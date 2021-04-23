U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,128.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,707.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,743.00
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.30
    +10.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.81
    +0.38 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    -0.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2031
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.71
    +1.21 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9220
    -0.0380 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,899.57
    -5,451.40 (-10.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,105.93
    -137.13 (-11.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.24
    +42.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

QPR Software Interim Report January - March 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
QPR Software Oyj
·20 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

QPR SOFTWARE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, APRIL 23, 2021 AT 9:00 AM

Profitability improved and net sales increased, driven by software sales

January - March 2021

  • Net sales increased to EUR 2,904 thousand (January – March 2020: 2,789).

  • Software net sales increased 6%, license and SaaS net sales grew, but maintenance net sales decreased.

  • Consulting net sales were on the same level as in previous year.

  • International net sales represented 50% of Group net sales (50).

  • Operating result (EBIT) increased to EUR 286 thousand (45) and was 10% of net sales (2).

  • Expenses were smaller than in the previous year mainly due to smaller reseller commissions. Direct sales represented a significantly larger proportion of software sales than in the previous year.

  • Result before taxes EUR 206 thousand (36).

  • Earnings per share EUR 0.014 (0.001).

Business operations

QPR Software´s mission is to make customers agile and efficient in their operations. We innovate, develop, and sell software aimed at analyzing, monitoring, and modeling operations in organizations. Furthermore, we offer customers consulting services related to our software.

Outlook for 2021 (unchanged)

The exceptional circumstances caused by the pandemic continue to have an impact on our business, but we are already seeing signs of normalization in software purchase decisions. Based on actual sales performance in early 2021 and current sales funnel, QPR expects net sales to grow in 2021 (2020: EUR 8,971 thousand).

QPR plans to moderately increase its sales, marketing and product development costs this year. Despite the planned increase in costs, the Company estimates EBITDA and operating result to improve compared to 2020.


KEY FIGURES

EUR in thousands,
unless otherwise indicated

Jan-Mar,
2021

Jan-Mar,
2020

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2020

Net sales

2,904

2,789

4

8,971

EBITDA

566

390

45

248

% of net sales

19.5

14.0

2.8

Operating result

286

45

530

-936

% of net sales

9.8

1.6

-10.4

Result before tax

206

36

467

-952

Result for the period

170

11

1,450

-812

% of net sales

5.9

0.4

-9.0

Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)

0.014

0.001

1,450

-0.068

Equity per share, EUR

0.176

0.224

-21

0.161

Cash flow from operating
activities

906

409

122

334

Cash and cash equivalents

857

572

50

185

Net borrowings

1

-343

-100

762

Gearing, %

0.0

-12.3

-100

38.0

Equity ratio, %

40.9

51.4

-20

34.6

Return on equity, %

32.5

1.6

1,955

-34.1

Return on investment, %

38.1

7.1

440

-28.0


REPORTING

QPR Software innovates, develops, sells and delivers software and services in international markets aimed at facilitating operational development in organizations. QPR Software reports one operating segment: Operational development of organizations. In addition to this, the Company reports revenue from products and services as follows: Software licenses, Renewable software licenses, Software maintenance services, SaaS (Software-as-a-service) and Consulting.

Recurring revenue reported by the Company consists of Saas net sales, Renewable software licenses and Software maintenance services.

Software licenses are sold to customers for perpetual use or for an agreed, limited period. Renewable software licenses are sold to customers as a user right with an indefinite duration. These contracts are automatically renewed at the end of the agreed period, usually one year, unless the agreement is terminated within notice period. Renewable license revenue is recognized at one point in time, in the beginning of the invoicing period.

Geographical areas reported are Finland, the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and the rest of the world. Net sales are reported according to the customer´s headquarter location.


REVIEW BY THE CEO

The year 2021 had a positive start with an increase in net sales and a significant profitability improvement, despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

In the past year we have strengthened our process mining business by recruiting new sales and development resources. This year we will continue this development by building new sales and consulting partnerships especially in our European key markets. The new visual reporting tool in QPR ProcessAnalyzer software has helped to expand its use in customer organizations and further strengthened the competitiveness of this product. Furthermore, performance in processing large amounts of data has been significantly improved, and the software is now available localized in eight languages. Great user experience, high performance and excellent service scalability remain our priorities.

To support our process modeling customers in their operations and quality systems, we will continue this year the development of a new software tool QPR BusinessPortal. With the help of this tool, our customers can communicate their processes and quality documentation to their personnel, as well as to get better visibility to their service and application portfolios. QPR BusinessPortal is now on a piloting phase and will be fully launched to the markets this year.

The excellent sales development of our performance management software QPR Metrics in the Middle East market was continued in February, when QPR signed a major agreement with a large central government organization to deliver strategy management solution. The value of the deal is approximately EUR 1.2 million, and we estimate that almost EUR 1 million of the deal value will be booked into net sales over the course of 2021. Based on this deal, actual sales performance in early 2020 and current sales funnel, we expect net sales to grow in 2021. Furthermore, profitability is expected to improve, despite the planned moderate increase in sales, marketing and product development costs.

Jari Jaakkola
CEO


NET SALES DEVELOPMENT

January – March 2021

Net sales in the first quarter increased to EUR 2,904 thousand (2,789). The share of recurring revenue was 44% of net sales (47).

New software license net sales amounted to EUR 734 thousand (587) and grew by 25 %, due to increase in international software sales. Renewable software license net sales decreased to EUR 443 thousand (487), which was mainly due to customer transitions to use our cloud services (SaaS).

Software maintenance net sales were EUR 518 thousand (571), and decreased by 9% mainly due to decrease in international channel sales.

SaaS net sales amounted to EUR 323 thousand (263). Consulting net sales remained on the same level than in the previous year and amounted to EUR 886 thousand (880).

International net sales increased by 4%, as well as net sales in Finland. Of the Group net sales, 50% (50) derived from Finland, 24% (26) from the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey) and 26% (24) from the rest of the world.


