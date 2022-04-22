U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

QPR Software Plc is looking into a possible rights issue based on the pre-emptive subscription right during the second quarter of 2022

QPR Software Oyj
6 min read
In this article:
  QPR1V.HE
QPR Software Oyj
QPR Software Oyj



QPR Software Plc Stock exchange release 22 April 2022, at 9.00



Inside information


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



QPR Software Plc is looking into a possible rights issue based on the pre-emptive subscription right during the second quarter of 2022

The Board of Directors of QPR Software Plc (“Company”) is looking into a possible rights issue based on the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right during the second quarter of 2022. The maximum gross amount of funds to be raised through the Offering is tentatively EUR 3.5 million.

In its Financial Statements Bulletin on 16 February 2022, the Company announced that it is applying for authorization from the Annual General Meeting to issue up to 4.5 million new shares for the implementation of the strategy and for focusing on growth. The Company disclosed that the Board of Directors is assessing the need for the share issue during spring of 2022. The share issue would strengthen the Company's capital structure for possible growth investments. On 10 March 2022, the Company published a stock exchange release, detailing its new strategy and financial objectives.

The Board of Directors of the Company has further evaluated the possibility of a share issue. On 6 April 2021, the Annual General Meeting of the Company authorized the Board of Directors to issue a maximum of 4.5 million new shares.

The decision concerning the possible share issue and its detailed terms and conditions will be made and communicated later. The realization of the share issue is not certain.

Evli Plc would act as the lead manager for the possible Offering. Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd would act as the legal adviser of both the Company and the lead manager in the Offering.


More information:

QPR SOFTWARE PLC
Jussi Vasama
CEO
Tel. +358 50 380 9893

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION
Helsinki Stock Exchange
Key media
www.qpr.com


IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This release is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. Securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa, Singapore, Japan or New Zealand. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This release is not directed to, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

In any EEA Member State, other than Finland, this release is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation“).

This release is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order“) or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons“). Any securities mentioned herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.

This release does not constitute a prospectus as defined in the Prospectus Regulation and as such, does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity.

No part of this release, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. The information contained in this release has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The Company or any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person, shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss however arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this release. Each person must rely on their own examination and analysis of the Company, its subsidiaries, its securities and the transactions, including the merits and risks involved.

The Lead Manager is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the possible Offering. It will not regard any other person as its respective client in relation to the Offering. The Lead Manager will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its respective clients nor for giving advice in relation to the Offering or any transaction or arrangement referred to herein.

This release includes “forward-looking statements”. These statements may not be based on historical facts, but are statements about future expectations. When used in this release, the words “aims,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company and the transactions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person undertakes no obligation to review or confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.


