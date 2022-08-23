QPR Software Plc: Managements’ Transactions (Kerkelä-Hiltunen)
OPR SOFTWARE OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23, August 2022 at 9 AM
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
___________________________________________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen
Position: Other senior management
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18619/5/4
___________________________________________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-08-19
Marketplace: Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 36716 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 36716 Average price: EUR 0.00
QPR Software Oyj
__________________________________________________________________________________
For further information, please contact:
QPR Software Plc
Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +358 50 380 9893
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
Dare to improve. www.qpr.com