NET SALES BY PRODUCT GROUP

EUR in thousands

Jan-Mar,
2021

Jan-Mar,
2020

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2020

Software licenses

734

587

25

1,344

Renewable software licenses

443

487

-9

900

Software maintenance services

518

571

-9

2,195

Cloud services

323

263

23

1,081

Consulting

886

880

1

3,452

Total

2,904

2,789

4

8,971


NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

EUR in thousands

Jan-Mar,
2021

Jan-Mar,
2020

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2020

Finland

1,448

1,389

4

4,718

Europe incl. Russia and Turkey

687

733

-6

2,474

Rest of the world

769

667

15

1,780

Total

2,904

2,789

4

8,971


FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

January – March 2021

The Group´s operating result (EBIT) was EUR 286 thousand (45) and represented 10% of net sales (2). The increase in operating result was mainly due to higher net sales and smaller reseller commissions than in the previous year. The share of direct sales in new software sales increased significantly from the previous year. Personnel expenses increased to EUR 1,772 thousand (1,739) and represented 78% of fixed costs. Outlays in European sales resources, general salary increases as well as higher bonus reservations in short-term incentive system increased our personnel expenses. On the other hand, expenses were lowered by temporary part-time lay-offs in January-March. The Group´s fixed costs in the reporting period were EUR 2,281 thousand (2,304).

Result before taxes was EUR 206 thousand (36) and result for the period was EUR 170 thousand (11). Taxes recorded for the period were EUR 35 thousand (25) and earnings per share (basic and fully diluted) were EUR 0.014 (0.001).


FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 906 thousand (409). Increase in cash flow was mainly due to higher net sales and a decrease in operative working capital. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 857 thousand (572).

Net financial expenses were EUR 80 thousand (9) and included a one-off guarantee payment related to a closed project. The payment was made in January 2021.

Investments totaled EUR 184 thousand (278) and were mainly product development expenditure.

The Group´s financial position is good. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 857 thousand (572), and in addition the Group has access to EUR 1.3 million other short-term financial instruments. At the end of the period, the Group had a short-term bank loan of EUR 700 thousand and no long-term interest-bearing bank loans. The gearing ratio was 0% (-12). At the end of the reporting period, the equity ratio was 41% (51).


PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

QPR innovates and develops software products that analyze, measure and model operations in organizations. The Company develops the following software products: QPR ProcessAnalyzer, QPR EnterpriseArchitect, QPR ProcessDesigner, and QPR Metrics.

In the first quarter product development expenses were EUR 486 thousand (579). Product development expenses worth EUR 174 thousand (231) were capitalized. The amortization of capitalized product development expenses was EUR 178 thousand (226). The amortization period for capitalized product development expenses is four years.


PERSONNEL

At the end of the reporting period, the Group employed a total of 81 persons (82). The average number of personnel during the reporting was 84 (83).

The average age of employees is 42.2 (42.1) years. Women account for 22% (21) of employees and men for 78% (79). Of the total, 18% (17) work in sales and marketing, 44% (44) in consulting and customer care, 30% (32) in product development and 8% (9) in administration.

For incentive purposes, the Company has a bonus program that covers all employees. Short term remuneration of the top management consists of salary, fringe benefits, and a possible annual bonus based mainly on the Group and business unit net sales performance. Furthermore, the Company has a key employee stock option plan in use.


SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS

Trading of shares

Jan-Mar,
2021

Jan-Mar,
2020

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2020

Shares traded, pcs

666,969

253,097

164

1,403,426

Volume, EUR

1,420,641

546,999

160

2,825,365

% of shares

5.6

2.1

11.7

Average trading price, EUR

2.13

2.16

-1

2.01

Shares and market capitalization

Mar 31,
2021

Mar 31,
2020

Change,
%

Dec 31,
2020

Total number of shares, pcs

12,444,863

12,444,863

-

12,444,863

Treasury shares, pcs

457,009

457,009

-

457,009

Book counter value, EUR

0.11

0.11

-

0.11

Outstanding shares, pcs

11,987,854

11,987,854

-

11,987,854

Number of shareholders

1,289

1,167

10

1,240

Closing price, EUR

2.08

1.93

8

2.24

Market capitalization, EUR

24,934,736

23,136,558

8

26,852,793

Book counter value of all treasury
shares, EUR

50,271

50,271

-

50,271

Total purchase value of all treasury
shares, EUR

439,307

439,307

-

439,307

Treasury shares, % of all shares

3.7

3.7

-

3.7


GOVERNANCE

In March 2021, the Board of Directors gave a notice to the shareholders of QPR Software Plc that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 25, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company resolved on extraordinary measures pursuant to the temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders’ presence at the Meeting venue. Participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Meeting was possible only by way of proxy representation, by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2020. The Annual General Meeting made an advisory decision on the Remuneration Report and decided to approve the presented Remuneration Report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board Members is four (4) and elected Pertti Ervi, Matti Heikkonen, Antti Koskela and Jukka Tapaninen members of the Company´s Board of Directors. The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. At its organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Pertti Ervi as its Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting elected Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab as QPR Software´s auditor with Miika Karkulahti, Authorized Public Accountant, acting as principal auditor. The term of office of the auditor expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on conveyance of the own shares held by the Company (share issue) either in one or in several occasions. The share issue can be carried out as a share issue against payment or without consideration on terms to be determined by the Board of Directors.

All authorizations of the Board and other decisions made by the previous Annual General Meeting are available in their entirety in the stock exchange release published by the Company on March 25, 2021. The release can be found in Investors section of the Company's website, https://www.qpr.com/investors/stock-exchange-and-press-releases.


EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

The Company has no significant events after the review period to report.


SHORT-TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Internal control and risk management at QPR Software aims to ensure that the Company operates efficiently and effectively, distributes reliable information, complies with regulations and operational principles, reaches its strategic goals, reacts to changes in the market and operational environment, and ensures the continuity of its business.

QPR has identified the following three groups of risks related to its operations: risks related to business operations (country, customer, personnel, legal), risks related to information and products (QPR products, IPR, data security) and risks related to financing (foreign currency, short-term cash flow). The Company has an insurance policy covering property, operational and liability risks.

Financial risks include reasonable credit risk concerning individual business partners, which is characteristic of any international business. QPR seeks to limit this credit risk by continuously monitoring standard payment terms, receivables and credit limits.

Approximately 63% of the Group’s trade receivables were in euro at the end of the quarter (52). At the end of the quarter, the Company had not hedged its non-euro trade receivables.

