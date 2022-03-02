QPR Software Oyj – Managers’ Transactions
QPR SOFTWARE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 2 MARCH 2022 10:00 AM
Notification of a transaction by a related party in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
___________________________________________________________________________
Notifiable name
Plastiikkakirurgia J.Salo Oy
Position: Related party
(x) Legal Entity
Person in a senior position in the issuer
Name: Sanna Salo
Position: Other senior management
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10612/5/4
___________________________________________________________________________
Date of the transaction: 2022-02-28
Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5318 Unit price: 1.34 EUR
(2): Volume: 2032 Unit price: 1.34 EUR
Aggregate transaction data
(2): Volume: 7350 Average price: EUR 1.34
QPR Software Oyj
__________________________________________________________________________________
For further information, please contact:
QPR Software Oyj
Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +35850 380 9893
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
Dare to improve. www.qpr.com
