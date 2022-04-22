U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

QPR Software Plc: Interim Report January - March 2022

QPR Software Oyj
·23 min read
  • QPR1V.HE
QPR Software Oyj
QPR Software Oyj



QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE APRIL 22, 2022 AT 9:00 AM



SaaS revenue increased and implementation of growth strategy proceeds as planned, new sales of software licenses clearly decreased compared to the exceptional comparison period



JANUARY-MARCH 2021

  • SaaS business grew by 8%

  • Net sales amounted to EUR 2,201 thousand (2021: 2,904) and decreased by 24%

  • EBITDA was EUR -201 thousand (566)

  • Operating result (EBIT) was EUR -472 thousand (286)

  • Result before taxes was EUR -483 thousand (206)

  • Result for the period was EUR -380 thousand (170)

  • Earnings per share was EUR -0.032 (0.014)


OUTLOOK FOR 2022 (unchanged)

The exceptional circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect new customer acquisition in the first quarter of 2022. However, there are signs of customer decision-making normalizing in the procurement of Process Mining software.

Based on the growing number of outstanding offers, recurring customer revenue, and consulting booking levels, QPR expects its net sales to grow in 2022 (2021: EUR 9,140 thousand) supported by growth in SaaS revenue. However, due to a single software license deal of about EUR 0.5 million rized in the first quarter of 2021, we expect the first-quarter net sales and results of 2022 to fall short when compared year on year.


CEO JUSSI VASAMA COMMENTS ON JANUARY-MARCH 2022:

The first quarter clearly fell short of the exceptional comparison period of 2021, when a significant software license and consulting transaction of more than EUR 0.5M was recognized as revenue. Acquisition of new customers was slow during the first quarter of the year, which is reflected in a decrease in new software license sales.

Growth investments launched in line with the company's new strategy and the cost of co-operation negotiations weakened profitability in the first quarter. The company is in a strong reconstruction phase. In the first quarter, we announced a new organization, made several Executive Management Team appointments, and released a new strategy. Expenses in the first quarter include significant restructuring and development costs related to contract restructuring and strategy work. In addition, we have started collaborating with new partners, for example in marketing, to ensure the scalability of go-to-market activities.

In our renewed strategy, we state that we are investing heavily in the international growth of the process mining SaaS business and are aiming for 30% annual growth in SaaS revenue over the strategy period. Growth is made possible by strategically focusing on building scalable solutions in carefully selected process mining solution areas where customer needs meet high customer value. This scalability is enabled through active collaboration with strategic go-to-market partners, technology alliances, and further investment into marketing, sales, and product development capabilities.

We will continue to invest in process mining software development during the current year, as well as sales resources and sales channels. By enhancing task mining
functionalities and focusing on scalable SaaS solutions, we help our customers to take an activity-based approach to improve and automate their business processes, even in
organizations with substantial amounts of data. The latest production version of our QPR ProcessAnalyzer solution utilizes cloud-based Snowflake technology, which opens a unique opportunity for our customers to process large amounts of data in a scalable, fast, and cost-effective manner. Increasing investments in machine learning capabilities and developing solutions for predicting process flows opens new business opportunities to generate continuous and sustainable customer value.

Moreover, Information Services Group’s (ISG) acknowledgment in early 2022 of QPR as a Leader in Process Discovery and Mining is a strong indicator that our process mining technology and tool, QPR ProcessAnalyzer, is well aligned with the market’s needs. The “ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation – Solutions and Services 2021 in the Nordics” report highlights that QPR is a force to be reckoned with. Despite the growing process mining market being highly competitive, QPR catches praise for its comprehensive solution and machine learning capabilities.

I am particularly pleased to report that we have effectively moved forward also with several strategic partnerships and cooperation agreements during the first quarter. The partnership agreement with Delaware Consulting CV, a global provider of advanced ICT solutions and services, is a good example of how innovation and value for our customers are created and delivered strategically together. Delaware Consulting, which employs more than 3,000 professionals, has taken QPR ProcessAnalyzer, the market-leading technology and tool for process mining, as part of their own offering enabling them to provide their customers with an advanced opportunity to succeed in achieving a variety of business-critical digital transformations and goals. Our solutions and services complement each other and accelerate market entry of innovations for the benefit of our common customers' business.

