted) were EUR 0.014 (0.001).
FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS
Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 906 thousand (409). Increase in cash flow was mainly due to higher net sales and a decrease in operative working capital. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 857 thousand (572).
Net financial expenses were EUR 80 thousand (9) and included a one-off guarantee payment related to a closed project. The payment was made in January 2021.
Investments totaled EUR 184 thousand (278) and were mainly product development expenditure.
The Group´s financial position is good. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 857 thousand (572), and in addition the Group has access to EUR 1.3 million other short-term financial instruments. At the end of the period, the Group had a short-term bank loan of EUR 700 thousand and no long-term interest-bearing bank loans. The gearing ratio was 0% (-12). At the end of the reporting period, the equity ratio was 41% (51).
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
QPR innovates and develops software products that analyze, measure and model operations in organizations. The Company develops the following software products: QPR ProcessAnalyzer, QPR EnterpriseArchitect, QPR ProcessDesigner, and QPR Metrics.
In the first quarter product development expenses were EUR 486 thousand (579). Product development expenses worth EUR 174 thousand (231) were capitalized. The amortization of capitalized product development expenses was EUR 178 thousand (226). The amortization period for capitalized product development expenses is four years.
PERSONNEL
At the end of the reporting period, the Group employed a total of 81 persons (82). The average number of personnel during the reporting was 84 (83).
The average age of employees is 42.2 (42.1) years. Women account for 22% (21) of employees and men for 78% (79). Of the total, 18% (17) work in sales and marketing, 44% (44) in consulting and customer care, 30% (32) in product development and 8% (9) in administration.
For incentive purposes, the Company has a bonus program that covers all employees. Short term remuneration of the top management consists of salary, fringe benefits, and a possible annual bonus based mainly on the Group and business unit net sales performance. Furthermore, the Company has a key employee stock option plan in use.
SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS
Trading of shares
Jan-Mar,
Jan-Mar,
Change,
Jan-Dec,
Shares traded, pcs
666,969
253,097
164
1,403,426
Volume, EUR
1,420,641
546,999
160
2,825,365
% of shares
5.6
2.1
11.7
Average trading price, EUR
2.13
2.16
-1
2.01
Shares and market capitalization
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
Change,
Dec 31,
Total number of shares, pcs
12,444,863
12,444,863
-
12,444,863
Treasury shares, pcs
457,009
457,009
-
457,009
Book counter value, EUR
0.11
0.11
-
0.11
Outstanding shares, pcs
11,987,854
11,987,854
-
11,987,854
Number of shareholders
1,289
1,167
10
1,240
Closing price, EUR
2.08
1.93
8
2.24
Market capitalization, EUR
24,934,736
23,136,558
8
26,852,793
Book counter value of all treasury
50,271
50,271
-
50,271
Total purchase value of all treasury
439,307
439,307
-
439,307
Treasury shares, % of all shares
3.7
3.7
-
3.7
GOVERNANCE
In March 2021, the Board of Directors gave a notice to the shareholders of QPR Software Plc that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 25, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company resolved on extraordinary measures pursuant to the temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders’ presence at the Meeting venue. Participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Meeting was possible only by way of proxy representation, by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance.
The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2020. The Annual General Meeting made an advisory decision on the Remuneration Report and decided to approve the presented Remuneration Report.
The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board Members is four (4) and elected Pertti Ervi, Matti Heikkonen, Antti Koskela and Jukka Tapaninen members of the Company´s Board of Directors. The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. At its organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Pertti Ervi as its Chairman.
The Annual General Meeting elected Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab as QPR Software´s auditor with Miika Karkulahti, Authorized Public Accountant, acting as principal auditor. The term of office of the auditor expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on conveyance of the own shares held by the Company (share issue) either in one or in several occasions. The share issue can be carried out as a share issue against payment or without consideration on terms to be determined by the Board of Directors.
All authorizations of the Board and other decisions made by the previous Annual General Meeting are available in their entirety in the stock exchange release published by the Company on March 25, 2021. The release can be found in Investors section of the Company's website, https://www.qpr.com/investors/stock-exchange-and-press-releases.
EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD
The Company has no significant events after the review period to report.
SHORT-TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
Internal control and risk management at QPR Software aims to ensure that the Company operates efficiently and effectively, distributes reliable information, complies with regulations and operational principles, reaches its strategic goals, reacts to changes in the market and operational environment, and ensures the continuity of its business.
