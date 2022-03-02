U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,290.00
    -13.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,208.00
    -59.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,958.25
    -47.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.70
    -9.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.96
    +6.55 (+6.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.20
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    -0.27 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1095
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3291
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2190
    +0.3290 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,975.54
    +529.16 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.06
    +13.07 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,364.31
    +34.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

QPR Software Oyj – Managers’ Transactions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
QPR Software Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • QPR1V.HE
QPR Software Oyj
QPR Software Oyj

QPR Software Oyj – Managers’ Transactions

QPR SOFTWARE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 2 MARCH 2022 10:00 AM

QPR Software Oyj – Managers’ Transactions

Notification of a transaction by a related party in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

___________________________________________________________________________

Notifiable name

Plastiikkakirurgia J.Salo Oy

Position: Related party

(x) Legal Entity


Person in a senior position in the issuer

Name: Sanna Salo

Position: Other senior management


Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10612/5/4

___________________________________________________________________________

Date of the transaction: 2022-02-28

Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5318 Unit price: 1.34 EUR

(2): Volume: 2032 Unit price: 1.34 EUR


Aggregate transaction data

(2): Volume: 7350 Average price: EUR 1.34

QPR Software Oyj

__________________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact:

QPR Software Oyj

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +35850 380 9893


About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com


DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


Recommended Stories