I am pleased to have also new professionals joining the QPR team during the first quarter to support our growth goals. I am convinced that the new era of the company offers inspiring opportunities for our employees to grow their skills and create new experiences. In addition, our professionals can feel that they make a personal contribution not only to the success of the company and our customers, but also to the sustainable development of society.

QPR's revenue and earnings have been on a downward trend for a long time and continued in the first quarter. We are rebuilding the company and construction work within the company is well underway. We believe that the measures taken will also start to show in the company's figures towards the end of this year. QPR operates in a favorable growth environment, where both the growing demand for process mining internationally and digitalization in the public and private sectors are creating new business opportunities. I strongly believe that our growth strategy, published in March 2022, combined with growth investments, will further improve the company’s competitiveness in our chosen markets.

Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer


KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES

EUR in thousands,
unless otherwise indicated

Jan-Mar,
2022

Jan-Mar,
2021

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2021

Net sales

2,201

2,904

-24

9,140

EBITDA

-201

566

-136

241

% of net sales

-9.1

19.5

2.6

Operating result

-472

286

-265

-1,248

% of net sales

-21.5

9.8

-13.7

Result before tax

-483

206

-335

-1,356

Result for the period

-380

170

-323

-1,356

% of net sales

-17.3

5.9

-14.8

Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)

-0.032

0.014

-323

-0.113

Equity per share, EUR

0.004

0.176

-98

0.035

Cash flow from operating
activities

42

906

-95

692

Cash and cash equivalents

61

857

-93

441

Net borrowings

1,542

1

231,432

1,241

Gearing, %

2998.9

0.0

288.5

Equity ratio, %

1.4

40.9

-96

8.3

Return on equity, %

-631.4

32.5

-2,042

-111.4

Return on investment, %

-104.7

38.1

-375

-49.3


REPORTING


QPR Software innovates, develops, sells, and delivers software and services in international markets aimed at facilitating operational development in organizations. QPR Software reports one operating segment: Operational development of organizations. In addition to this,
the Company reports revenue from products and services as follows: Software licenses, Renewable software licenses, Software maintenance services, SaaS (Software-as-a-service,) and Consulting.

Recurring revenue reported by the Company consists of Saas net sales, Renewable software licenses, and Software maintenance services. Software licenses are sold to customers for perpetual use or for an agreed, limited period. Renewable software licenses are sold to
customers as a user right with an indefinite duration. These contracts are automatically renewed at the end of the agreed period, usually one year, unless the agreement is terminated within the notice period. Renewable license revenue is recognized at one point in time, in the
beginning of the invoicing period.

Geographical areas reported are Finland, the rest of Europe (including Turkey), and the rest of the world. Net sales are reported according to the customer ́s headquarters location. The company has closed its business and partnerships in Russia for the time being.


BUSINESS OPERATIONS

QPR’s purpose is to help customers achieve more with less. We help our customers drive process and business transparency, ensure that their operations are run as required and designed, and create actionable intelligence where modern AI meets thought leadership.

We do so by innovating, developing, and delivering software for analyzing, monitoring, and modelling organizations’ operations. To ensure maximum customer value, we also offer a wide range of complementary consulting services. By providing organizations with the technologies and methods to transform the invisible into visible and the unknown into manageable, they are empowered to reach long-lasting, continuous results.