QPR has identified the following three groups of risks related to its operations: risks related to business operations (country, customer, personnel, legal), risks related to information and products (QPR products, IPR, data security) and risks related to financing (foreign currency, short-term cash flow). The Company has an insurance policy covering property, operational and liability risks.
Financial risks include reasonable credit risk concerning individual business partners, which is characteristic of any international business. QPR seeks to limit this credit risk by continuously monitoring standard payment terms, receivables and credit limits.
Approximately 63% of the Group’s trade receivables were in euro at the end of the quarter (52). At the end of the quarter, the Company had not hedged its non-euro trade receivables.
Risks and risk management practices related to the Company’s business are further described in the Annual Report 2020, pages 22-24 (https://www.qpr.com/investors/financial-information/annual-reports)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In 2021, QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information, in Finnish and English, as follows:
Half-year Financial Report 1-6/2021: Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Interim Report 1-9/2021: Friday, October 22, 2021
QPR SOFTWARE PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Further information:
Jari Jaakkola, CEO, Tel. +358 (0) 40 5026 397
DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Main Media
Neither this press release nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America or its territories or possessions.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT
EUR in thousands, unless
Jan-Mar,
Jan-Mar,
Change,
Jan-Dec,
Net sales
2,904
2,789
4
8,971
Other operating income
-
-
100
Materials and services
337
440
-23
1,422
Employee benefit expenses
1,772
1,739
2
6,649
Other operating expenses
228
220
4
753
EBITDA
566
390
45
248
Depreciation and amortization
280
345
-19
1,183
Operating result
286
45
530
-936
Financial income and expenses
-80
-9
786
-16
Result before tax
206
36
467
-952
Income taxes
-35
-25
39
140
Result for the period
170
11
1,450
-812
Earnings per share, EUR
0.014
0.001
1,450
-0.068
Consolidated statement of
Result for the period
170
11
1,450
-812
Other items in comprehensive
Exchange differences on
1
1
39
-3
Total comprehensive income
172
12
1,344
-814
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
EUR in thousands
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
Change,
Dec 31,
Assets
Non-current assets:
Intangible assets
2,033
2,022
1
2,054
Goodwill
513
513
0
513
Tangible assets
164
100
64
176
Right-of-use assets
121
226
-47
211
Other non-current assets
277
62
347
277
Total non-current assets
3,108
2,923
6
3,231
Current assets:
Trade and other receivables
2,649
2,698
-2
2,901
Cash and cash equivalents
857
572
50
185
Total current assets
3,506
3,270
7
3,086
Total assets
6,614
6,193
7
6,317
Equity and liabilities
Equity:
Share capital
1,359
1,359
0
1,359
Other funds
21
21
0
21
Treasury shares
-439
-439
0
-439
Translation differences
-67
-65
3
-69
Invested non-restricted equity fund
5
5
0
5
Retained earnings
1,311
1,907
-31
1,126
Equity attributable to shareholders of
2,190
2,788
-21
2,004
Current liabilities:
Interest-bearing liabilities
700
-
700
Interest-bearing lease liabilities
158
229
-31
247
Advances received
1,263
766
65
527
Accrued expenses and prepaid income
1,693
1,853
-9
2,305
Trade and other payables
610
556
10
533
Total current liabilities
4,424
3,405
30
4,313
Total liabilities
4,424
3,405
30
4,313
Total equity and liabilities
6,614
6,193
7
6,317
CONSOLIDATED CONDENCED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
EUR in thousands
Jan-Mar,
Jan-Mar,
Change,
Jan-Dec,
Cash flow from operating activities:
Result for the period
170
11
1,450
-812
Adjustments to the result
203
389
-48
1,135
Working capital changes
678
23
2,845
45
Interest and other financial
-142
-22
-555
-40
Interest and other financial
2
13
-88
27
Income taxes paid
-5
-5
-1
-21
Net cash from operating activities
906
409
122
334
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchases of tangible and
-157
-301
-48
-1,098
Net cash used in investing activities
-157
-301
-48
-1,098
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from short term
700
-
700
Repayments of short term
-700
-500
40
-500
Payment of lease liabilities
-89
-76
18
-261
Net cash used in financing activities
-89
-576
-84
-61
Net change in cash and cash
660
-468
241
-825
Cash and cash equivalents
185
1,035
-82
1,035
Effects of exchange rate changes
12
5
152
-25
Cash and cash equivalents
857
572
50
185
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
EUR in thousands
Share
Other
Translation
Treasury
Invested non-
Retained
Total
Equity Jan 1, 2020
1,359
21
-66
-439
5
1,882
2,762
Stock option scheme
14
14
Comprehensive income
1
11
12
Equity March 31, 2020
1,359
21
-65
-439
5
1,907
2,788
Stock option scheme
42
42
Comprehensive income
-4
-823
-826
Equity Dec 31, 2020
1,359
21
-69
-439
5
1,127
2,004
Stock option scheme
14
14
Comprehensive income
1
170
172
Equity March 31, 2021
1,359
21
-68
-439
5
1,311
2,190
NOTES TO INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES
This report complies with requirements of IAS 34 ”Interim Financial Reporting”. Starting from the beginning of 2021, the Group has applied certain new or revised IFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations, as described in the Consolidated Financial Statements 2020. The implementation of these new and revised requirements has not impacted the reported figures. For all other parts, the accounting principles and methods are the same as they were in the 2020 financial statements.
When preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to make estimates and assumptions regarding the future and to consider the appropriate application of accounting principles, which means that actual results may differ from those estimated.
All amounts presented in this report are consolidated figures, unless otherwise noted. The amounts presented in the report are rounded, so the sum of individual figures may differ from the sum reported. This report is unaudited.
INTANGIBLE AND TANGIBLE ASSETS
EUR in thousands
Jan-Mar,
Jan-Mar,
Jan-Dec,
Increase in intangible assets:
Acquisition cost Jan 1
11,987
11,159
11,159
Increase
174
228
828
Increase in tangible assets:
Acquisition cost Jan 1
2,622
2,487
2,487
Increase
10
50
135
CHANGE IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
EUR in thousands
Jan-Mar,
Jan-Mar,
Jan-Dec,
Interest-bearing liabilities Jan 1
947
784
784
Proceeds from short term borrowings
700
21
947
Repayments
789
576
784
Interest-bearing liabilities Sep 30
858
229
947
PLEDGES AND COMMITMENTS
EUR in thousands
Jan-Mar,
Jan-Mar,
Dec 31,
Change,
Business mortgages (held by the Company)
2,386
2,382
2,387
0
Minimum lease payments based on lease agreements:
Maturing in less than one year
7
8
7
0
Maturing in 1-5 years
5
14
7
-25
Total
12
22
14
-10
Total pledges and commitments
2,398
2,404
2,401
0
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY QUARTER
EUR in thousands
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Net sales
2,904
2,341
1,801
2,041
2,789
Other operating income
-
-
75
25
-
Materials and services
337
443
279
260
440
Employee benefit expenses
1,772
1,679
1,474
1,757
1,739
Other operating expenses
228
193
232
109
220
EBITDA
566
27
-109
-60
390
Depreciation and amortization
280
211
304
324
345
Operating result
286
-184
-413
-384
45
Financial income and expenses
-80
-8
-6
6
-9
Result before tax
206
-191
-419
-378
36
Income taxes
-35
34
74
57
-25
Result for the period
170
-157
-345
-321
11
GROUP KEY FIGURES
EUR in thousands, unless
Jan-Mar or
Jan-Mar or
Jan-Dec or
Net sales
2,904
2,789
8,971
Net sales growth, %
4.1
1.5
-5.7
EBITDA
566
390
248
% of net sales
19.5
14.0
2.8
Operating result
286
45
-936
% of net sales
9.8
1.6
-10.4
Result before tax
206
36
-952
% of net sales
7.1
1.3
-10.6
Result for the period
170
11
-812
% of net sales
5.9
0.4
-9.0
Return on equity (per annum), %
32.5
1.6
-34.1
Return on investment (per annum), %
38.1
7.1
-28.0
Cash and cash equivalents
857
572
185
Net borrowings
1
-343
762
Equity
2,190
2,788
2,004
Gearing, %
0.0
-12.3
38.0
Equity ratio, %
40.9
51.4
34.6
Total balance sheet
6,614
6,193
6,317
Investments in non-current assets
157
278
1,210
% of net sales
5.4
10.0
13.5
Product development expenses
486
579
2,050
% of net sales
16.7
20.8
22.9
Average number of personnel
84
83
86
Personnel at the beginning of period
88
83
83
Personnel at the end of period
81
81
88
Earnings per share, EUR
0.014
0.001
-0.068
Equity per share, EUR
0.176
0.224
0.161