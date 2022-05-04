U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

QPR Software Plc: Managers' Transactions (Tapaninen)

QPR Software Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  QPR1V.HE
QPR Software Oyj
QPR Software Oyj




QPR Software Oyj Managers’ Transactions 04 May 2022 at 9 AM




QPR Software Plc: Managers’ Transactions (Tapaninen)

On 6 April 2022, the Annual General Meeting of QPR Software Oyj resolved that the annual base fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in the company shares and cash so that approximately 40% is payable in the company shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf, and the rest in cash. In accordance with this resolution, a total of shares 9067 have been purchased to Jukka Tapaninen as follows:


____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jukka Tapaninen
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Plc
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14173/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9067 Unit price: 0.00 EUR


Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 9067 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

____________________________________________

Further information:

Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
QPR Software Plc
Tel. +358 50 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