Risks and risk management practices related to the Company’s business are further described in the Annual Report 2020, pages 22-24 (https://www.qpr.com/investors/financial-information/annual-reports)


FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In 2021, QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information, in Finnish and English, as follows:

Half-year Financial Report 1-6/2021: Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Interim Report 1-9/2021: Friday, October 22, 2021


QPR SOFTWARE PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Jari Jaakkola, CEO, Tel. +358 (0) 40 5026 397

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Main Media

Neither this press release nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America or its territories or possessions.


FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT

EUR in thousands, unless
otherwise indicated

Jan-Mar,
2021

Jan-Mar,
2020

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2020

Net sales

2,904

2,789

4

8,971

Other operating income

-

-

100

Materials and services

337

440

-23

1,422

Employee benefit expenses

1,772

1,739

2

6,649

Other operating expenses

228

220

4

753

EBITDA

566

390

45

248

Depreciation and amortization

280

345

-19

1,183

Operating result

286

45

530

-936

Financial income and expenses

-80

-9

786

-16

Result before tax

206

36

467

-952

Income taxes

-35

-25

39

140

Result for the period

170

11

1,450

-812

Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)

0.014

0.001

1,450

-0.068

Consolidated statement of
comprehensive income:

Result for the period

170

11

1,450

-812

Other items in comprehensive
income that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on
translating foreign operations

1

1

39

-3

Total comprehensive income

172

12

1,344

-814


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

EUR in thousands

Mar 31,
2021

Mar 31,
2020

Change,
%

Dec 31,
2020

Assets

Non-current assets:

Intangible assets

2,033

2,022

1

2,054

Goodwill

513

513

0

513

Tangible assets

164

100

64

176

Right-of-use assets

121

226

-47

211

Other non-current assets

277

62

347

277

Total non-current assets

3,108

2,923

6

3,231

Current assets:

Trade and other receivables

2,649

2,698

-2

2,901

Cash and cash equivalents

857

572

50

185

Total current assets

3,506

3,270

7

3,086

Total assets

6,614

6,193

7

6,317

Equity and liabilities

Equity:

Share capital

1,359

1,359

0

1,359

Other funds

21

21

0

21

Treasury shares

-439

-439

0

-439

Translation differences

-67

-65

3

-69

Invested non-restricted equity fund

5

5

0

5

Retained earnings

1,311

1,907

-31

1,126

Equity attributable to shareholders of
the parent company

2,190

2,788

-21

2,004

Current liabilities:

Interest-bearing liabilities

700

-

700

Interest-bearing lease liabilities

158

229

-31

247

Advances received

1,263

766

65

527

Accrued expenses and prepaid income

1,693

1,853

-9

2,305

Trade and other payables

610

556

10

533

Total current liabilities

4,424

3,405

30

4,313

Total liabilities

4,424

3,405

30

4,313

Total equity and liabilities

6,614

6,193

7

6,317


CONSOLIDATED CONDENCED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

EUR in thousands

Jan-Mar,
2021

Jan-Mar,
2020

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2020

Cash flow from operating activities:

Result for the period

170

11

1,450

-812

Adjustments to the result

203

389

-48

1,135

Working capital changes

678

23

2,845

45

Interest and other financial
expenses paid

-142

-22

-555

-40

Interest and other financial
income received

2

13

-88

27

Income taxes paid

-5

-5

-1

-21

Net cash from operating activities

906

409

122

334

Cash flow from investing activities:

Purchases of tangible and
intangible assets

-157

-301

-48

-1,098

Net cash used in investing activities

-157

-301

-48

-1,098

Cash flow from financing activities:

Proceeds from short term
borrowings

700

-

700

Repayments of short term
borrowings

-700

-500

40

-500

Payment of lease liabilities

-89

-76

18

-261

Net cash used in financing activities

-89

-576

-84

-61

Net change in cash and cash
equivalents

660

-468

241

-825

Cash and cash equivalents
at the beginning of the period

185

1,035

-82

1,035

Effects of exchange rate changes
on cash and cash equivalents

12

5

152

-25

Cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the period

857

572

50

185


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR in thousands

Share
capital

Other
funds

Translation
differences

Treasury
shares

Invested non-
restricted
equity fund

Retained
earnings

Total

Equity Jan 1, 2020

1,359

21

-66

-439

5

1,882

2,762

Stock option scheme

14

14

Comprehensive income

1

11

12

Equity March 31, 2020

1,359

21

-65

-439

5

1,907

2,788

Stock option scheme

42

42

Comprehensive income

-4

-823

-826

Equity Dec 31, 2020

1,359

21

-69

-439

5

1,127

2,004

Stock option scheme

14

14

Comprehensive income

1

170

172

Equity March 31, 2021

1,359

21

-68

-439

5

1,311

2,190


NOTES TO INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

This report complies with requirements of IAS 34 ”Interim Financial Reporting”. Starting from the beginning of 2021, the Group has applied certain new or revised IFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations, as described in the Consolidated Financial Statements 2020. The implementation of these new and revised requirements has not impacted the reported figures. For all other parts, the accounting principles and methods are the same as they were in the 2020 financial statements.

When preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to make estimates and assumptions regarding the future and to consider the appropriate application of accounting principles, which means that actual results may differ from those estimated.

All amounts presented in this report are consolidated figures, unless otherwise noted. The amounts presented in the report are rounded, so the sum of individual figures may differ from the sum reported. This report is unaudited.


