QPR Software Oyj - Managers’ Transactions

QPR Software Oyj
  • QPR1V.HE
QPR Software Oyj
QPR Software Oyj

QPR SOFTWARE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 FEBRUARY 2022 13:00 PM

The following notification is made according to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________________________________________

Notifiable name

Double Trade Oy

Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board

(x) Legal Entity

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Matti Heikkonen

Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10560/6/10

___________________________________________________________________________

Date of the transaction: 2022-02-24

Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 1.3 EUR

Aggregate transaction data

(1): Volume: 7 Average price: EUR 1.3

QPR Software Oyj

__________________________________________________________________________________

Date of the transaction: 2022-02-25

Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4999 Unit price: EUR 1.3

(2): Volume: 3736 Unit price: EUR 1,315

(3): Volume: 669 Unit price: EUR 1,315

(4): Volume: 395 Unit price: EUR 1,315

Aggregate transaction data

(4): Volume: 9799 Average price: EUR 1,30735

QPR Software Oyj

__________________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact:

QPR Software Oyj

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +35850 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