NET SALES DEVELOPMENT

January – March 2022

NET SALES BY PRODUCT GROUP

EUR in thousands

Jan-Mar,
2022

Jan-Mar,
2021

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2021

Software licenses

133

734

-82

1,317

Renewable software licenses

388

443

-12

797

Software maintenance services

463

518

-11

2,034

SaaS

350

323

8

1,283

Consulting

868

886

-2

3,709

Total

2,201

2,904

-24

9,140

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

EUR in thousands

Jan-Mar,
2022

Jan-Mar,
2021

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2021

Finland

1,161

1,448

-20

4,614

Europe incl. Russia and Turkey

677

687

-1

2,689

Rest of the world

363

769

-53

1,837

Total

2,201

2,904

-24

9,140


January – March 2022

First-quarter net sales decreased by 24% and amounted to EUR 2,201 thousand (2,904).

Net sales from SaaS increased to EUR 350 thousand (323) and grew by 8% year on year. At the end of the quarter, the total offer portfolio was over EUR 7 million and the annual value of the next 12-month SaaS offer portfolio was over EUR 1.6 million.

New software license net sales decreased to EUR 133 thousand (734) and renewable software license net sales to EUR 388 thousand (443).

Consulting net sales, including software deliveries, were EUR 868 thousand (886).

Software maintenance net sales were EUR 463 thousand (518).

Net sales in Finland decreased by 20% and international net sales decreased by 71%. 53% (50) of the Group’s net sales were derived from Finland, 31% (24) from the rest of Europe (including Turkey), and 16% (26) from the rest of the world.


FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE


January – March 2022

The Group´s EBITDA was -201 thousand (566) and operating result (EBIT) EUR -472 thousand (286). The Group's expenses were higher than in the previous year (3%). The growth investments launched in accordance with the company's new strategy and the costs of cooperation negotiations weakened profitability. The costs include restructuring and development costs related to the restructuring of the contract structure and strategy work.

The result for the period was EUR -380 thousand (170). Earnings per share were EUR -0.032 (0.014).


FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

Between January and December, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 42 thousand (906). When compared to 2021, the change in the cash flow from operating activities was caused by working capital and operating result.

Net financial expenses were EUR 10 thousand (87) and included exchange rate losses of EUR 4 thousand (0). In 2021 Net financial expenses included a one-off guarantee payment related to a closed project, which the company completed in January.

Investments were EUR 344 thousand (157), and mainly related to product development.

The Group´s financial position is moderate. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 61 thousand (857), in addition to which, the Group has access to other short-term financial instruments worth EUR 0.5 million. At the end of the period, the Group had a short-term bank loan of EUR 1,500 thousand, but no long-term interest-bearing bank loans.

The gearing ratio was 2,988.9% (0). At the end of the reporting period, the equity ratio was 1.4% (40.9).


PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

QPR innovates and develops software products that analyze, measure, and model operations in organizations. The Company develops the following software products: QPR ProcessAnalyzer, QPR EnterpriseArchitect, QPR ProcessDesigner, and QPR Metrics.

In the first quarter product development expenses were EUR 604 thousand (486). Product development expenses worth EUR 273 thousand (174) were capitalized. The amortization of capitalized product development expenses was EUR 167 thousand (280). The amortization period for capitalized product development expenses is four years.


PERSONNEL

At the end of the reporting period, the Group employed a total of 79 persons (81). The average
number of personnel during the period was 75 (84).

The average age of employees was 43.7 (42.2) years. Women account for 25% (22) of employees, and men for 75% (78). Of all personnel, 18% (18) work in sales and marketing, 42% (44) in consulting and customer care, 31% (30) in product development, and 8% (8) in administration.

For incentive purposes, the Company has a bonus program that covers all employees. Short-term remuneration of the top management consists of salary, fringe benefits, and a possible annual bonus, mainly based on the net sales performance of the Group and business units. Furthermore, the Company has a key employee stock option plan in use.

SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS

Trading of shares

Jan-Mar,
2022

Jan-Mar,
2021

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2021

Shares traded, pcs

755,902

666,969

13

3,323,915

Volume, EUR

1,120,862

1,420,641

-21

6,255,379

% of shares

6.3

5.6

27.7

Average trading price, EUR

1.48

2.13

-30

1.88

Shares and market capitalization

Mar 31,
2022

Mar 31,
2021

Change,
%

Dec 31,
2021

Total number of shares, pcs

12,444,863

12,444,863

-

12,444,863

Treasury shares, pcs

457,009

457,009

-

457,009

Book counter value, EUR

0.11

0.11

-

0.11

Outstanding shares, pcs

11,987,854

11,987,854

-

11,987,854

Number of shareholders

1,577

1,289

22

1,509

Closing price, EUR

1.34

2.08

-36

1.85

Market capitalization, EUR

16,003,785

24,934,736

-36

22,177,530

Book counter value of all treasury
shares, EUR

50,271

50,271

-

50,271

Total purchase value of all treasury
shares, EUR

439,307

439,307

-

439,307

Treasury shares, % of all shares

3.7

3.7

-

3.7


GOVERNANCE

In March 2022, the Board of Directors gave notice to the shareholders of QPR Software Plc that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The Board of Directors of the Company resolved on extraordinary measures pursuant to the temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders’ presence at the Meeting venue. Participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Meeting was possible only by way of proxy representation, by submitting counterproposals, and by asking questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2021. The Annual General Meeting made an advisory decision on the Remuneration Report and decided to approve the presented Remuneration Report. The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board Members is four (4) and elected Pertti Ervi, Matti Heikkonen, Antti Koskela and Jukka Tapaninen members of the Company ́s Board of Directors. The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. At its organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Pertti Ervi as its Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting elected Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab as QPR Software ́s auditor with Miika Karkulahti, Authorized Public Accountant, acting as principal auditor. The term of office of the auditor expires at the end of the next Annual General
Meeting. The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the conveyance of the own shares held by the Company (share issue) either on one or on several occasions. The share issue can be carried out as a share issue against payment or without consideration on terms to be determined by the Board of Directors.

All authorizations of the Board and other decisions made by the previous Annual General Meeting are available in their entirety in the stock exchange release published by the Company on April 6, 2022. The release can be found in the Investors section of the Company's website,
https://www.qpr.com/investors/stock-exchange-and-press-releases


EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

On April 6, 2022, the Annual General Meeting authorized the company's Board of Directors to decide on the share issue. On April 22, 2022, the company announced in a separate release that it had begun preparations for the rights issue during the second quarter to enable the necessary growth investments to be made.


SHORT-TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Internal control and risk management at QPR Software aims to ensure that the Company operates efficiently and effectively, distributes reliable information, complies with regulations and operational principles, reaches its strategic goals, reacts to changes in the market and
operational environment, and ensures the continuity of its business. QPR has identified the following three groups of risks related to its operations: risks related to business operations (country, customer, personnel, legal), risks related to information and products (QPR products, IPR, data security), and risks related to financing (foreign currency, short-term cash flow).

The Company has an insurance policy covering property, operational, and liability risks. Financial risks include reasonable credit risk concerning individual business partners, which is characteristic of any international business. QPR seeks to limit this credit risk by continuously monitoring standard payment terms, receivables, and credit limits.

Approximately 73% of the Group’s trade receivables were in euro at the end of the quarter (63%). At the end of the quarter, the Company had not hedged its non-euro trade receivables.

Risks and risk management practices related to the Company’s business are further described in the Annual Report 2021, pages 23-24 (https://www.qpr.com/investors/financial-information/annual-reports)


FINANCIAL INFORMATION


In 2022 QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information, in Finnish and English, as follows:

Half-year Financial Report January-June 2022: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Interim Report January – September: Friday, October 21, 2022


QPR Software Plc
BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Further information:

Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
QPR Software Plc
Tel. +358 50 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com



FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT

EUR in thousands, unless
otherwise indicated

Jan-Mar,
2022

Jan-Mar,
2021

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2021

Net sales

2,201

2,904

-24

9,140

Other operating income

Materials and services

328

337

-3

1,106

Employee benefit expenses

1,811

1,772

2

6,824

Other operating expenses

263

228

15

968

EBITDA

-201

566

-136

242

Depreciation and amortization

271

280

-3

1,489

Operating result

-472

286

-265

-1,247

Financial income and expenses

-10

-80

-87

-108

Result before tax

-483

206

-335

-1,356

Income taxes

103

-35

-391

Result for the period

-380

170

-323

-1,356

Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)