INTANGIBLE AND TANGIBLE ASSETS

EUR in thousands

Jan-Mar,
2021

Jan-Mar,
2020

Jan-Dec,
2020

Increase in intangible assets:

Acquisition cost Jan 1

11,987

11,159

11,159

Increase

174

228

828

Increase in tangible assets:

Acquisition cost Jan 1

2,622

2,487

2,487

Increase

10

50

135


CHANGE IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

EUR in thousands

Jan-Mar,
2021

Jan-Mar,
2020

Jan-Dec,
2020

Interest-bearing liabilities Jan 1

947

784

784

Proceeds from short term borrowings

700

21

947

Repayments

789

576

784

Interest-bearing liabilities Sep 30

858

229

947


PLEDGES AND COMMITMENTS

EUR in thousands

Jan-Mar,
2021

Jan-Mar,
2020

Dec 31,
2020

Change,
%

Business mortgages (held by the Company)

2,386

2,382

2,387

0

Minimum lease payments based on lease agreements:

Maturing in less than one year

7

8

7

0

Maturing in 1-5 years

5

14

7

-25

Total

12

22

14

-10

Total pledges and commitments

2,398

2,404

2,401

0


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY QUARTER

EUR in thousands

Q1
2021

Q4
2020

Q3
2020

Q2
2020

Q1
2020

Net sales

2,904

2,341

1,801

2,041

2,789

Other operating income

-

-

75

25

-

Materials and services

337

443

279

260

440

Employee benefit expenses

1,772

1,679

1,474

1,757

1,739

Other operating expenses

228

193

232

109

220

EBITDA

566

27

-109

-60

390

Depreciation and amortization

280

211

304

324

345

Operating result

286

-184

-413

-384

45

Financial income and expenses

-80

-8

-6

6

-9

Result before tax

206

-191

-419

-378

36

Income taxes

-35

34

74

57

-25

Result for the period

170

-157

-345

-321

11


GROUP KEY FIGURES

EUR in thousands, unless
otherwise indicated

Jan-Mar or
Mar 31, 2021

Jan-Mar or
Mar 31, 2020

Jan-Dec or
Dec 31, 2020

Net sales

2,904

2,789

8,971

Net sales growth, %

4.1

1.5

-5.7

EBITDA

566

390

248

% of net sales

19.5

14.0

2.8

Operating result

286

45

-936

% of net sales

9.8

1.6

-10.4

Result before tax

206

36

-952

% of net sales

7.1

1.3

-10.6

Result for the period

170

11

-812

% of net sales

5.9

0.4

-9.0

Return on equity (per annum), %

32.5

1.6

-34.1

Return on investment (per annum), %

38.1

7.1

-28.0

Cash and cash equivalents

857

572

185

Net borrowings

1

-343

762

Equity

2,190

2,788

2,004

Gearing, %

0.0

-12.3

38.0

Equity ratio, %

40.9

51.4

34.6

Total balance sheet

6,614

6,193

6,317

Investments in non-current assets

157

278

1,210

% of net sales

5.4

10.0

13.5

Product development expenses

486

579

2,050

% of net sales

16.7

20.8

22.9

Average number of personnel

84

83

86

Personnel at the beginning of period

88

83

83

Personnel at the end of period

81

81

88

Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)

0.014

0.001

-0.068

Equity per share, EUR

0.176

0.224

0.161



Recommended Stories

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys U.K.’s Iconic Stoke Park for $79 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, bought Stoke Park Ltd. for $79 million, adding an iconic locale that’s been the setting for two James Bond films to its portfolio of tourism properties.A wholly owned unit of Reliance Industries will buy Stoke Park, which owns and manages a hotel, sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire, for 57 million pounds ($79 million), said an exchange filing late Thursday. The acquisition will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, the filing said.The property’s rolling golf course has been famous since James Bond played a game with Auric Goldfinger there in the 1964 blockbuster. Since then, the estate with the Georgian-era mansion set in the midst of 300 acres of parkland has also been a backdrop in productions like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and Netflix Inc.’s British Royal Family drama “The Crown”.In real life, its 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, 27-hole championshop golf course, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens attracts wealthy tourists from across the world.The latest marquee acquisition for Ambani’s retail-to-refining conglomerate marks its pivot toward consumer offerings and yet another high-profile British brand purchase. Reliance bought struggling U.K.-based toy store chain Hamleys in 2019 and is seeking to revive it.Flush with $27 billion in fresh capital after selling stakes in Reliance’s retail and digital units last year, Ambani is helming a transformation as he seeks to build consumer services into a equal-sized pillar for Reliance Industries, paring dependence on profits from its traditional oil refining business. Acquiring marquee global brands underscores that strategy.Private GardensAlthough the Stoke Park estate has a recorded history of over 900 years, it was used as a private residence until 1908, according to its official website.Ambani has a net worth of $71.5 billion, making him the 13th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The group “will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site,” Reliance said in the filing. Ambani’s conglomerate has equity holding in EIH Ltd., which runs the chain of five star Oberoi Hotels.The U.K. is emerging as a real estate hotspot for wealthy Indians. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India Ltd. -- the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world -- agreed to rent a property in Mayfair for about 50,000 pounds ($69,300) a week, a record for the exclusive London neighborhood, Bloomberg reported last month.(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $50,000 Amid Tax and Momentum Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin declined for the seventh time in eight days, extending losses after President Joe Biden was said to propose almost doubling the capital-gains tax for the wealthy.The slide pushed Bitcoin down as much as 5.8% to about $48,596 as it continued to lose momentum. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC had recently warned there was potential for further downside after the largest cryptocurrency fell back from its record high of $64,870 on April 14 and took out key technical levels.“Bitcoin has slipped below the 50-day moving average support that it held sacrosanct through this rally,” said Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange. “It looks like there is more downside here.”Read more: Wall Street Starts to See Weakness Emerge in Bitcoin ChartsTax concerns may be weighing, too. U.S. investors in the digital asset, which has advanced more than 70% this year despite its recent pullback, already face a capital gains tax if they sell the cryptocurrency after holding it for more than a year. But the coin’s been one of the best-performing assets in recent years -- anyone who bought a year ago is sitting on a nearly 575% gain. For investors who bought in April 2019, it’s roughly 800%.“One of the biggest things you have to worry about is that the things with the biggest gains are going to be most susceptible to selling,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “It doesn’t mean people will dump wholesale, dump 100% of their positions, but you have some people who have huge money in this and, therefore, a big jump in the capital gains tax, they’ll be leaving a lot of money on the table.”The IRS has stepped up enforcement of tax collection on crypto sales. The agency -- which began asking crypto users to disclose transactions on their 2019 individual tax returns -- asks taxpayers whether they “received, sold, sent, exchanged or otherwise acquired any financial interest in any digital currency.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian shares shake off U.S. tax worries, cryptocurrencies plunge

