QPR Software Oyj - Managers’ Transactions

- QPR1V.HE
QPR SOFTWARE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 FEBRUARY 2022 13:00 PM
The following notification is made according to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
___________________________________________________________________________
Notifiable name
Double Trade Oy
Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board
(x) Legal Entity
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Matti Heikkonen
Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10560/6/10
___________________________________________________________________________
Date of the transaction: 2022-02-24
Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 1.3 EUR
Aggregate transaction data
(1): Volume: 7 Average price: EUR 1.3
__________________________________________________________________________________
Date of the transaction: 2022-02-25
Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4999 Unit price: EUR 1.3
(2): Volume: 3736 Unit price: EUR 1,315
(3): Volume: 669 Unit price: EUR 1,315
(4): Volume: 395 Unit price: EUR 1,315
Aggregate transaction data
(4): Volume: 9799 Average price: EUR 1,30735
__________________________________________________________________________________
For further information, please contact:
Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +35850 380 9893
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
Dare to improve. www.qpr.com