-0.032

0.014

-323

-0.113

Consolidated statement of
comprehensive income:

Result for the period

-380

170

-323

-1,356

Other items in comprehensive
income that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on
translating foreign operations

1

-100

Total comprehensive income

-380

171

-322

-1,356


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

EUR in thousands

Mar 31,
2022

Mar 31,
2021

Change,
%

Dec 31,
2021

Assets

Non-current assets:

Intangible assets

1,847

2,033

-9

1,711

Goodwill

358

513

-30

358

Tangible assets

186

164

13

171

Right-of-use assets

70

121

-42

148

Other non-current assets

280

277

1

277

Total non-current assets

2,741

3,108

-12

2,666

Current assets:

Trade and other receivables

2,200

2,649

-17

2,694

Cash and cash equivalents

61

857

-93

441

Total current assets

2,261

3,506

-36

3,135

Total assets

5,002

6,614

-24

5,800

Equity and liabilities

Equity:

Share capital

1,359

1,359

0

1,359

Other funds

21

21

0

21

Treasury shares

-439

-439

0

-439

Translation differences

-67

-67

0

-68

Invested non-restricted equity fund

5

5

0

5

Retained earnings

-828

1,311

-163

-448

Equity attributable to shareholders of
the parent company

51

2,190

-98

430

Current liabilities:

Interest-bearing liabilities

1,500

700

1,500

Interest-bearing lease liabilities

105

158

-33

182

Advances received

1,432

1,263

13

627

Accrued expenses and prepaid income

1,277

1,693

-25

2,293

Trade and other payables

637

610

4

768

Total current liabilities

4,951

4,424

12

5,370

Total liabilities

4,951

4,424

12

5,370

Total equity and liabilities

5,002

6,614

-24

5,800


CONSOLIDATED CONDENCED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

EUR in thousands

Jan-Mar,
2022

Jan-Mar,
2021

Change,
%

Jan-Dec,
2021

Cash flow from operating activities:

Result for the period

-380

170

-323

-1,356

Adjustments to the result

270

203

33

1,518

Working capital changes

161

678

-76

713

Interest and other financial
expenses paid

-9

-142

94

-164

Interest and other financial
income received

0

2

-100

3

Income taxes paid

0

-5

-100

-22

Net cash from operating activities

42

906

-95

692

Cash flow from investing activities:

Purchases of tangible and
intangible assets

-344

-157

119

-942

Net cash used in investing activities

-344

-157

119

-942

Cash flow from financing activities:

Proceeds from short term
borrowings

0

700

1500

Repayments of short term
borrowings

0

-700

-100

-991

Payment of lease liabilities

-77

-89

-14

0

Net cash used in financing activities

-77

-89

-14

509

Net change in cash and cash
equivalents

-379

660

157

258

Cash and cash equivalents
at the beginning of the period

441

185

138

185

Effects of exchange rate changes
on cash and cash equivalents

-1

12

-108

-2

Cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the period

61

857

-93

441


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR in thousands

Share
capital

Other
funds

Translation
differences

Treasury
shares

Invested non-
restricted
equity fund

Retained
earnings

Total

Equity Jan 1, 2021

1,359

21

-69

-439

5

1,127

2,004

Repurchase of shares

14

14

Comprehensive income

1

170

172

Equity March 31, 2021

1,359

21

-68

-439

5

1,311

2,190

Stock option scheme

Comprehensive income

-1,760

-1,759

Equity Dec 31, 2021

1,359

21

-68

-439

5

-449

430

Stock option scheme

Comprehensive income

1

-380

-379

Equity March 31, 2022

1,359

21

-67

-439

5

-829

51


NOTES TO INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

This report’s tables comply with the requirements of IAS 34 ”Interim Financial Reporting”. Starting from the beginning of 2022, the Group has applied certain new or revised IFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations, as described in the Consolidated Financial Statements 2021. The implementation of these new and revised requirements has not impacted the reported figures. For all other parts, the accounting principles and methods are the same as they were in the 2021 financial statements.

When preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to make estimates and assumptions regarding the future and to consider the appropriate application of accounting principles, which means that actual results may differ from estimates.

All amounts presented in this report are consolidated figures, unless otherwise noted. The amounts presented in the report are rounded, therefore, the sum of individual figures may differ from the sum reported. This report is unaudited.


INTANGIBLE AND TANGIBLE ASSETS

EUR in thousands

Jan-Mar,
2022

Jan-Mar,
2021

Jan-Dec,
2021

Increase in intangible assets:

Acquisition cost Jan 1

12,846

11,987

11,987

Increase

304

174

859

Increase in tangible assets:

Acquisition cost Jan 1

2,705

2,622

2,622

Increase

40

10

83

CHANGE IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

EUR in thousands

Jan-Mar,
2022

Jan-Mar,
2021

Jan-Dec,
2021

Interest-bearing liabilities Jan 1

1,682

947

947

Proceeds from short term borrowings

800

700

1,500

Repayments

878

789

765

Interest-bearing liabilities Sep 30

1,604

858

1,682

PLEDGES AND COMMITMENTS

EUR in thousands

Jan-Mar,
2022

Jan-Mar,
2021

Dec 31,
2021

Change,
%

Business mortgages (held by the Company)

2,386

2,386

2,386

0

Minimum lease payments based on lease agreements:

Maturing in less than one year

22

7

23

-6

Maturing in 1-5 years

19

5

23

-18

Total

41

12

46

-12

Total pledges and commitments

2,426

2,398

2,432

0


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY QUARTER

EUR in thousands

Q1
2021

Q4
2020

Q3
2020

Q2
2020

Q1
2020

Net sales

2,201

2,054

2,043

2,138

2,904

Other operating income

0

0

0

0

0

Materials and services

328

224

248

297

337

Employee benefit expenses

1,811

1,925

1,434

1,692

1,772

Other operating expenses

263

335

259

146

228

EBITDA

-201

-430

103

3

566

Depreciation and amortization

271

620

311

278

280

Operating result

-472

-1,050

-208

-275

286

Financial income and expenses

-10

-15

-5

-8

-80

Result before tax

-483

-1,065

-213

-283

206

Income taxes

103

-66

49

52

-35

Result for the period

-380

-1,131

-165

-231

170


GROUP KEY FIGURES

EUR in thousands, unless
otherwise indicated

Jan-Mar or
Mar 31, 2022

Jan-Mar or
Mar 31, 2021

Jan-Dec or
Dec 31, 2021

Net sales

2,201

2,904

9,140

Net sales growth, %

-24.2

4.1

1.9

EBITDA

-201

566

241

% of net sales

-9.1

19.5

2.6

Operating result

-472

286

-1,248

% of net sales

-21.5

9.8

-13.7

Result before tax

-483

206

-1,356

% of net sales

-21.9

7.1

-14.8

Result for the period

-380

170

-1,356

% of net sales

-17.3

5.9

-14.8

Return on equity (per annum), %

-631.4

32.5

-111.4

Return on investment (per annum), %

-104.7

38.1

-49.3

Cash and cash equivalents

61

1,113

441

Net borrowings

1,542.0

1

1,241

Equity

51

2,190

430

Gearing, %

3026.4

0.0

288.5

Equity ratio, %

1.4

40.9

8.3

Total balance sheet

5,002

6,614

5,800

Investments in non-current assets

344

157

942

% of net sales

15.6

5.4

10.3

Product development expenses

604

486

2,115

% of net sales

27.4

16.7

23.1

Average number of personnel

75

84

80

Personnel at the beginning of period

80

88

88

Personnel at the end of period

76

81

80

Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)

-0.032

0.014

-0.113

Equity per share, EUR

0.004

0.176

0.035