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A key gauge of Asian shares rose on Friday, supported by gains in China and a decision by the European Central Bank to maintain stimulus, while investors largely shrugged off the impact of a possible U.S. capital gains tax hike. The ECB's decision to leave policy on hold came despite its prediction of a strong rebound in the euro zone economy from mid-year as COVID-19 infections are brought under control. "There were a couple of subtle acknowledgements today that an upgrade to forecasts is likely coming at the June 10 meeting," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

  • Sanjeev Gupta’s Father Has Moved From U.K. as Group Battles for Survival

    (Bloomberg) -- Parduman Gupta, father of embattled metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, has moved out of the U.K., just as the pair’s GFG Alliance teeters on the brink following the collapse of its largest lender Greensill Capital.The senior Gupta has changed his country of usual residence from Britain to India, according to several filings made over the past few weeks at Companies House, the business registry. He owns Simec Group, the branch of the business empire which deals in renewable energy, shipping and mining, and was founded by the magnate as an export-and-import house in India.It’s not clear where Parduman Gupta is currently, but a spokesman for Companies House said that a company director must list their country of residence, and that this “should correspond with their usual residential address.” A spokesman for GFG Alliance, a loose grouping of companies owned by the father and son, declined to comment.Sanjeev Gupta has also been absent for several months from the U.K., where GFG owns numerous steel and aluminum plants and employs around 5,000 people. He said on recent podcasts for GFG employees that he left the U.K. for Dubai before Christmas, and hasn’t returned since.“Dubai is the perfect location for me and my family to operate out of for now,” Gupta said on a April 16 podcast, citing the city’s time zone.But he said that he was keen to be on the move again. “As soon as Covid travel restrictions in the U.K. and Australia and Europe are lifted I will definitely be trying to get in front of the customers and employees around the world.”‘Very Opaque’GFG last month asked the U.K. government for a 170 million-pound ($235 million) bailout, but the request was rebuffed. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a parliamentary committee last week that it would be “very irresponsible” to give taxpayers’ money to the group, describing it as “very, very opaque” and having “liabilities that nobody seems to have got to the bottom of.”GFG has borrowed about $5 billion from Greensill, and is desperately seeking fresh financing, which Sanjeev Gupta is coordinating from Dubai.Some progress has been made. Three lenders are in talks to refinance one of his Australian steel mills, while a private equity firm has positioned itself to buy two of the group’s aluminum plants.Still, other parts of the business are facing difficulties. Three French units were put into voluntary administration last week, while other parts of GFG in France and Belgium have sought protection from their creditors.Gupta said on the April 16 podcast that some of his U.K. assets were “struggling at the moment with the lack of funding.” He called on GFG employees to be “brave,” but warned of “some difficult decisions” to come.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish Crypto Exchange Goes Bust as Founder Flees Country

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Turkey’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges said it lacked the financial strength to continue operations, leaving hundreds of thousands of investors fearing their savings have evaporated as authorities sought to locate the company’s 27-year-old founder, who fled the country.Confusion reigned about how many users of the Thodex exchange were affected and how much money was at stake. In a statement from an unknown location, Thodex Chief Executive Officer Faruk Fatih Ozer promised to repay investors and to return to Turkey to face justice after he did. The government moved to block the company’s accounts and police raided its head office in Istanbul.Losses could be as high as $2 billion, according to Haberturk newspaper, and a lawyer for the victims said the money invested by about 390,000 active users had become “irretrievable.” Both figures have been disputed by Ozer. About 30,000 users have been impacted, he said in a statement on the company’s website on Thursday.While authorities and customers tried to work out the details of what happened, a senior official in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office called for rapid regulation of the crypto market. Globally, the surge in the prices of digital tokens has been accompanied by convictions and regulatory measures after various scams tied to trading platforms.The Turkish government should take action “as soon as possible,” Cemil Ertem, a senior economic adviser to Erdogan, told Bloomberg. “Pyramid schemes are being established. Turkey will undoubtedly carry out a regulation that’s in line with its economy but also by following global developments.”Alternative InvestmentsThodex was part of the cryptocurrency boom that has drawn in legions of Turks seeking to protect their savings from rampant inflation and an unstable currency. Inflation hit 16.2% in March, more than three times the central bank’s target of 5%. The Turkish lira has weakened 10% against the dollar this year, its ninth consecutive year of losses.The government spent a massive $165 billion in foreign-exchange reserves over the past two years, Erdogan revealed on Wednesday, part of a futile effort to prop up the national currency. Concern about the country’s dwindling foreign-exchange reserves, which are negative when money borrowed by the government from private banks via swap agreements are factored in, has fueled concern about both lira and dollar deposits -- and pushed savers into alternative investment vehicles.Last Friday, the volume of trade in Turkish crypto markets tripled to over $1.2 billion from a week earlier, according to data published by coingecko.com, which tracks data on price, volume and market value on crypto markets. That compares with an average daily trading volume in the Turkish stock market’s benchmark index of about $3.1 billion.“One can establish a crypto exchange with just 50,000 liras (about $6,000) in capital,” Oguz Evren Kilic, a lawyer representing Thodex users, said by phone. “There’s a huge regulatory gap in this field.”Ozer didn’t respond to multiple calls to his mobile phone. The company’s call center also didn’t pick up calls. Bedirhan Oguz Basibuyuk, Thodex’s lawyer, told Bloomberg he doesn’t know where Ozer is but that he’s not in Turkey. Demiroren News Agency reported that he fled to Albania on Tuesday, publishing what it said was a photo of him at Istanbul’s airport.Dogecoin CampaignLast month, Thodex initiated a campaign to boost membership by offering millions of free Dogecoins to new registrants. Its website says 4 million of the coins were distributed, though many people have taken to social media to complain they never received them.“I was born as one of the three siblings of a civil servant,” Ozer said in his statement, adding that he’s a high-school dropout. As the company ran into financial trouble, he said he thought about either committing suicide or giving himself up to authorities, but both of those options meant clients’ assets would never be retrieved.“So I decided to stay alive and fight, work and repay my debts to you,” he said. “The day I repay all my debt, I will return to my country and give myself in to justice.”(Updates with new lede, government agency action, details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UBS lowers price target on Nike amid China concerns

    UBS (UBS) lowered its price target for Nike (NKE) from $183 to $175. This follows a Chinese-led boycott of the brand for past statements criticizing China for alleged human rights abuses against Uyghurs in the northern province of Xinjiang.

  • Tata 'sues Liberty Steel over unpaid debts'

    It claims Liberty owes debts from the acquisition of Tata's speciality steels business, a report says.

  • Rupee Fall Is Hurting Bonds Now Among Asia’s Worst: India Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in the rupee is exacerbating a slump in Indian corporate dollar notes that are now among the worst performers in Asia, just as concerns mount that companies are hedging less.The securities have lost about 0.1% in April, worse than a 0.4% gain for a broader Asian dollar bond gauge, according to a Bloomberg Barclays indexes. All the other countries in Asia have posted positive returns, except China which lost about 0.4% after the stumble by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The weaker rupee pushes up servicing costs on foreign debt. The currency has plunged about 2.4% against the dollar this month, making it Asia’s worst-performer. Spiking Covid-19 cases threaten to worsen the selloffAbout 5 out of 10 Indian firms hedge their foreign borrowings in India as compared to about 8 several years ago before the RBI eased rules on hedging, said Samir Lodha, chief executive officer at QuantArt Market Solutions, a Mumbai-based advisory firm. “The drop in the rupee this month may prompt more local companies with foreign borrowings to consider at least some low-cost hedging.”Primary Market -- Foreign Borrowings SlowThe weaker rupee is also making borrowers hesitate to tap what would otherwise be some of the lowest borrowing costs ever in the dollar bond market. Just one Indian company has settled a note this month: a $585 million deal from ReNew Power. That leaves issuance set for the lowest in six monthsLocal firms have also shunned foreign-currency loans in April after borrowings of $7.2 billion in the previous quarter“Most corporates will definitely pause their plans to issue fresh foreign-currency debt as they wait for the rupee to stabilize,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder of IFA Global, a Mumbai-based advisory firm. “Pandemic-induced currency volatility is making it difficult for borrowers to assess their foreign debt costs.”Firms may be turning more to the local credit market, even though there have been fresh obstacles there tooThey sold 47.6 billion rupees of bonds this week and still plan as much as 80.5 billion rupees more. If all those sales go through, that would be higher than in the previous two weeks combinedStill, offerings have fallen to 139.9 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) this month, the slowest start to a financial year since 2014. That’s due in part to rules that took effect April 1 strengthening the role of trustees for secured bonds backed by assetsSecondary Market -- Sovereign Rating ConcernsThe latest wave of coronavirus infections is also bad for India’s sovereign rating. The country has the lowest investment-grade score with a negative outlook at Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings“We expect a repeat of 2020’s sudden crash in economic activity in the coming months,” said Timothy Wee Lee Tan and Jason Lee, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts. “With a downgraded GDP growth outlook for FY22, India’s debt burden will be higher than the current IMF forecast, implying an elevated risk of ratings falling into speculative grade.”Any official gross domestic product downgrade may lead to pre-emptive widening of the option-adjusted spread for Indian dollar credits, with an actual offshore sovereign rating downgrade likely to push premiums up to 90 basis points wider to trade closer to Brazil and South Africa, according to Bloomberg IntelligenceDistressed Debt - ARC Rules Under ReviewReserve Bank of India formed a six-member panel Monday to review rules for Asset Reconstruction Companies or ARCs, which help India’s banking system deal with one of the world’s worst bad loan ratios among major economiesARCs have been in the spotlight in recent weeks:Mar. 18: India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs is investigating allegations of financial irregularities at the asset reconstruction arm of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Edelweiss said it hasn’t received any intimation of any inspection by the ministryMar. 14: India’s central bank has rejected Yes Bank Ltd.’s proposal to set up an ARC for acquiring bad loans on conflict of interest concerns, Mint reported citing people it didn’t identifyMeanwhile, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, whose default in 2018 triggered a prolonged credit crisis in the country, plans to resolve 500 billion rupees ($6.6 billion) of its debt by the end of September, Chairman Uday Kotak said last week. Investors are closely watching the debt resolution as a test case for group insolvencyKotak, who is heading the IL&FS board after government seized control of the shadow lender in 2018, expects to resolve about 62% of its 1 trillion rupees of debtAnother group facing challenges in servicing its debt is Future Group. The Indian supermarket-operator Future Retail Ltd. approved a debt resolution plan that eases some immediate concerns as a legal battle with partner Amazon.com Inc. threatens to delay an asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd. India’s top court scheduled a final hearing in the matter to May 4Best and Worst Performing Corporate Dollar Bonds Last 12 MonthsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Forecaster Sees Aussie Rising to 85 U.S. Cents by Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar may climb to 85 U.S. cents within a year as commodity prices hold firm and the greenback retreats, according to the currency’s top forecaster.The Aussie is on track to recapture the 80 cents handle in the coming months, with the dollar expected to weaken as U.S. exceptionalism fades, said Ray Attrill at National Australia Bank Ltd., the most accurate Aussie forecaster in the first quarter in Bloomberg rankings.“This is a view heavily contingent on commodity prices remaining firm, risk sentiment holding up, and a related softening in the dollar,” Attrill said.The bets on the Aussie reflect confidence that the global economy is on the mend as commodities ranging from oil to iron ore push higher on signs of a recovery in demand. But not everyone shares that optimism, with asset managers extending short positions on the currency into a fourth week as at mid-April.The Aussie traded around 77 cents on Thursday and last reached the 85 mark in December 2014.The main risk to NAB’s call is if the renewed spike in virus cases “extends to a new infection wave in Europe, which runs ahead of rising vaccination rates and necessitates fresh large-scale economic lockdowns,” Attrill said.“Unless or until this risk eventuates, we continue to view any dips in AUD/USD back to the early April lows beneath 0.76 as buying opportunities,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chanel loses European court fight in trademark dispute with Huawei

    French luxury house Chanel on Wednesday lost its trademark fight with Huawei Technologies after a top European court said their logos bear no similarity to each other. The dispute dated to 2017 when Huawei sought approval from the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), a trademark body, to register its computer hardware trademark which has two vertical interlocking semi-circles. Privately owned Chanel objected, saying that the design was similar to its registered French logo of two horizontal interlocking semi-circles used for its perfumes, cosmetics, costume jewellery, leather goods and clothing.

  • Bain, Oaktree in Talks to Fund Some of Gupta’s Australian Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital Credit, Oaktree Capital Group and White Oak Global Advisors are in talks to refinance some of Sanjeev Gupta’s borrowing from Greensill Capital at some of his Australian businesses.The funds have been carrying out due diligence to provide at least A$430 million ($333 million) to GFG Alliance’s Australian Mining and Primary Steel units, including the Whyalla steel mill in the south of the country, according to people familiar with the matter. One of the funds could conclude a deal with GFG as soon as early May, said the people, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. There is no certainty the talks will result in a deal, the people said.Officials at GFG and Oaktree declined to comment on the talks. Representatives for Bain and White Oak weren’t immediately available to comment.The financing would provide relief for Gupta as he attempts to secure the future of his teetering metals empire following the demise of Greensill, his largest backer, in March. Gupta’s GFG has borrowed about $5 billion from Greensill, of which some A$430 million was through a facility for the Australian Mining and Primary Steel business.Just How Big and Important Is Sanjeev Gupta’s Metals Empire?The refinancing of that facility would allow Gupta to fend off an attempt by Credit Suisse Group AG to wind up some of the Australian assets. The Swiss bank is seeking to push some GFG units into insolvency to recover part of the loans it made to the group through Greensill. A first hearing on the petition is scheduled for May 6.South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said on Sunday that he was hopeful a deal could be done before May 6.“When I spoke to Sanjeev Gupta this time last week he was increasingly confident that he will be able to get that credit arrangement in place,” Marshall said at a press conference.The Whyalla mill is a supplier to steel product manufacturer Infrabuild Australia Pty Ltd., GFG’s most profitable unit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink after report says Biden will propose higher capital gains tax on the wealthy

    Stocks rose for the first time in three days earlier on Wednesday.

  • Romanian Programmer Turns ‘Crazy Idea’ Into $6 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines struggled with life in the U.S. after leaving his native Romania in 2001 to work for Microsoft Corp., but the experience created the foundation for one of the world’s biggest fortunes.The software programmer returned to his homeland in 2005 to start the business known today as UiPath Inc., an automation-software maker that debuts Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering. Dines, the company’s chief executive officer, controls a stake worth more than $6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“For someone coming in his 20s to the U.S. from Europe, it was a big challenge for me to adapt to the States, even though professionally speaking my experience at Microsoft was great,” Dines, 49, said last year at the annual Montgomery Summit technology conference.As a result, “I had a crazy idea to go back and start a company,” he added.‘Hidden Advantage’UiPath, which was valued at $7 billion in 2019, is now worth about $30 billion after its shares priced at $56, above a marketed range. That puts Dines among the world’s 500 richest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A company representative declined to comment.“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” Dines said in a letter included in UiPath’s registry filings for its listing. He had already indicated his company was preparing for a listing back in early 2020.The company’s software performs many low-skilled tasks that businesses once outsourced to humans in cheaper-wage countries such as India or the Philippines. Known as robotic process automation technology, the technique takes over repetitive, routine data-entry and processing tasks. Some of its software has been used in hospitals and health-care projects to help with Covid-19, according to UiPath’s website.Dines, who studied math and computer science at the University of Bucharest, grew up in Romania while the nation was still ruled by dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He founded the company as DeskOver and renamed it UiPath in 2015, running it out of an apartment in the capital before relocating its headquarters to New York in 2017.Funding RoundUiPath raised $750 million in a funding round led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue that gave it a value of $35 billion, according to a February statement. Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also chimed in.Dines owns all of the company’s Class B shares, which carry 35 votes apiece compared with one each for Class A stock. He will continue to control UiPath after the IPO and sold shares in the offering worth about $75 million, according to filings.“You have to become a public company at some point to allow your employees to get more liquidity, give them stock options,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We’re almost there.”(Adds details of share sale in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price, Dominance Slips; Ether Hits Fresh Record High Over $2.6K

    As BTC's price continues lower, one possible benefit is a decrease in the crypto's volatility.

  • Inflation Forces the Bank of Canada’s Hand Ahead of Fed and ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada sent out a warning to investors this week that inflation still matters.In a surprise move, it accelerated the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase and began paring back its bond purchases on Wednesday. That made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.It’s a turn in policy by Governor Tiff Macklem that shows there’s a limit to how much he’s willing to test the upper boundaries of inflation, with new forecasts showing the central bank expects the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades. The question is whether Canada’s situation is unique, or foreshadowing the start of a global exit from stimulus.Markets, however, see it as an outlier so far.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney.While the Canadian dollar jumped the most since June on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada’s big move didn’t cause much of a ripple effect in global markets. The MSCI benchmark for global stocks is trading within 1% of a record high. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen below 1.6%, from 1.74% at the end of March, as investors pare expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon.‘Distinguishing Factors’Counterparts elsewhere, meanwhile, are resisting. At a decision Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying, while the Federal Reserve has long been adamant it won’t scale back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.“Central banks of small economies can sometimes be canaries in the coal mine,” Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Washington-based Evercore ISI, said in a report to investors. “But while there are some elements of this decision that have an obvious read-across to other central banks, there are also distinguishing factors that caution against naive extrapolation.”Some analysts don’t even see the Canadian central bank taking a dramatically more aggressive policy stance, even after Wednesday’s move. At a press conference after the decision, Macklem emphasized the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.Macklem is right-sizing one of the more aggressive quantitative easing programs relative to the size of its bond market, in an economy also being supported by massive fiscal stimulus. The Bank of Canada owns more than 40% of outstanding federal government bonds, potentially distorting the market.“Canada is different. The amount of the bonds they are buying is huge,” Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in New York, said by phone. “The Fed doesn’t have that issue.”The economic fundamentals are also pretty solid. Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% of U.S. losses made up so far. Canada’s red-hot housing market is another worry.“The situation is sufficiently unique in Canada that I’m not sure it applies to the Fed, or ECB,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone. “Our labor market basically is back to where it was.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of Canada brought forward when it expects the economy’s excess slack to be absorbed, but the accompanying Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor a full report, see herePerhaps more consequential, the Bank of Canada’s mandate is narrow -- focused on a 2% inflation target, with some flexibility over timing. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above that mark for more than 70% of the forecast horizon to the end of 2023, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data.Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation this week by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until a full recovery. It’s a policy that’s paralleled in the U.S.But the Fed is juggling a number of objectives. These include growing concerns about racial equity that suggest it’s waiting for the headline jobless number to drop even below estimates of full employment.A more accommodative approach was formalized in a policy review last year that now allows the Fed to explicitly overshoot 2% inflation moderately for some time. It’s an option the Bank of Canada is considering as it completes its own mandate renewal later this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Technology, high-growth stocks could lose out from Biden's capital gains tax plan

    Wall Street is skeptical President Joe Biden's expected proposal to hike capital gains taxes could pass the Senate, but investors see risks that tax-motivated selling could still weigh on technology and other sectors that skyrocketed during the pandemic. While any tax increase will likely be lower than Biden's initial proposal given the Democrat's small advantage in the Senate, individual investors who are concerned about rising rates may start to unload shares in order to lock in current rates.

  • Take Warren Buffet's advice to make the most of your tax refund

    The investing icon spells out what you should — and shouldn't — spend that money on

  • Treasury-Buying Spree of $17 Billion Has UAE Eclipsing China

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates went on its biggest Treasury-buying spree on record in February, purchasing more of the safe-haven securities than China in one of the worst months for U.S. debt markets in years.The Gulf nation, OPEC’s third-biggest crude producer, raised its stockpile by about $17 billion to $50.6 billion, making it the largest buyer after the U.K. that month, according to U.S. Treasury Department data. A spokesperson for the UAE central bank declined to make any immediate comment Wednesday.Though the UAE, whose capital Abu Dhabi accounts for almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves, may have built up enough of a buffer to commit more if its dollar earnings to the $21 trillion Treasuries market, it came as prices tumbled amid growing expectations of a global economic rebound. U.S. debt dropped 1.8% in February, according to a Bloomberg Barclays Index, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note climbing about 34 basis points, its sharpest increase since November 2016.“Other than the fact that rates were higher and that is the deepest and most liquid market, I wouldn’t know any other reason” why the government would boost purchases, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital.The move took UAE holdings to levels last seen in 2019 before the global pandemic and the crash in oil prices. China bought $9 billion of Treasuries in February to bring its total to $1.1 trillion, the highest since mid-2019. The country’s holdings are second only to Japan, which holds almost $1.3 trillion.Although a recovery in oil has been a boon across the energy-rich Middle East, the windfall may be even bigger for the UAE since it needs one of the lowest crude prices to balance its budget. Other top oil exporters in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, cut back their Treasury holdings in February.The official tally may not accurately reflect the true size of a country’s holdings if they are held by banks in foreign countries.Like many of its regional peers, the UAE needs to have sufficient reserves to maintain confidence in its currency peg to the dollar. The central bank’s gross international reserves rose to almost 389 billion dirhams ($105.9 billion) in February, from 381.9 billion dirhams a month earlier.The International Monetary Fund estimates the UAE central bank’s reserves will reach $119 billion this year, in addition to more than $1 trillion in assets managed by the country’s wealth funds.Treasuries extended their declines in March, with the 10-year yield jumping a further 34 basis points to 1.74%. The yield was at 1.58% as of 10:39 a.m. in London Wednesday.(Adds China ranking, Japan’s holdings in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Private Equity Firm AIP Buys Debt on Gupta’s Aluminum Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- American Industrial Partners has bought most of the senior debt of two of Sanjeev Gupta’s European aluminum assets, putting it in position to take them over, people familiar with the matter said.The New York-based private equity firm in recent days bought debt linked to Gupta’s Dunkirk smelter in France as well as refinancing the senior debt of the Duffel rolling mill in Belgium, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the deals weren’t public.Gupta has been searching for new financing as the industrialist scrambles to save his metals empire after the collapse of its biggest lender, Greensill Capital, last month. AIP’s move to buy out other creditors at par could signal its intention to purchase the aluminum assets -- either directly from Gupta or after an insolvency process.Gupta’s GFG Alliance, a loose group of metals and commodity trading companies, warned in February it would face insolvency without Greensill’s funding, according to court documents. Its aluminum assets are grouped under the name Alvance.“GFG Alliance can confirm Alvance Aluminium Duffel is enjoying the benefits of recent strong aluminum markets and its excellent relationships with customers. We have now completed the refinancing of its external debt facilities, with a large international lender, which will position the business for continued growth,” a spokesperson for GFG said, without elaborating.The GFG spokesperson declined to comment on Dunkirk and potential talks to sell the plants. Representatives for AIP didn’t immediately reply to calls and emails seeking comment.AIP’s move caps a frenetic period of trading in debt linked to the Dunkirk plant, Europe’s largest aluminum smelter, which Gupta bought from Rio Tinto Group in 2018.Several lenders including BNP Paribas SA, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and ICBC Standard Bank Plc have sold or sought to sell their portions of the loan in recent weeks, Bloomberg has reported. The loans were then bought at a discount by distressed debt investors including Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Triton Partners, before AIP came in to buy them out at par, the people said.Still, Trafigura Group has not only retained its portion of the Dunkirk loan but also added to it in recent days, several of the people said, potentially indicating that the trading house could play a role in a future deal for the smelter. Rival trader Glencore Plc has also expressed interest in the smelter, according to separate people familiar with the matter.Trafigura and Glencore declined to comment.At the same time, a senior loan of around 50 million euros ($60 million) to the Duffel plant from Tor Investment Management has also been repaid, two of the people said.AIP is focused on buying industrial businesses and has raised approximately $7 billion of capital across seven investment funds, according to its website. In December, it bought a former Aleris Corp. aluminum rolling mill in Lewisport, Kentucky from Hindalco Industries Ltd.Gupta’s aluminum assets could have an enterprise value of just over $1 billion, including $637 million in debt, according to a GFG presentation seen by Bloomberg News. The assets’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization totaled $103 million last year, the presentation showed.(Adds context on AIP in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates plunge back under 3% and provide new refinance savings

    The lowest rates in about two months represent a huge opportunity for borrowers.